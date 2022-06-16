The German Cardiac Society is a long-standing member of the European Society of Cardiology. The cardiology treatment in Germany combines novel medications with unique clinical experience and interventional techniques. Thousands of patients from all over the world choose cardiology in Germany, when they need treatment for arterial hypertension, arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, heart valve defects and other pathologies. Treatment of the congenital heart defects and pediatric cardiology are the medical spheres of particular attention.

Minimally invasive correction of heart valves

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) is the safer alternative to open aortic valve replacement in elderly patients and patients with severe concomitant pathologies. Replacement of the diseased valve requires only one incision – puncture of the femoral vein through which the prosthesis is inserted. The intervention lasts about two hours and requires only local anesthesia with mild sedation.

The MitraClip system is used in people with mitral regurgitation. The durable system made of cobalt and chromium has an unlimited service life and is not rejected by the immune system. It is carried out with real-time ultrasound imaging and requires no more than the femoral vein puncture. Duration of the hospital stay does not exceed 1-3 days.

The Mitralign system modifies part of the heart that surrounds the mitral valve. Due to minimal invasiveness and excellent tolerability it can be carried out even in people with severe heart failure. Cardiologists in Germany control implantation of the Mitralign system with the help of intraoperative 3D echocardiography. All the surgical instruments are inserted inside the heart endovascularly, through the femoral vein.

Novel options for people with arrhythmias

German cardiologists use medications as the first-line treatment for arrhythmias. Medicinal therapy with antiarrhythmic drugs helps suppress the excessive electrical heart activity. They are administered in pill form, but can also be given intravenously in case of medical emergency.

In case of low efficacy of antiarrhythmic drugs and detection of an arrhythmogenic focus based on the results of diagnostics, catheter ablation is indicated. A doctor destroys the altered part of the myocardium that causes the irregular heartbeat with radiofrequency energy. German cardiologists use electrophysiologic mapping and the robotic navigation systems to make ablation more precise and fast.

In addition, cardiac arrhythmias can be predicted by means of artificial intelligence (AI). Such options are available to patients with wearable cardiac monitoring devices.

Unlike catheter ablation, implantation of a cardioverter-defibrillator does not eliminate the route cause of the heart disease, but it may be lifesaving. Such devices constantly detect and correct the irregular heartbeats. People with low heart rates (bradycardia) benefit from implantation of a pacemaker.

The leading German hospitals

In Germany, people with heart pathologies are treated by a team of healthcare professionals: cardiologist, cardiac surgeon, interventional radiologist and other related specialists. The highest success rates are regularly demonstrated by academic and university hospitals, may of which are mentioned in the authoritative FOCUS magazine:

St. Vincentius Hospital Karlsruhe – Academic Hospital of the University of Freiburg

University Hospital Ulm

University Hospital Heidelberg

Charite University Hospital Berlin

Hospital Neuperlach Munich

If you are not a German citizen, you can still visit these healthcare facilities with the help of Booking Health. Booking Health is the certified medical tourism provider that cooperates with all the leading cardiology clinics in Germany. Specialists will guide you through:

Selecting a hospital and a doctor

Selecting a medical program

Making an appointment without long waiting for your turn

Receiving medical visa

Translating medical reports and preparing other papers

Booking tickets, accommodation, transfer

Checking prices and excluding additional fees for international patients

And much more

You will visit a hospital with your personal interpreter, and your medical coordinator will be available in messengers 24/7.