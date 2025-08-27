emba X: Europe’s Most Relevant Executive MBA

Two of Switzerland’s leading universities, ETH Zurich and the University of St.Gallen, have joined forces to create an innovative Executive MBA experience. Combining perfectly technology, leadership and social impact, emba X challenges participants to go the extra mile and reflect on the impact they create.

emba X: Europe’s most relevant Executive MBA

A Swiss-Made Alpine Journey

emba X is an 18-month, part-time leadership programme for experienced executives who want to grow personally and professionally.

The quality speaks for itself:

🏆 ETH Zurich ranked #1 in the QS World University Rankings: Europe 2026

🏆 University of St.Gallen’s IEMBA ranked #1 Executive MBA in Switzerland, QS EMBA Rankings 2025

Summit Start Incentive

Begin your journey in February 2026.

Apply by August 31, 2025 to benefit from a 10% tuition fee reduction.

Want to talk before applying? Reach out at [email protected], we’ll be glad to support you.

