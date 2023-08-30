Crypto prop trading firms provide a bridge between the crypto market’s potential and traders of all levels. They offer platforms, resources, and funding so traders can access crypto’s opportunities with advanced tools and protected capital.

These firms allow novice and pro traders alike to navigate the crypto market. Traders get guidance and guardrails as they buy, sell, and trade digital currencies. The firms’ tools facilitate research, analysis, risk management, and decision-making. Their capital pools mean traders can start small, gain experience, and scale up as they build their skills.

The top crypto prop trading firms attract and develop trading talent. They teach risk management techniques to help traders capitalize on crypto’s rewards while avoiding ruin. For traders, these firms provide a path to learn the ropes of crypto in a supported environment. On that note, here are the top six best crypto prop trading firms.

Top 5 Crypto Prop Trading Firms

Fidelcrest: Fidelcrest is arguably the best overall crypto prop firm, especially if you want diverse profit splits. They offer up to 95% profit sharing for their top traders.

City Traders Imperium: City Traders Imperium should be at the top of your list if you’re interested in evaluation programs. They provide simulated trading accounts to help you prove your skills before allocating real capital.

E8 Funding: For seasoned traders seeking flexibility, E8 Funding is ideal. They provide higher leverage and looser risk parameters so you can implement your strategies. You keep 85-95% of profits.

Crypto Fund Trader: If you’re keen on crypto futures, Crypto Fund Trader is perfect. They focus on crypto derivatives and offer up to 95% profit sharing. You get hands-on support from their team to help maximize your returns.

FTMO: FTMO is perfect for those looking for challenging evaluation criteria. They put traders through a strict vetting process to verify skills. If accepted, you get an account with up to $200K in buying power and keep 80-95% of profits.

MyForexFunds: MyForexFunds allows forex traders to use their same trading styles and strategies in crypto markets. You keep up to 80% of the profits with no monthly software or data fees. They provide access to major crypto exchanges with tight spreads and fast execution.

Fidelcrest

Fidelcrest is a proprietary crypto trading firm that allows experienced traders to earn up to a 90% profit split. You have two options for their trading challenge – Normal or Aggressive. If you pass, the Aggressive challenge offers a higher profit split, but it will likely be more difficult.

You’ll need $250K-$1M for the Pro Trader account or $15K-$60K for the Micro Trader account. Once you pass the challenge phase, you’ll have a lot of flexibility as a trader. You can copy-trade other successful traders at Fidelcrest, trade whenever you want (even on weekends!), engage in news trading, and trade without mandatory stop-loss or consistency rules.

Fidelcrest lets you choose between the popular MT4 or MT5 trading platforms. For a skilled trader, the challenges at Fidelcrest should be doable but still challenging. The potential rewards, like the high-profit split and trading freedom, make the challenges worth attempting.

Fidelcrest seems like an attractive opportunity for experienced crypto traders looking to boost their profits and gain more flexibility. The challenges ensure only the most skilled traders join their ranks. If you think you have what it takes, the rewards of passing Fidelcrest’s trading challenges and joining them could be very lucrative.

City Traders Imperium

City Traders Imperium (CTI) is a leading prop trading firm offering funded trading accounts and an 80-100% profit share. CTI allows aspiring traders to trade using the firm’s capital through their funded accounts program.

Traders keep 80-100% of the profits, with the potential to increase their profit share over time through solid performance. The opportunity to trade without risking your capital and keep the bulk of the profits is appealing for new traders looking to turn crypto trading into a viable career path.

To qualify for a funded account, traders must pass CTI’s evaluation program by demonstrating a clear edge and robust risk management skills. Successful traders are then provided a tailored funded account to match their needs and trading style.

Beyond the funding opportunities, CTI aims to create a supportive community for traders. They offer an array of educational resources, mentoring from industry experts, and a community forum for traders to connect and share insights. For aspiring crypto traders, the combination of funding, education, and community support makes CTI an excellent place to launch your trading career.

While the 100% profit share tier may prove difficult to obtain, the chance to trade with a reputable firm’s capital and access their resources is an opportunity worth pursuing for any trader looking to turn pro. CTI is a top choice for prop crypto trading.

E8 Funding

E8 Funding offers crypto prop traders a revolutionary way to access funding for their trading accounts. They aim to find undiscovered trading talent through an innovative evaluation and funding process.

E8 Funding provides three account options depending on your funding needs and how much capital you want to trade with. The E8 Account offers $25,000 to $100,000 in funding, the E8 Track provides $50,000 to $250,000, and the ELEV8 Account gives you access to over $250,000.

