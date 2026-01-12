By Will Jones

Carlos Espárraga is the founder and CEO of De0a10K, the number one Spanish-speaking academy that teaches the SMMA (Online Agencies) model and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to young, aspiring entrepreneurs. He is a digital entrepreneur, agency founder, and online business expert, helping shepherd his students to unprecedented success in the modern era.

Carlos says, “The crisis-proof digital agency roadmap: The 10K System that takes you to 5 figures with low investment.”

Built for Real-World Conditions, Not Theory

Carlos created the 10K System based on his personal success running TuDropShipper, his first digital agency. He scaled it from €0 to €30,000+ per month as a teenager, without capital or a traditional network.

The system was developed in crisis-like conditions, with financial limitations, personal adversity, and no formal business background. That’s why it works for others in similarly constrained environments.

Designed for Spanish-Speaking Markets

Carlos tailored the SMMA model (originally popularized in English-speaking markets) for the needs, budgets, and behavior of Latin American and Spanish entrepreneurs. This way, he strives to bridge cultural and economic gaps by localizing offer positioning, communication strategies, and pricing structures.

Low-Cost Launch: Under €100 to Start

Unlike e-commerce, real estate, or trading, launching a digital agency through Carlos’s system requires no inventory, no complex tech, and no risky investment.

With under €100, students can set up branding and basic digital presence, access prospecting tools, and begin client outreach.

The system focuses on cash flow over perfection, making it beginner-accessible and lean by design.

Core Pillars of the 10K System

Smart Client Acquisition

The system teaches structured outreach strategies, including cold messaging, AI-powered prospecting, and value-led sales conversations. The entire methodology is focused on pre-qualified leads in service-hungry niches, especially in local or Spanish-speaking markets.

It also has built-in scripts, templates, and CRM strategies to ensure fast onboarding for new agency owners.

Expert Outsourcing (Even If You’re Not an Expert)

One of the 10K System’s most valuable innovations is teaching students to leverage expert freelancers. Through these methods, students learn to deliver high-value services (such as ads, SEO, and content) through vetted providers, while retaining profit margins and focusing on client management and growth. This “middleman mastery” eliminates the need for personal execution skills, accelerating scale.

Automation for Growth

Carlos’s methodology emphasizes repeatable systems rather than the hustle-and-grind mentality. It’s all about automating lead pipelines, scheduled follow-ups, and onboarding sequences. Students are taught to systematize before scaling, avoiding burnout and bottlenecks.

Scalable, Crisis-Proof Income

The agency model is uniquely resistant to economic downturns for many reasons. This is especially relevant today, as financial hardships have coincided with the AI revolution, resulting in substantial job losses. Fortunately, this field is becoming increasingly necessary and appropriate in the wake of this change.

Businesses always need leads, visibility, and conversions. As a result, many agencies built under this system serve clients across different verticals, providing diversification. Especially during uncertain job markets, students use the model to replace employment, add a second income stream, or gain geographical and time freedom.

Proven Success With 40,000+ Students

The academy, De0a10K, has enrolled over 40,000 students from Spanish-speaking countries. Success stories range from teenagers closing their first client to employees quitting their jobs to students scaling to €10K+ per month using the exact model.