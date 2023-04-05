ChangeNOW 2023 Joins Forces with MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative to Advance Climate Policy Discussion

Over 100 sessions and workshops around pressing global issues will be featured in the 3-day summit in Paris

LONDON, UK — April 4, 2023 — ChangeNOW, the largest event of solutions for the planet, today unveiled the main conference programme for the event in Paris on 25-27 May 2023. 400 visionary speakers from the political, business and public sectors will share their insights to address pressing issues around climate, resources, biodiversity and inclusion.

Partnering with the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, ChangeNOW will run its session ‘MIT Climate Pathways: Policies to prevent every fraction of a degree’ on the opening day. Using the MIT Climate Initiative’s EnRoads simulator, this interactive session moderated by John D. Sterman, Faculty Co-Director of MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative, will gather policy makers, activists, CEOs and scientists to explore the impacts of a range of climate policies and discuss priority actions needed to limit global warming.

Another highlight of the first day’s programme — ‘Aligning business with Planetary boundaries’ — will feature speakers from multinational organisations including Kate Raworth, Economist & Co-founder of the Doughnut Economics Action Lab, Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer of Kering, Alexandra Palt, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of L’Oréal, and Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK. The session will discuss the need for businesses to raise the bar by implementing transformational strategies based on scientific knowledge and moving towards a holistic approach that encompasses the planet’s boundaries.

Other conference programme highlights include: