Crypto Analyst Shares Blueprint for 20x IDO Gains In 2024 

How much gains an investment can generate for an investor, whether it’s a retail or an institutional? Traditional finance provides multifold returns to early investors who are primarily VCs and institutions investing in projects during their budding stage. This continued until the emergence of Initial Decentralized Exchange Offering (IDO). IDOs turned out to be the most efficient, profitable and transparent method of raising the funds for crypto and blockchain projects through crowdsourcing.

In the past several years, there has been a significant increase in the number of IDOs. Along with this, the return on investment (ROI) from IDOs have grown even higher. IDOs represent a golden opportunity for investors aiming for significant returns. With the market’s inherent volatility, navigating through IDOs demands a blend of acute insight and strategic planning.

A seasoned crypto analyst has recently brought forward a blueprint poised to not just navigate but excel in the IDO space that historically made 20x gains for the discerning investor.

Understand IDOs And Their Benefits

The first step in the blueprint involves gaining a thorough understanding of what IDOs are, their operational mechanisms, and how they differ from ICOs and IEOs. Primarily in IDOs, crypto and blockchain projects raise fundings in exchange for native tokens.

The nascent projects receive funds to allocate for further development while the investors get a chance to enter at the earliest in a project that could generate 10x, 20x returns once it sets itself up completely. The token holders also receive governance rights, access to the platform and other utilities.

Evaluating Projects With Precision

Before starting off with IDO investments, an investor needs to thoroughly research the project using every source possible from whitepaper to roadmap to team members, everything. It’s important to understand the knowhow of the project, the innovation and practical application before putting the hard earned money.

Multi billion dollars worth leading projects including Solana ($SOL) and EOS ($EOS) were introduced through token presales. The strong fundamentals and utilities brought the projects to their present day positions.

Community Engagement and Institutional Backing

A vibrant community and credible partnerships enhance a project’s credibility. If a project has a strong team of experts in the field, an active community and A-list VCs or institutions, such projects hold far better odds of being successful. Understanding the token’s utility, distribution, and supply details is essential for assessing its value potential.



Solana ($SOL), Polkadot ($DOT), Avalanche ($AVAX) and several other projects got backed by VCs at the time of their launch.

Structured Approach for IDO Selection

This blueprint lays out a methodical approach to selecting IDOs, from thorough project evaluation to understanding market dynamics and effective risk management. It suggests that by applying this comprehensive strategy, investors can significantly enhance their ability to identify and invest in promising IDOs.

Insightful Picks and Strategic Investments

The returns are lucrative in IDOs but success requires more than just optimism. It demands a disciplined, informed approach, combining rigorous research, strategic timing, community involvement, and stringent security measures.

With this blueprint as a guide, investors are better equipped to navigate the volatile yet rewarding IDO landscape, aiming for those coveted 20x gains with confidence and clarity.

Following this structured approach, the analyst highlights some handpicked IDOs expected to send tremors in the market, with some projected to deliver over 2000% returns to token holders in the coming months.

Rebel Cars ($RC) emerges as a formidable new player in the evolving Web3 gaming scene, aiming to set off new changes in the field with its high-quality, AAA gaming aspirations. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Rebel Cars offers superior graphics and automotive physics, creating a lifelike driving simulation that entices players with the opportunity to engage through the $RC token.

Operating on the Elysium blockchain, Rebel Cars sets a new standard for immersive racing experiences in the Web3 environment, allowing players complete control over their digital assets such as vehicles, tracks, and a dynamic ecosystem for upgrades, leasing, and transactions, all while prioritizing security and openness.

Unique features include rewarding players with $RC tokens, encouraging player participation in the game’s development through DAOs, and recording achievements on a blockchain ledger to facilitate global competitions. This approach attracts car brands and sponsors, enhancing the game’s competitive nature.

With a launch date set for April 3rd, 2024, and an initial $RC token price of $0.2 USDT alongside a market capital of $2.5 million, Rebel Cars is on track to make a significant impact in the Web3 gaming community, signaling a bold step into decentralized racing.

This venture stands out in the cryptocurrency and GameFi sectors, signaling a potential uptrend in the market. Rebel Cars is celebrated for its innovation, ushering in a fresh chapter in Web3 gaming.

Hits of Rebel Cars:

Employs blockchain for true ownership of in-game assets, enhancing the gaming experience.

Developed by a dedicated, talented team aiming for a transformative impact.

Uses Unreal Engine 5 for top-tier simulation gaming graphics.

Promises secure and transparent transactions on the Elysium blockchain.

Ties in-game achievements to tangible value via $RC crypto rewards.

Misses of Rebel Cars:

Must carve out a unique position in the crowded GameFi and racing simulation markets.

The heavy reliance on blockchain might restrict its mass appeal, possibly affecting wider adoption.

PenPad ($PDD) steps onto the scene with the ambition to make a paradigm shift in the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) space by leveraging Scroll’s Layer 2 technology, introducing Initial Progressive Ownership (IPO) for budding projects. As a pioneer, PenPad transcends traditional launchpad functions, standing as a hub for innovation and utilizing Scroll’s tech to its full extent.

PenPad launches the $PDD token, offering holders a range of benefits across eight levels, including project evaluation rights and early access, encouraging the purchase of $PDD at attractive prices. It has structured rewards and token distribution across three seasons, rewarding ETH stakers and PenPad point holders in its current phase.

The initial presale of $PDD tokens on March 25, 2024, with 6 million tokens available for 401 ETH, showcases PenPad’s innovative approach. This strategy seeks to redefine the IDO platform experience by integrating community involvement with the latest technology, setting new industry standards.

Hits for PenPad:

Reinvigorates the IDO landscape with Scroll’s Layer 2 tech, offering a novel token presale approach.

Introduces an Initial Progressive Ownership model for equitable opportunities.

Acts as a hub of innovation, maximizing Scroll’s Layer 2 tech for more efficient IDOs.

Encourages token gathering through a well-structured rewards system, granting early project access and evaluation privileges.

Misses for PenPad:

The complex tier system and seasonal rewards may confuse new users.

Success depends on the effective implementation and performance of Scroll’s Layer 2 tech.

Faces the challenge of standing out in the crowded IDO and launchpad market.

Ordify ($ORFY)

Ordify ($ORFY) emerges as an innovative platform aimed at enriching the investment landscape by seamlessly connecting the Bitcoin ecosystem with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) realms. Through its suite of products, Ordify promises to simplify the investment process across different blockchains, acting as a pivotal bridge facilitated by LayerZero technology.

This platform is uniquely positioned to enhance user experiences by offering early access to projects on both Bitcoin and EVM chains. It aims to simplify the transition and interaction between these two worlds with a high-security bridge, ensuring users can effortlessly manage their portfolios across chains.

By integrating both off and on-chain technologies, Ordify stands out as a comprehensive solution for investors looking to diversify and strengthen their blockchain investments.

The IDO for Ordify native token $ORFY will launch on April 8, 2024. There will be 1,363,636 tokens for sale for $0.110 per token.

Hits for Ordify :

Simplifies investments across Bitcoin and EVM chains, offering a unified platform.

Provides early access to a wide range of projects, enhancing portfolio diversity.

Features a high-security bridge, ensuring safe and smooth transitions between chains.

Utilizes a combination of off and on-chain technology for an optimized experience.

Misses for Odrify:

The integration of multiple blockchains may present a learning curve for newcomers.

Its success hinges on the seamless operation and user adoption of the LayerZero bridge.

All the photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



