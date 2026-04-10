The Indian automotive market has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade. Once dominated by hatchbacks and sedans, the market is now increasingly leaning towards SUVs. This shift is not just about changing tastes—it reflects evolving buyer needs, lifestyle upgrades, and advancements in automotive technology.

Cars like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and MG Astor represent this transition perfectly. While the Dzire remains a strong choice in the sedan segment, the Astor highlights the growing demand for feature-rich compact SUVs.

The Rise of SUVs in India

SUVs have seen a massive surge in popularity, and there are several reasons behind this trend.

One of the biggest factors is road conditions. Indian roads can vary significantly, and SUVs—with their higher ground clearance and robust build—offer better adaptability. Vehicles like the MG Astor provide a commanding driving position and better visibility, which many buyers now prefer.

Additionally, modern SUVs are no longer just about size—they are packed with advanced features. The Astor, for instance, offers Level 2 ADAS and over 80 connected-car features, showcasing how SUVs are becoming more technology-driven.

Sedans Still Hold Their Ground

Despite the SUV boom, sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire continue to maintain strong demand, especially among city users.

Sedans are known for their smooth ride quality, better aerodynamics, and higher fuel efficiency. The Dzire, with its efficient petrol engine and up to 24.79 km/l mileage, remains a practical choice for buyers looking to minimise running costs.

For many buyers, especially in urban areas, affordability and ease of driving still outweigh the appeal of a larger SUV.

Changing Buyer Priorities

Today’s car buyers are more informed and have different expectations compared to a few years ago.

Earlier, the focus was largely on price, mileage, and basic comfort. Now, buyers are looking for:

Advanced technology

Enhanced safety features

Better road presence

Premium interiors

This is where SUVs like the MG Astor gain an advantage. With features like a panoramic sunroof, digital displays, and connected tech, they offer a more modern, premium experience.

At the same time, sedans like the Dzire continue to evolve, offering improved safety features, enhanced infotainment systems, and greater comfort, ensuring they remain relevant.

Urbanisation and Lifestyle Changes

Urban lifestyles are also influencing car-buying decisions.

As more people travel for leisure and long-distance drives, the demand for vehicles that offer comfort and versatility has increased. SUVs are better suited for such use cases, which is why many buyers are upgrading from sedans to SUVs.

However, in dense urban environments, where traffic and parking are major concerns, compact sedans still make more sense. The Dzire’s compact size and ease of handling make it ideal for such conditions.

Budget vs Aspiration

Another key trend is the shift from purely budget-driven decisions to aspiration-driven purchases.

While the Dzire continues to appeal to buyers seeking value and reliability, the Astor attracts those willing to spend more for features, design, and technology. Its starting price and premium positioning reflect this shift towards aspirational buying.

This doesn’t mean sedans are losing relevance—it simply means the market is expanding, giving buyers more choices based on their needs and preferences.

The Role of Technology

Technology has become a major differentiator in today’s cars.

The MG Astor leads in this area with its connected-car ecosystem, ADAS features, and advanced infotainment systems. These features not only enhance convenience but also improve safety and the driving experience.

The Dzire, while more focused on practicality, still offers essential tech like smartphone connectivity, cruise control, and a user-friendly interface, ensuring it meets the needs of everyday users.

If you’re exploring different body styles and want to understand how features, pricing, and ownership costs compare, online car-buying platforms like ACKO Drive can provide detailed insights to help you make an informed decision.

What Does the Future Look Like?

The future of the Indian car market is likely to see SUVs continue their upward trajectory, especially in the compact and mid-size segments.

However, sedans will not disappear. They will continue to serve a large segment of buyers who prioritise efficiency, comfort, and affordability.

Instead of one replacing the other, both body types will coexist, catering to different user types.

Final Thoughts

The shift from sedans to SUVs in India is not about one being better than the other—it’s about changing preferences and evolving needs.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire represents practicality and efficiency, while the MG Astor reflects modern aspirations and advanced technology. Understanding these trends can help you choose the right car for your lifestyle, rather than just following market trends.