Today’s most effective leaders aren’t just skilled — they’re adaptable, globally minded, and ready to rethink the way they create impact. The Executive MBA at SDA Bocconi is a transformative journey designed for experienced professionals who want to strengthen their skills, expand their vision, and grow as leaders without interrupting their professional path.

It offers two distinct formats, both built around flexibility, international perspective, and real-time applicability:

The Weekend format, offered in Milan and Rome , is a bilingual option (Italian and English) that combines continuity with flexibility. Sessions take place on weekends, making it ideal for those balancing demanding roles and personal commitments.

The Modular format, held in Milan, fully international, is conducted entirely in English and structured around intensive training weeks. It is designed for professionals seeking an immersive, global experience while remaining active in their careers.

Though different in structure, both formats share the same DNA: a rigorous learning environment, a truly diverse community of professionals, and a strong international outlook — all within a single, integrated network. And at the center of it all, the distinctive approach of SDA Bocconi, the leading Italian business school and a global player in higher education.

