By Maria Zaffaroni

Europe’s Hidden Champions mastered niche dominance. But in a system-driven economy, product excellence alone may no longer secure control.

For decades, Europe’s Hidden Champions built global leadership through specialization, engineering precision, and industrial discipline. Yet competition is shifting beyond products toward the systems that surround them—data, platforms, software, and customer ecosystems. This article argues that the firms defining the next era of industrial leadership will be “Hybrid Champions” capable of combining manufacturing excellence with system-level control.

Can Europe’s Hidden Champions—the mid-sized firms that quietly dominate global niches—survive today’s digital and geopolitical upheaval?

For decades, these firms have been one of the most resilient models in modern capitalism. Germany alone is home to roughly 1,600 Hidden Champions, each averaging about €467 million in annual sales. Collectively, they employ more people than many of the country’s largest corporations and anchor one of the highest per-capita trade surpluses among advanced economies. Smaller economies such as Austria and Switzerland exhibit similarly high concentrations, reinforcing the model’s outsized contribution to Europe’s industrial strength.

Their success rests on a distinctive formula: deep technical specialization, relentless focus on narrow markets, and a long-term strategic horizon shaped by family ownership and industrial discipline. For decades, that formula delivered extraordinary results.

Today, it is under pressure.

A new competitive reality has emerged—one that Hidden Champions were not designed to navigate.

China has already scaled more than 14,000 state-supported “Little Giants,” accelerating industrial competition through coordinated policy, capital access, and industrial upgrading. At the same time, digital-native firms across regions such as Latin America and Asia are demonstrating that companies can scale globally in years—not decades—through platform-based models powered by data and network effects.

These forces are not incremental. They are structural.

For the first time in this model’s evolution, Hidden Champions face a dual disruption: competitors that scale faster than markets and competitors that reshape them entirely. This is no longer simply competition between firms—it is a contest between state-driven industrial systems and platform-driven digital ecosystems.

The central question is no longer whether Mittelstand firms can continue to manufacture the world’s finest machinery—they can—but whether they can reimagine what that machinery does, how it creates value, and where that value is ultimately captured in a system-driven economy.

This article argues that the Hidden Champion model—while still powerful—is no longer sufficient. The firms that will define the next phase of industrial leadership are not those that remain hidden, but those that evolve into Hybrid Champions—firms that convert industrial excellence into system-level power.

More precisely, this evolution represents a fundamental transformation in how competitive advantage is constructed: from engineering mastery to data-driven services, from invisibility to strategic positioning, and from independence to ecosystem centrality.

The stakes are existential. Without this transition, Hidden Champions risk being trapped between subsidized industrial rivals and hyper-scaling digital competitors. With it, they have the potential not only to endure, but to define the next era of global niche leadership.

A Model Built for a Different Era

What makes this shift consequential is not simply the emergence of new competitors, but the scale and significance of what is being disrupted.

Hidden Champions are not marginal players in the global economy. They are the backbone of Europe’s industrial strength. As originally defined by Hermann Simon, these companies rank among the top three globally in their niche, operate below large-cap scale, and remain largely unknown to the public despite their dominance.

They were built for a world in which competitive advantage was anchored in the product: engineering precision, manufacturing quality, and incremental innovation. That logic remains intact—but no longer determines where value is captured.

In a system-driven economy, value migrates.

It moves away from the point of production and toward the layers that orchestrate interaction—data, interfaces, and continuous service. Firms that control these layers do not just compete within markets; they shape them.

In Germany alone, Hidden Champions account for a disproportionate share of industrial employment and export performance, with many generating the majority of their revenue internationally. Though they represent a small fraction of firms, their collective impact rivals—and in some cases exceeds—that of the country’s largest corporations.

Their geographic distribution reinforces their uniqueness. These firms are rarely located in global capitals. Instead, they are embedded in regional clusters—machine-tool specialists in Baden-Württemberg, sensor manufacturers in East-Westphalia, and optical innovators in Thuringia—where long-term relationships with suppliers, universities, and skilled labor create tightly integrated industrial ecosystems.

