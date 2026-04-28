Use Bifrost as a unified MCP gateway for Claude Code. Consolidate 500+ tools, governance, and observability behind one endpoint, with 50%+ token savings.

Claude Code has emerged as a standard terminal agent for AI-assisted engineering, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystem now exposes hundreds of tools spanning filesystems, databases, web search, GitHub, AWS, Slack, Notion, and internal APIs. At this scale, the default integration approach begins to fail. Each MCP server requires its own configuration block, maintains separate credentials, and operates independently. With fifteen servers, teams manage fifteen configurations, fifteen credential surfaces, and still lack cost visibility.

Bifrost, the open-source AI gateway from Maxim AI, addresses this by presenting a single MCP endpoint that aggregates all connected servers into one interface that Claude Code can access. This guide explains the architecture, setup process, and governance model for connecting Claude Code to more than 500 MCP tools through a unified gateway.

Why Claude Code Requires an MCP Gateway at Scale

Claude Code natively supports MCP servers through .mcp.json or the claude mcp add command. This approach works for a small number of servers but becomes unmanageable as more tools are added, including filesystem access, GitHub, internal databases, Slack, Jira, observability systems, and additional services within the same agent session.

Common issues emerge quickly:

Tool sprawl in context : Each MCP server typically contributes dozens of tools. With ten or more servers, hundreds of tool definitions are loaded into every LLM request, consuming tokens regardless of actual usage.

Credential fragmentation : Authentication is handled separately by each server, resulting in secrets distributed across developer machines, CI pipelines, and configuration files.

Lack of access control : All configured users receive full access to all tools, with no mechanism for scoping permissions by team, project, or role.

No cost visibility : There is no centralized way to track tool usage, identify calling agents, or measure associated costs.

No failure isolation : If one MCP server fails, the Claude Code agent loop may stall without clearly identifying the failing component.

Introducing a gateway layer resolves these issues by providing a single integration surface for Claude Code and a centralized governance layer for platform teams. Bifrost is purpose-built for this pattern. Explore the Bifrost MCP gateway for a deeper architectural overview.

How Bifrost Functions as a Unified MCP Gateway for Claude Code

Bifrost operates simultaneously as an MCP client and server. It connects to upstream MCP servers such as filesystem tools, web search, GitHub, databases, internal APIs, Slack, and Notion, and exposes all tools through a single /mcp endpoint. Claude Code interacts with Bifrost as a single MCP server, while Bifrost manages communication with each underlying service.

The Bifrost MCP gateway supports three connection types:

STDIO : Launches subprocesses and communicates via stdin and stdout. Suitable for local tools such as filesystem servers or Python-based MCP services.

HTTP : Uses JSON-RPC over HTTP for remote MCP endpoints, including cloud-hosted services and internal microservices.

SSE : Maintains persistent Server-Sent Events connections for real-time or streaming workloads.

Each upstream connection can authenticate using static headers, OAuth 2.0, or per-user OAuth for isolated access to services such as Notion, GitHub, or Google Drive. Bifrost introduces only 11 microseconds of overhead at 5,000 requests per second in sustained benchmarks, ensuring that the gateway layer does not impact performance.

Connecting Claude Code to Bifrost

Integrating Claude Code with Bifrost typically takes less than ten minutes and involves four steps.

Step 1: Install Bifrost

Bifrost runs as an HTTP gateway with a built-in web interface. It can be started using NPX or Docker:

npx -y @maximhq/bifrost

# or

docker run -p 8080:8080 maximhq/bifrost

After launching, access the dashboard at http://localhost:8080. The interface includes sections for providers, MCP clients, virtual keys, logs, and analytics.

Step 2: Register MCP Servers

Each upstream MCP server is registered once within Bifrost rather than individually in Claude Code. Servers can be added through the UI, management API, or configuration file. A sample filesystem server configuration is shown below:

{

“name”: “filesystem”,

“connection_type”: “stdio”,

“stdio_config”: {

“command”: “npx”,

“args”: [“-y”, “@anthropic/mcp-filesystem”],

“envs”: [“HOME”, “PATH”]

},

“tools_to_execute”: [“*”]

}

This pattern can be repeated for all required services, including GitHub, Slack, Jira, internal APIs, vector databases, observability systems, CI pipelines, and cloud toolsets such as AWS Labs MCP. Bifrost manages connection health automatically, performing periodic checks and retrying failed connections with exponential backoff. Disconnected clients are reconnected in the background without interrupting other tool calls.

