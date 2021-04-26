Employees Matter: Effective Human Resource Management

“The higher the productivity of each employee, the more efficient the activities of the whole company”.

Is it possible to create a corporate culture that encourages productive and meaningful work, but doesn’t force people to sacrifice themselves and their health? How to motivate employees to work more efficiently without raising their salaries? How to recruit professionals and develop employees for your company?

Leaders have taken an interest in these answers at least once in their career.

This article is written to help understand basic rules for creating an environment conducive to training and individual development for employees of the organization.

Every business owner or company manager dreams of his employees performing their duties well, never getting sick and being interested in the successful development of the company and building a good brand reputation.

This task looks simple to complete when you manage a staff of the best employees in a popular company that has everything that is needed to recruit best specialists in this work. But what if your company can’t pay too much, the company isn’t known for its activities, or has a bad reputation?

In this case, it’s only one way out – it’s to create a real professional from the most suitable candidate for this job. Many business owners don’t resort to this method, because it requires a large investment of their time and money with no guarantee of expected results.

If you are one of them, it may be useful for you to learn more about HR management and common reasons for poor staff performance.

In 2020, 76% of respondents in the US reported having experienced some degree of burnout. Burnout at work is a common cause of low employer’s productivity.

How can a manager prevent employee burnout and motivate them to work better?

First, you need to understand what leads to employee burnout. According to psychologists, the following reasons lead to burnout:

Monotonous work;

Uncomfortable working conditions, overwork;

Pressure from management and/or clients;

The need to meet the set bar;

Lack of rewards, conflicts with colleagues and bosses.

It’s necessary to use material and non-material incentives for staff to help your employees cope with emotional burnout and increase their motivation to work.

What methods of increasing employee motivation can leaders use in crisis?

Work routine changes

First of all, leaders can make work schedules more flexible. This will help employees get more time to rest and reduce absenteeism at work. It’s good to think about giving some employees a try at new work responsibilities. This will help to avoid routine in their workflow and motivate them to learn new things.

Organization of corporate rest.

An important point in the fight against emotional burnout is a friendly atmosphere in the team. Feeling supported by colleagues and empathy also help to resist emotional and professional burnout and fight fatigue.

You can combine a team building event with a fun-to-work event by planning the event based on your line of business. For example, a card game development company or a working team in the gambling business may find it interesting to take a corporate excursion to the legendary casino in Europe.

For Pharmacists and doctors, it may be interesting to visit museums of alternative medicine or museums – pharmacies. This will help them take a fresh look at their work and can inspire new ideas.

Professional development at the expense of the organization.

Training will improve the professional level of staff and become an excellent way to motivate each employee to work better.

The main advice to leaders and employees of any company is to communicate more, look for sources for motivation and inspiration in their work.