The Biotech IPO Window Reopens

The biotechnology IPO market demonstrated renewed vitality in 2024, producing 25 biotech listings compared to 19 in 2023, representing 23% of total U.S. IPO proceeds for the year. The recovery signals institutional appetite for clinical-stage therapeutics after the 2022-2023 drought that saw biotech IPO activity collapse to levels not witnessed since the early 2010s.

Notable 2024 successes provide context for what institutional investors reward. CG Oncology raised $380 million and surged 95% within two trading days. Kyverna Therapeutics secured $319 million for its anti-CD19 CAR-T program targeting autoimmune diseases. Beta Bionics achieved a $234.6 million raise at a valuation exceeding $1 billion, remarkable given the company originated from a $1 million Wefunder crowdfunding campaign in 2016.

Cell therapy companies have established NASDAQ precedents. Gracell Biotechnology raised $209 million in its 2021 IPO before AstraZeneca acquired the company for up to $1.2 billion in 2023. Sana Biotechnology achieved a NASDAQ Global Select Market listing, demonstrating that cellular therapy platforms can access premium exchange tiers.

The broader investment landscape supports biotech expansion. Cell and gene therapy investment reached $15.2 billion in 2024, up 30% year-over-year. Big Pharma validated the sector through substantial acquisitions: AstraZeneca’s $1.2 billion Gracell purchase, Bristol Myers Squibb’s $1.5 billion acquisition of Orbital Therapeutics, and AbbVie’s $2.1 billion buyout of Capstan Therapeutics.

Celljevity, a Dutch-founded regenerative medicine company, has announced plans to pursue listing on either NASDAQ or the Hong Kong stock market. With over 1,000 patients treated across multiple indications including Alzheimer’s disease, autoimmune disorders, osteoarthritis, and ALS, the company represents the clinical-stage category where institutional capital increasingly focuses. The company’s approach to building trust through clinical evidence distinguishes it within the regenerative medicine sector. Understanding how clinical-stage biotechnology companies navigate the path to public markets provides educational context for evaluating opportunities across the sector.

Listing Requirements: The Bar for Clinical-Stage Biotechs

In particular, NASDAQ operates three market tiers: Capital Market, Global Market, and Global Select Market. Clinical-stage biotechnology companies typically enter through the Capital Market tier, which requires:

$5 million in stockholders’ equity

$15 million market value of publicly held shares (MVUPHS)

1 million publicly held shares

300 round lot shareholders (holding 100+ shares each)

$4 minimum bid price

An April 2025 rule change significantly impacted these requirements. NASDAQ now mandates that companies meet MVUPHS thresholds solely from IPO offering proceeds, not including pre-IPO fundraising rounds. This means companies must raise at least $15 million in the IPO itself, affecting smaller offerings and favoring companies with institutional backing.

Entry fees range from $50,000-$75,000 for Capital Market listings to $295,000 for Global Market access. Annual fees span $53,000-$193,000 depending on shares outstanding, creating ongoing compliance costs that factor into capital planning.

Corporate governance requirements prove equally important. NASDAQ mandates majority independent boards, audit committees with three or more independent directors (at least one with financial expertise), and formal codes of conduct. These requirements compel companies to establish institutional-grade governance well before listing.

Celljevity’s advisory board composition suggests preparation for these governance standards. The board includes Dave Bizer, a Stanford PhD economist with extensive capital markets expertise, and Jaap Zuiderveld, who leads NVIDIA’s EMEA business operations. This combination of biotech operational experience, financial sophistication, and scaled technology company exposure indicates the governance depth NASDAQ expects.

The company’s valuation provides additional context. Within a German BioTech Index analysis, which benchmarked Celljevity against 15 peer companies including Achilles Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, and BlueRock Therapeutics, calculated a base case valuation of less than $250 million. Despite still being in comparably very early, foundational research, companies like Retro Biosciences and Altos Labs are already targeting multibillion‑dollar valuations ahead of prospective public listings.This positioning suggests capacity to meet Capital Market equity thresholds, though actual IPO pricing will reflect market conditions, comparable company performance, and institutional demand.

Valuation Methodologies: How Institutional Investors Assess Clinical-Stage Companies

Biotech valuation fundamentally differs from traditional industries because clinical-stage companies generate minimal or zero revenue. Instead, institutional investors employ risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) frameworks that probability-weight future cash flows against development stage risks.

Probability of success varies dramatically by stage:

Preclinical to Phase 1: approximately 10%

Phase 1 to Phase 2: 50-60%

Phase 2 to Phase 3: 30-40%

Phase 3 to approval: 60-70%

Discount rates reflect these risks, ranging from 40% for preclinical assets to 15% for late-stage programs, with industry averages around 19%. These severe discounts account for the reality that most drug candidates fail before reaching market.

Typical valuations by stage demonstrate this risk progression:

Preclinical companies: approximately $44 million

Phase 1 stage: approximately $88 million

Phase 2/3 programs: $150-500 million or more

Median biotech EV/Revenue ratio: 20.20x (January 2025)

Celljevity’s valuation reflects its position with substantial patient data but formal regulatory validation still pending. The analysis weighted factors including 1,000+ patients treated, 90%+ manufacturing induction efficiency, multi-indication platform potential, and zero serious adverse events. The methodology compared Celljevity to peer companies across seven categories: treatment method, patients treated, regulatory approval stage, funding amount, commercial application potential, institutional reputation, patent portfolio, and regenerative method applicability.