This structure has historically produced extraordinary outcomes.

Hidden Champions combine technical depth with operational discipline. They invest heavily in research and development, collaborate extensively with academic institutions, and maintain innovation rates that consistently exceed those of comparable firms.

Yet it is precisely this model—so effective under the conditions of the past—that now faces its greatest test.

A Two-Front Disruption: State Power and Platform Scale

That test is being shaped by two forces that operate on different logics but converge on the same outcome: they erode the strategic sufficiency of the classic Hidden Champion model.

State-Driven Acceleration

China’s “Little Giants” are not simply scaled-up niche leaders. They are the product of a coordinated industrial strategy designed to accelerate specialization into global competitiveness.

Under the “Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative” SME initiative, selected firms benefit from a dense support architecture: subsidized lending, tax incentives, local-government subsidies, preferential procurement treatment, and easier access to capital markets tailored to high-tech SMEs.

This is not merely faster growth. It is a different competitive architecture—one in which the state reduces friction, redistributes scaling risk, and compresses the time between specialization and global expansion.

Competition is no longer firm against firm.

It is system against firm.

Platform-Driven Scale

Digital-native firms are not simply faster-growing companies. They represent a different model of value creation—one built on data, network effects, and continuous service rather than discrete product transactions.

Across emerging markets, companies such as Nubank have demonstrated that scale can be achieved not through decades of industrial accumulation, but through platform-based models that integrate financial services, user experience, and real-time data into a unified ecosystem. In less than a decade, Nubank has grown to serve over 100 million customers across multiple countries, illustrating how digital platforms can expand at a speed and scale that traditional industrial models cannot replicate.

This is not merely digitalization—it is a shift in where value resides.

Products generate value at the point of sale. Platforms generate value continuously—through data accumulation, user interaction, and feedback loops that strengthen competitive advantage over time. As these systems scale, they create switching costs, deepen customer integration, and concentrate value in the layer that controls the relationship rather than the product itself.

As these models proliferate, expectations shift. Industrial customers increasingly demand predictive maintenance, real-time visibility, and integration into digital workflows.

Product quality remains necessary—but it is no longer sufficient.

The competitive unit is no longer the product. It is the system surrounding the product.

The Strategic Breakpoint

This is where the Hidden Champion model reaches its limit—not because its strengths have diminished, but because the basis of competition has shifted.

Hidden Champions were built to achieve dominance within narrowly defined markets through technical excellence, operational discipline, and sustained focus. That logic remains intact—but no longer determines where value is captured.

In a system-driven economy, even the most advanced product risks becoming interchangeable if it is disconnected from the data, interfaces, and service layers that increasingly define customer relationships. Value no longer resides at the point of production; it migrates toward firms that control the surrounding system—analytics, interoperability, and continuous service.

The consequence is strategic. Firms risk remaining technologically strong but economically subordinate, embedded within systems they do not control.

At this point, the limitation of the model becomes clear.

The Hidden Champion model explains how firms achieve excellence within a niche. It does not explain how value migrates when that niche becomes integrated into a broader system.

The shift is clear: from product superiority to system control.

The Architecture of Hybrid Champions

Hybrid Champions are not simply digitalized Hidden Champions. They are firms that reconfigure how value is created, captured, and controlled—embedding industrial capabilities within data-driven systems and positioning themselves at the center of those systems.

Hidden Champions built their advantage through product superiority within narrowly defined markets. Hybrid Champions extend that advantage beyond the product, integrating it into broader ecosystems where data, connectivity, and continuous service define competitive power. The shift is not from manufacturing to digital—it is from product excellence to system control.

This transformation is already underway across industrial sectors.

Companies such as TRUMPF and Kaeser—long regarded as archetypal Hidden Champions—illustrate how leading industrial firms are beginning to transition toward Hybrid Champion models. TRUMPF’s pay-per-part model transforms precision machinery into a performance-based system, where value is generated continuously through usage, data, and optimization. Kaeser’s compressed-air-as-a-service model similarly shifts from equipment sales to outcome delivery, embedding sensors, analytics, and remote monitoring into its offering.

