For a decade, advisors have told European business owners that a wave of retirements is coming and demand for good companies will outstrip supply.

And that private equity firms will pay any price for holding quality businesses.

The first half of that prediction is now true. The second half is not.

In Germany, projections are roughly 545,000 Mittelstand ownership transfers by the end of 2029. (KfW Research)

In France, around 370,000 businesses are in scope for transmission by 2030. (Bpifrance)

And in Switzerland, UBS and the University of St. Gallen estimated about 168,000 SMEs on track for an ownership change by the end of the decade.

The demographic curve visible since the mid-2010s is finally steepening, and the bulk of it lands between 2025 and 2030 in the German-speaking markets and France, with Italy, Spain and Portugal skewing a bit later.

So the supply of sellers is real.

What has not materialised yet is the seller’s market everyone thought it would be.

The Argos Mid-market Index, which tracks the EV/EBITDA multiples paid for unlisted Eurozone mid-market companies, has been falling through exactly the period the wave was supposed to hit.

Multiples ran at 9.8x in late 2024, slipped to 9.5x in early 2025, and dropped to 8.7x by the third quarter.

By the fourth quarter of 2025, the index reached 8.3x, its weakest level since the first half of 2014. A modest recovery to 8.6x followed in early 2026, supported mainly by financial-sponsor pricing.

That is not what a textbook supply-and-demand story predicts, and the explanation matters for any owner planning an exit into the European market.

Three things are happening at once.

First, the wave is partly a story of businesses closing rather than selling.

For the first time in KfW’s monitoring history, the number of German owners who plan to shut down on retirement now exceeds the number planning a transfer: roughly 569,000 planned closures against 545,000 planned transfers.

Second, the capital is real but careful. European private equity held a record 278 billion euros of dry powder reserved for buyout activities at the end of 2024. That money is being deployed, but with caution, and into a market where higher rates reset the cost of leverage and sponsors have rebuilt their pricing discipline.

Third, and probably most important, institutional appetite is crowding into the compression rather than fleeing it. Ufenau Capital Partners closed a 2.12 billion euro lower-middle-market services fund at its hard cap in under four months in mid-2025, one of the fastest large raises of its kind in recent European history, into the same market that produced the 8.3x print.

Large investors are funding succession-focused platforms precisely because entry multiples are soft. They are buying the dip, and owners are selling into that dip.

There is also something to be said about the long-term economic prediction for Europe. Rising energy prices, demographics and geopolitical tension make it a riskier investment compared to the United States and the Western hemisphere.

For a business owner in the European economic area, the consequence is that the window is open but the leverage has shifted to the other side of the table.

The owners who do well in this market are not the ones who time the cycle.

They are the ones with the best businesses, who prepare hard enough to command the top price of the range rather than the bottom of it.

That preparation is boring and can take years.

It includes but is not limited to audited and segmented financials that let a buyer reconstruct the unit economics and produce a real quality-of-earnings report.

Recurring revenue that is contracted and real rather than “predicted”.

A management layer that not only survives the founder’s departure but can thrive under new ownership.

And a clear answer to the succession before going to market, not during.

In a market with multiples trending down, the gap between a well-prepared business and a poorly prepared one with identical cash flow widens.

And buyers have the discipline to pay for quality and the leverage to discount everything else.

One assumption we often hear, that American sponsors will sweep European succession deals on superior firepower, is not supported by the data.

European mid-market multiples remain higher than US ones, European buyout dry powder is at a record, and the sponsors with the clearest structural edge on a German or Italian founder-owned business are the European mid-market firms who share the language, the network, and the cultural fit. Firepower is not the binding constraint in these deals.

Trust and fit are, and those do not travel across the Atlantic as easily as capital does.

Recent political sentiment in the United States turns inward and away from Europe, which makes that thesis even less likely to play out.

We’re seeing it now. The succession wave is the most predictable demographic event in the European market, and it is finally here.

But the mistake is assuming that predictability favours sellers. It favours whoever is prepared, and right now that is mostly the buyers.

The full data behind this analysis, with primary sources from KfW, Bpifrance, UBS, Confindustria, Invest Europe and the Argos Index, is set out in CT Acquisitions’ European SME succession research.