This range provides institutional investors with baseline risk-adjusted valuations, though actual market pricing will reflect contemporary comparable company performance and sector sentiment.

CEO Diederik van der Reijt frames the opportunity as “data arbitrage,” explaining: “Over 1,000 people have already been treated successfully with our therapy, showing incredible efficacy and safety. However, these treatments were not conducted in a classical clinical trial setting, which means the data hasn’t yet been formally validated through Western regulatory standards. If this data had been generated in traditional clinical trials, Celljevity would already be valued at several billion dollars today.”

This thesis suggests that companies successfully replicating real-world evidence through formal trials at a fraction of typical trial costs could generate substantial returns. Investors must weigh whether the existing patient data predicts formal trial outcomes or whether the absence of randomized, placebo-controlled evidence introduces execution risk not captured in current valuations.

The Crowdfunding-to-IPO Pathway: Precedents and Investor Considerations

Regulatory frameworks now enable retail investors to access pre-IPO biotech opportunities through crowdfunding. Regulation Crowdfunding permits companies to raise up to $5 million per 12-month period from both accredited and non-accredited investors. Regulation A+ Tier 2 allows up to $75 million with federal preemption of state securities laws.

SEC data indicates that 817 issuers raised approximately $9.4 billion through Regulation A+ between 2015 and 2024, with Tier 2 raises averaging $12.5 million. These figures demonstrate meaningful capital formation through retail channels.

Beta Bionics exemplifies the crowdfunding-to-IPO pathway’s potential. The company’s $1 million Wefunder raise in 2016 engaged 718 investors before the company achieved its $234.6 million NASDAQ IPO at a $1 billion+ valuation in January 2025. Early crowdfunding participants who maintained positions through subsequent funding rounds and the IPO realized substantial returns.

Reality demands acknowledgment, however. Only approximately 0.25% of Regulation Crowdfunding issuers subsequently conduct IPOs. Beta Bionics represents exceptional outcome, not typical result. The overwhelming majority of crowdfunded companies never reach public markets, and many fail entirely.

Celljevity’s CEO has stated the company’s intention to make investment opportunities accessible to retail investors, noting: “Retail investors should have early access to a story this beautiful, a revolution in healthcare and longevity.” This democratisation emphasis aligns with broader trends toward retail access to formerly institutional-only opportunities.

Prospective investors evaluating any pre-IPO biotech opportunity should focus on several factors:

Regulatory pathway clarity and milestone timelines

Competitive differentiation from existing and pipeline therapies

Management team experience with commercial execution

Capital efficiency relative to development stage

Realistic projections for reaching commercial revenue

Clinical-stage biotechnology inherently carries substantial risk. Regulatory approval remains uncertain regardless of clinical data quality. Manufacturing scale-up commonly encounters unforeseen challenges. Market conditions for small-cap biotech prove volatile, with sector valuations compressing significantly during risk-off periods.

Prospective investors should carefully review all risk factors in official offering documents and consult with qualified financial advisors before making investment decisions. Past performance of similar companies does not guarantee future results. Investors could lose their entire investment.

Due Diligence for Retail Biotech Investors

A listing represents a significant milestone but not an investment thesis in itself. Clinical-stage valuations reflect probability-adjusted future outcomes, not certainties. Institutional investors evaluate multiple factors beyond headline clinical results.

Advisory board quality signals institutional relationships and regulatory navigation capability. Manufacturing excellence determines whether laboratory success translates to commercial viability. Multi-indication platforms provide multiple chances for value creation compared to single-indication bets. Safety profiles influence regulatory pathways, commercial adoption, and competitive positioning.

Celljevity’s profile mirrors broader industry trends favoring companies with manufacturing advantages and real-world evidence. The company’s 90%+ induction efficiency, a 15-day reprogramming phase within a full manufacturing cycle of up to 90 days, multi-indication clinical data, and zero serious adverse events across 1,000+ patients represent factors institutional investors weight heavily.

Yet every clinical-stage biotech faces execution risk. Formal trials may not replicate real-world results. Manufacturing costs may increase at scale. Regulatory agencies may require additional studies. Commercial adoption may prove slower than projected. Competitive landscapes evolve as large pharmaceutical companies deploy substantial resources toward cellular therapy development.

Retail investors considering biotech opportunities should recognize that venture capital and institutional investors accept that most portfolio companies will fail entirely. They structure portfolios to ensure successful investments outweigh losses from failures. Individual retail investors typically lack the portfolio diversification to absorb total losses from failed biotech bets.

Official offering documents, when available, will provide comprehensive risk disclosures, detailed financial information, competitive landscape analysis, regulatory pathway discussions, and management backgrounds necessary for informed decision-making. These documents constitute the primary resource for investment evaluation, substantially exceeding the educational overview this article provides.

The cellular therapy sector’s growth trajectory appears robust, supported by demographic aging, chronic disease prevalence, and technological maturation. Whether Celljevity specifically captures value from these trends depends on successful execution across clinical validation, regulatory approval, manufacturing scale-up, and commercial deployment. Those variables will become clearer as the company progresses toward and potentially achieves a listing.