These firms are not simply improving products. They are redefining the product itself. This transformation can be framed through three interconnected shifts—Products, Platforms, and People—as a coordinated reconfiguration of the firm.

Products are no longer endpoints of value creation—they are entry points into continuous systems, where performance, usage, and data generate value over time.

Platforms become the locus of control. Competitive advantage increasingly resides in the ability to integrate into—and shape—ecosystems that connect suppliers, customers, and data flows.

People become the critical constraint in system-level competition. Firms must attract and integrate digital talent—software developers, data scientists, and systems architects—often in locations and organizational structures that differ from their industrial origins. Siemens’ expansion of digital hubs in cities such as Berlin reflects this shift, as firms reposition themselves to compete for talent in global innovation ecosystems rather than regional industrial clusters.

Taken together, these shifts define a new archetype of industrial firm.

Hybrid Champions do not abandon the principles that made Hidden Champions successful—they extend them into a new competitive logic where value is created not only through what firms produce, but through the systems they enable and control.

Hybrid Champions represent a structural redefinition of how industrial leadership is achieved in a digital and interconnected global economy.

Competing at the Level of Systems

What appears at the firm level as a strategic shift is, in reality, a system-level challenge—one that extends beyond business strategy into policy design.

China operates through coordinated industrial policy. The United States benefits from platform dominance and deep digital ecosystems. Europe, by contrast, remains structurally fragmented—despite having built one of the world’s most advanced regulatory frameworks for the digital economy.

Over the past decade, the European Union has introduced a comprehensive regulatory framework, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Digital Services Act (DSA), and the AI Act (2024).

These frameworks have positioned Europe as a global standard-setter in areas such as privacy, competition, and artificial intelligence governance.

Yet they are primarily designed to regulate digital markets, rather than to enable industrial firms to compete at the level of systems.

The gap is not regulatory sophistication—it is system integration. Many firms remain structurally constrained in their ability to operate within data-driven ecosystems.

The consequence is strategic. Many firms risk remaining technologically strong but economically subordinate, embedded within systems they do not control, and therefore unable to capture the full value they help create.

A credible response requires more than regulatory leadership. It demands alignment across industrial policy, digital infrastructure, and talent development.

Competition has shifted from firms to systems. Policy must respond at the level where competition now takes place.

Competing for Control in a System-Driven Economy

The Hidden Champion model did not fail.

It succeeded so effectively within its original context that it now confronts a fundamentally different competitive landscape.

What has changed is where value is created and captured—it no longer resides solely in the product, but in the systems that surround it. This shift redefines competition. Firms are no longer competing only on technical excellence within narrowly defined markets. They are competing for position within systems—systems that determine how value flows, who controls customer relationships, and where profits ultimately accumulate.

For Europe’s Hidden Champions, the implication is clear: technical excellence remains necessary, but no longer sufficient to secure economic leadership. Firms that remain anchored in production may continue to lead in what they make, but risk doing so within systems they do not control.

The transition to Hybrid Champions is therefore not optional—it is structural.

Policy must operate at the same level. While Europe has made significant progress in regulatory leadership and industrial support, the challenge is one of scale and integration. A credible response requires a shift from regulatory leadership to system enablement—investing in interoperable industrial platforms, accelerating SME integration into digital ecosystems, and aligning talent strategies with the demands of data-driven competition. Without this transition, Europe risks preserving industrial strength while ceding control over the systems where value is ultimately captured.

The implications extend beyond firms. They are equally consequential for policymakers. The challenge is not to preserve the Hidden Champion model, but to extend it.

The firms that will define the next phase of industrial leadership are not those that remain hidden.

They are those that evolve—Hybrid Champions that convert industrial excellence into system-level power.

This is no longer a story about firms adapting to competition. It is a story about control—over systems, data, and value—as the new foundation of global competition.

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