Step 3: Configure Claude Code

Once Bifrost is running and connected to the required servers, add it as an MCP endpoint in Claude Code:

claude mcp add –transport http bifrost <http://localhost:8080/mcp>

This is the only required client-side change. Claude Code will automatically discover all tools exposed through Bifrost. Any additional MCP servers added later become available without further configuration. The Bifrost Claude Code integration also enables routing model requests through the same gateway, supporting multi-provider model access alongside tool aggregation.

Step 4: Apply Virtual Keys

For team-based environments, virtual keys enforce governance policies such as access control and budget limits. Claude Code supports custom headers for MCP connections:

{

“mcpServers”: {

“bifrost”: {

“url”: “<http://localhost:8080/mcp>”,

“headers”: {

“Authorization”: “Bearer vk_your_virtual_key”

}

}

}

}

With virtual keys, each user or team receives a scoped subset of the available tool catalog based on defined permissions.

Managing Large Tool Catalogs

Aggregating hundreds of tools into a single endpoint introduces new challenges related to context size and efficiency. Bifrost addresses these through Code Mode, tool filtering, and virtual keys.

Code Mode significantly reduces token overhead. In traditional MCP usage, interactions with multiple servers can consume thousands of tokens per request due to tool definitions loaded on every turn. Code Mode replaces this with four generic meta-tools (listToolFiles, readToolFile, getToolDocs, executeToolCode) and allows the model to write Python code that executes inside a Starlark sandbox to orchestrate tool usage server-side. Tool definitions are loaded on demand from virtual .pyi stub files rather than injected into every request. This approach reduces token usage by 50% or more and improves execution latency by 40-50% in typical multi-server workflows.

Tool filtering enables precise control over tool availability. The tools_to_execute field can allow all tools, deny all by default, or specify an explicit allowlist. This can be applied globally or per virtual key.

Virtual keys enforce scoped access at the consumer level. Each key can define its own tool subset, budget constraints, rate limits, and observability scope. For example, a support team may receive read-only access to filesystem and database tools, while administrators retain full access. All interactions occur through the same /mcp endpoint, differentiated by the authorization token.

Code Mode also supports tool-level binding, in which each tool gets its own .pyi stub file. This is useful for servers with many tools or large schemas, since the model only loads the definitions it needs rather than the entire server catalog.

Governance and Observability

Operating at scale requires full visibility into tool usage. Bifrost captures all MCP interactions and provides:

Detailed audit logs for each execution, including tool name, arguments, virtual key, and status

Cost tracking by tool and virtual key

Prometheus metrics for monitoring and alerting

OpenTelemetry tracing compatible with platforms such as Grafana, Honeycomb, and New Relic

Native Datadog and BigQuery integration for APM and LLM observability

In regulated environments, the MCP Gateway URL enforces authentication on every request, supports HTTPS termination behind reverse proxies, and enables OAuth discovery when per-user authentication is configured. Bifrost Enterprise extends these capabilities with clustering for high availability, in-VPC deployment options, integration with HashiCorp Vault and cloud secret managers, and immutable audit logs designed for compliance with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.

This centralized model enables teams to answer critical operational questions, including which user invoked a tool, when it occurred, the associated cost, and whether any policy violations took place. For an enterprise-grade walkthrough, review Bifrost’s enterprise governance capabilities.

Get Started With Bifrost as Your Claude Code MCP Gateway

Connecting Claude Code to hundreds of MCP tools through a single gateway requires minimal configuration but delivers significant operational benefits. Bifrost consolidates fragmented configurations into one endpoint, reduces token usage by 50%+ through Code Mode, and introduces governance features such as access control, budgeting, and audit logging.

The open-source version is available on GitHub and can be deployed using Docker, Kubernetes, or standard infrastructure without additional setup complexity.

To evaluate Bifrost for your Claude Code deployment, including advanced features such as clustering and federated authentication, book a demo with the Bifrost team.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



