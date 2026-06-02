Given their portrayal in Washington-based dramas and cable news, policy leaders are generally viewed as dealmakers and messengers. Rhett Buttle represents something that’s both uncommon and more impactful. He is a coalition builder who treats policy the way a successful entrepreneur treats their goods: as something to design, test, iterate, and ship.

This is not incidental. As the founder and CEO of Public Private Strategies, Buttle has spent the last several years bridging the gap between the public and private sectors. The organization that bears his mark is an operating platform that translates business insight into policy impact and, just as often, policy intent into commercial practice. It is harder than it sounds, which is why so few organizations pull it off at scale.

The Method Behind the Movement

Talk to people who have worked with Rhett Buttle, and a consistent pattern emerges. He starts by listening to the people closest to the problem: small business owners worried about access to credit, local leaders trying to keep talent in their communities, and nonprofits buckling under a mandate and a shoestring budget. He identifies the partners who can actually move the issue. Then he iterates.

In a recent interview, he summed up the philosophy in a single line: “good ideas need champions, communication, and persistence.” It sounds obvious until you realize the work that goes into making that statement a reality.

The Small Business Roundtable, which Buttle helped form, is perhaps the clearest proof. A coalition of the largest small-business organizations in the country, spanning industry associations, and policy groups that rarely sat at the same table before, has become a routine stop for any administration trying to advance an economic agenda. The Entrepreneurship Exchange– another initiative centered around building the connective tissue– works in the same way to enable ideas to travel.

Why It Works

Buttle’s approach borrows more from product development than from an approach of seeking quick wins through traditional policy. The discipline is to keep asking what the user, in this case, the small business owner, the entrepreneur, and the worker, actually needs, rather than starting from what is convenient to offer them.

For example, he founded numerous business coalitions to conduct research, convene, and tell accounts that turn anecdotes into usable data. The result is a body of work that translates between sectors that usually talk past each other. A Fortune 500 HR leader and a community development financial institution director can both find something in a report that speaks their language.

It also explains why Buttle’s work tends to survive. The most successful coalitions are built to shape and guide policy regardless of who is in office. When either side loses power, the coalition is still needed the morning after the election.

A New Perspective on Leadership

Ask Buttle about his own style, and the answers are almost uncharismatic. Curious. Intuitive. Empathetic. Decisive. Witty. The one word a close friend would pick, he says, is “passionate.” When you press him on his moral compass, he does not cite a framework. He says he trusts his gut.

That combination, rigorous about process, instinctive about people, is the less-discussed version of leadership in 2026. Conferences and business schools still celebrate the solo visionary. The operators actually moving things in a fragmented country tend to look more like Rhett Buttle: systems thinkers who know how to build rooms in which other people can be brilliant.

It is notable that the recognition he mentions most often is not for himself but rather for his organizations, including the USHCC LGBT Award and the NGLCC Supplier of the Year. Those are signals of the kind of firm Public Private Strategies is.

What Leaders Can Take From the Playbook

Buttle’s technique can be used by anyone trying to move an idea through a complex system.

First, earn the right to lead by listening before proposing. Second, pick partners based on their proximity to the problem, not their power or standing. Third, iterate; the first version of your idea should embarrass you by the time of the final result. Fourth, communicate the same story to every audience in their own language, without diluting it. Fifth, keep going. As Buttle suggests, persistence is the variable that most would-be reformers underrate.

His personal motto, “show up and build”, is basically the compressed version of the same playbook. It is short enough to fit on a poster and long enough to keep him busy for the rest of his career.

The Bigger Bet

Underneath the coalition-building is a broader thesis that Buttle keeps returning to. He believes the private and public sectors need to work together to tie the economy. The bet at the heart of Public Private Strategies is that the interesting and durable work happens when the two sectors are willing to design something together.

That is not a comfortable bet in an era that tends to pit. But Buttle’s response is, effectively, a shrug and a counterexample. From workforce initiatives to capital access programs to the small-business recovery work of recent years, the list of problems that actually got moved tends to be the one where someone was willing to do the translation work in the middle.

“Build something that matters,” Buttle has said, “and bring others with you.” It is less a slogan than a job description. In a backdrop that rewards solo acts, Rhett Buttle has quietly built a career out of doing the opposite.