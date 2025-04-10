At Sabancı University’s Executive Development Unit (EDU), leadership is reimagined through a uniquely inclusive lens. HER LEGACY, a bold three-day program, is transforming senior women executives into empowered, purpose-driven leaders—proving that global excellence in executive education can thrive with deep regional roots.

In the vibrant city of Istanbul, Sabancı University’s Executive Development Unit (EDU) is quietly reshaping the global leadership landscape. With an unwavering commitment to empowering leaders of tomorrow, EDU is gaining recognition not only as a regional powerhouse, but also as a rising star on the global executive education stage. Ranked 34th worldwide in the prestigious Financial Times Custom Executive Education Rankings, EDU is proving that world-class executive learning can be born out of local insight and delivered with global ambition.

One of EDU’s flagship initiatives making waves beyond Turkey is HER LEGACY: The Art of Women’s Leadership. This three-day immersive program is specifically designed for senior women executives, particularly from regions such as the Middle East, Qatar, Riyadh, and Azerbaijan, who are seeking to strengthen their leadership capabilities and lead with greater authenticity, resilience, and purpose.

“Women around the world are demanding more inclusive and relevant leadership development,” says the EDU team. “With HER LEGACY, we are not just offering another leadership seminar. We are cultivating a movement—a community of high-impact women leaders who are equipped to shape the future of leadership, in their organizations and beyond.”

We are cultivating a movement—a community of high-impact women leaders equipped to shape the future of leadership.

The program combines academic excellence, experiential learning, and cross-cultural insights, bringing participants face-to-face with leading scholars, global practitioners, and diverse peers. From emotional intelligence and AI-driven leadership to inclusion, storytelling, and resilience, HER LEGACY offers a rich and future-focused curriculum rooted in the real-world challenges senior women face.

Beyond its content, the program emphasizes sisterhood and solidarity, creating a safe space for women to connect, mentor, and rise together. Networking dinners, coaching sessions, and a hands-on exploration of Istanbul’s cultural fabric add dimension to the learning journey, blending tradition with transformation.

As global demand for personalized and inclusive executive development grows, Sabancı University EDU stands out with its ability to combine regional relevance with international excellence. Its inclusion in the Financial Times global rankings underscores its commitment to designing programs that not only address business needs but also social imperatives—like advancing women in leadership.

With a proven track record, top-tier faculty, and deep roots in Turkey’s dynamic business ecosystem, EDU is poised to continue shaping the future of executive education—by empowering those who will lead it.

Program Snapshot: HER LEGACY – The Art of Women’s Leadership

Location: Sabancı University, Istanbul, Turkey

Duration: 3 days

Audience: Senior women executives with 15+ years of professional experience

Fee: 3,000 USD + VAT

Contact: [email protected]

Program Highlights:

Day 1 – Self-Discovery & Leadership Identity Development

Keynote: Our Strengths and Values in Leadership

Building Your Authentic Leadership Brand

Unlocking Your Potential: Self Management & EQ

Her Journey, Her Story: Crafting Leadership Through Storytelling

Day 2 – Diversity, Inclusion & Leadership Collaboration

Acting Together: Shaping a Future of Equality and Inclusion

Women Network & Sisterhood

Panel Discussion: Executive Insights

Day 3 – The Future of Leadership & Technology

Curiosity, Credibility & Courage

Leading with Confidence in a Volatile World

Neuro-AI Leadership

Savor of Leadership: Connecting Cultures & Inspiring Growth

Networking Dinner

🎯 Plus: Three one-on-one coaching sessions for personalized leadership growth.

Slogans That Capture the Spirit:

“Lead with Legacy, Inspire with Purpose.”

“Empowered Women, Transforming Leadership.”

“Unleash Your Potential, Define Your Leadership.”

“Sisterhood in Leadership: Together We Rise.”

“Break Barriers, Build Legacies.”

Join a new generation of women leaders who are not just breaking ceilings, but building bridges.

📩 To apply or learn more: [email protected]