You go through E8 Funding’s two-stage process to access one of these accounts. First, the evaluation stage assesses your trading skills and strategy. If you pass, you move onto the funding stage to open an account. E8 Funding’s user-friendly portal and top-notch tech provide access to tier-1 liquidity for major currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.

With E8 Funding, crypto prop traders worldwide can access opportunities to fund their trading and gain exposure. Their supportive process helps discover and elevate trading talent.

If you’re looking to take your crypto trading to the next level with a prop firm that provides capital and resources, explore E8 Funding. They offer an innovative way for traders to access funding and achieve their trading potential.

Crypto Fund Trader

Crypto Fund Trader allows you to trade crypto, forex, indices, commodities, and stocks using virtual money. They have a two-part challenge to see if you’ve got what it takes. First, you have to make a profit without losing too much each day or, overall, following their rules. If you do well, you can get real funding up to $200,000 and keep most of the profits!

You can trade 28 cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Polkadot. There are also 45 forex pairs, from majors like EUR/USD to minors like USD/SEK. Indices? They have 38, including US500, US100, and EU50. You can even trade 22 commodities, e.g., gold, silver, corn, and oil.

If you pass their evaluation, Crypto Fund Trader will provide funding so you can keep trading. They offer up to $200,000 in capital and let you keep 80% of the profits. Not bad! This allows talented traders to focus on what they do best without worrying as much about losses.

Crypto Fund Trader’s trading challenge is meant to simulate live trading as closely as possible using virtual funds. There are profit targets and loss limits to meet, as in real life. But the restrictions are reasonable, and if you trade consistently and follow the rules, you have a good shot at becoming a funded trader.

FTMO

FTMO is one of the best options and crypto prop trading firms today. The firm operates by offering a funding challenge, which is a two-step evaluation process. First, you compete in the FTMO Challenge, trading with a leverage of 1:100 and keeping 90% of profits. If you’re successful, you move onto the Verification stage, where you get to trade with up to $400,000 in funding.

To start, you choose between challenge levels from €10,000 up to €160,000 in trading capital. Fees range from €155 to €1,080. Once funded, FTMO provides an array of useful tools like Account MetriX for analytics, an Economic Calendar to track market events, and a Mentor App to get guidance from experienced traders.

FTMO stands apart as a premier prop firm because it allows skilled traders to manage substantial capital without risking their own money. If you’re an experienced trader looking for a firm to fund your trading, FTMO is worth strong consideration.

Their tiered challenge levels and funding up to $400,000 can suit traders at almost any skill level. With the potential to keep up to 90% of the profits, FTMO offers an appealing opportunity for any trader ready to take their skills to the next level.

MyForexFunds

MyForexFunds is one of the best prop trading firms. The firm is known for funding forex traders worldwide. Their innovative programs, like the Evaluation Program, Rapid Account, and Accelerated Program, are popular among beginners and experienced traders.

With easy-to-follow rules, diverse account options, and competitive profit shares, MyForexFunds is an appealing choice for anyone looking to prove their trading skills and get a funded account. Getting started involves a one-time registration fee and choosing an evaluation account ranging from $5,000 to $300,000.

Rapid Account Program: $10k to $100k

Forex Funded Account Evaluation: $5k to $300k

Accelerated Program: $2,000 to $50,000

With flexible programs, straightforward rules, and generous profit shares, MyForexFunds provides a highly attractive prop trading platform. Their profit share starts at 80% and can go up to 95% for the most successful traders. The rules are simple and focus on risk management, encouraging traders to build consistent profits over time.

For aspiring forex traders looking for an opportunity, MyForexFunds offers a path to prove your skills and gain a funded trading account with the potential for high-profit shares. Their range of account sizes and programs suit traders at any experience level. Overall, MyForexFunds provides an appealing and accessible prop trading platform for forex traders worldwide.

Overview of The Best Crypto Prop Trading Firms

Crypto prop trading firms offer an exciting new way for traders of all experience levels to access cryptocurrency market opportunities.

These firms provide you with advanced trading tools, analytics, and risk management resources that would otherwise be unavailable or expensive. With a funded trading account, you can leverage these resources to develop effective trading strategies in a simulated environment before putting real money on the line.

Prop firms also shield you from much of the risk of trading crypto. Since they provide the capital, your losses are limited to the firm’s funds, not your own. This allows you to gain experience without worrying that one bad trade could wipe out your account. The firm’s risk management policies also help protect their capital and, by extension, your trading opportunities.

While prop firms take a share of your profits, the remaining portion can still be quite substantial, given the volatility of the crypto market. Top traders at the best firms have the potential to earn a full-time income. The more profit you generate, the higher your payout percentage becomes.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



