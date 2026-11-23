A unique survey of French Business Angels reveals why disciplined investors outperform, why returns are often lower than expected, and why money is not their only motivation.

Do Business Angels routinely generate exceptional returns from startup investing? The answer is more nuanced than conventional wisdom suggests. Here, Fernanda Arreola, Damien Guermonprez, Renaud Redien-Collot, and Cédric Diridollou explore what truly distinguishes high-performing Business Angels. Drawing on an original 2026 survey and benchmarking the results against the Angelsquare/Challenges ranking, the authors found that most investors achieve more modest outcomes than headline figures imply.

They are engineers, bankers, former founders, or sitting executives. They dedicate a portion of their wealth and time to funding tomorrow’s startups. Business Angels form a discreet but essential link in France’s innovation financing chain. Yet their day-to-day reality—between winning bets and the painful silence of a startup entering liquidation—remains largely unknown to the wider public. In fact, Business Angels have come to embody, in the eyes of society and government alike,1 a group of resourceful individuals willing to take significant risks in support of uncertain innovation.

In this article, we explore the results of an unprecedented survey, conducted in April 2026, aimed at better understanding the profile, risk appetite, investment returns, and financial education of Business Angels in France. By contrasting this survey with data from the Angelsquare/Challenges 2025 ranking,2 which covers 1,400 investments totalling €478 million, we can draw a more precise and sometimes surprising picture of this passionate profession.

A surprisingly homogeneous profile

The archetypal French Business Angel does not exist, yet he tends to look like a 55-year-old man, educated at a Grande École or holding a doctorate, coming from the tech or finance sector. In our sample, 86 per cent of respondents are male, with an average age of 55 (ranging from 25 to 74). The most striking finding concerns entrepreneurial background: on a scale of 1 to 7, respondents define themselves on average at 6.26/7 as company founders or executives before being investors. This aligns with very recent research3 drawing on global examples, in which Business Angels present themselves as individuals driven by self-esteem, emotion, and altruism.

This strong entrepreneurial identity is not incidental; it is precisely one of the variables most strongly correlated with financial performance. The Angelsquare ranking confirms this indirectly—the most active BAs, from Thibaud Elzière (founder of Fotolia, €10M invested across 50 startups) to Xavier Niel (Kima Ventures, 112 startups), are almost all entrepreneurs who had already “proven themselves” before turning to the ecosystem.

“I’ve been a tech investor for 20 years with around a hundred angel deals—the key metric for me is the number of 10x+ outcomes.”

The 2.6× illusion

Public data reports an average multiple of 2.6× over 3.5 years for Business Angels, implying an IRR of 22 to 27 per cent—a figure that would make many institutional fund managers envious. But this average conceals a far more contrasted reality.

Our survey, which measures a “weighted return”—defined as the average MOIC multiple multiplied by the rate of positive exits over 10 years—reveals a median of just 1.50×. In other words, half of all Business Angels do not even double their investment over the long run. The distribution is bimodal: there are very few intermediate outcomes between the losers and the winners.

METHODOLOGY: WEIGHTED RETURN Our survey uses the formula: Weighted Return = % of positive exits × Average MOIC multiple. This metric reflects the actual portfolio return by integrating both the success rate and the magnitude of gains, unlike a simple multiple, which does not account for total losses. Ten of the 39 BAs could not be included due to insufficiently mature portfolios (>10 years required).

Public data4 confirms this with even greater clarity: 52 per cent of investments generate a loss, versus only 48 per cent yielding positive returns. And the power law plays out in full: just 7 per cent of investments concentrate 75 per cent of total returns.

In Europe, the context has historically been more challenging than in the United States. European venture capital funds have long posted weaker performance than their American counterparts, and Business Angels frequently “lose money” on their overall portfolios due to insufficient diversification.

What sets the best apart

So what makes the difference? The answer is less romantic than one might expect. Neither gut instinct, nor network, nor enthusiasm for social impact emerge as the strongest predictors of performance. It comes down to rigor and adaptability. Perhaps the most important finding of our research is that superior performance is associated less with intuition than with discipline.

Although many investors highlight instinct and personal chemistry with founders, the strongest positive relationships were linked to structured decision-making and adaptive engagement.

Although these relationships remain indicative due to sample size limitations, they point toward an important conclusion: successful angel investors behave like disciplined portfolio managers rather than opportunistic gamblers.

Public data strongly supports these patterns. Due diligence of more than 40 hours yields an average multiple of 7.1× versus 1.1× with no analysis effort. Investing within one’s sector of expertise doubles returns. And regular interaction with founders, at least twice a month, generates a multiple of 3.7× compared to 1.3× for annual engagement. The high-performing Business Angel4 is above all a methodical professional who commits over the long term.

It’s not all about the money!

Yet, as observed in other countries, the most striking paradox in our study is that 68 per cent of Business Angels report being satisfied with their returns, including several whose weighted return is below 1×. How can this be? Business Angels are not purely seeking financial returns. Mentoring (5.82/7 on average), relational factors (5.31/7), and a sense of purpose rank very highly among stated motivations.

“I’m happy as long as I start recouping my initial investment. I help companies the way I was helped, Americans call it ‘pay it forward’,”5 says one respondent. Another goes further: “I operate on regret. If my potential regret for not doing a deal outweighs the potential financial loss, then I do the deal.” These words reveal the singular psychology of this class of investors.

Business Angels are not merely capital providers; they are vectors of experience, networks, and legitimacy for the startups they support.

This reality should prompt reflection among regulators and market participants alike. Business Angels are not merely capital providers; they are vectors of experience, networks, and legitimacy for the startups they support. In France, where the BA ecosystem remains largely untrained for becoming business angels (just 1.79/7 on average for formal training completed), the challenge is to structure this ecosystem without losing the entrepreneurial energy that drives it. More specifically, there is a clear need for genuine investment preparation mechanisms, to encourage informed, well-researched decisions (in terms of meaning, impact, and return) from Business Angels.

An ecosystem in full transformation

The Angelsquare/Challenges 2025 ranking2 illustrates this dynamic: 1,400 investments analyzed, €478 million deployed in 18 months, a 17 per cent increase in respondents compared to the previous edition. Investment amounts, once informal, are professionalizing, ranging from €20K to €250K among the most active investors. Sectors are diversifying: while tech remains dominant (41 per cent of our sample), deeptech, cybersecurity, and social and environmental impact projects are gaining ground.

Female participation is growing, albeit slowly: 21 per cent women according to Angelsquare, 13 per cent in our sample—a gap that remains wide open, emblematic of an ecosystem that still operates too much within its own circle.

Ultimately, the French Business Angel of 2026 is neither the disinterested patron nor the greedy financier sometimes depicted. He or she is a seasoned professional who brings far more than money, takes real risks, and is fully aware of doing so.

Four lessons for Business Angels

1. Build a disciplined investment process

Successful Business Angels rely on clear investment criteria, structured due diligence, and regular portfolio reviews rather than intuition alone. Process discipline appears to be a stronger predictor of success than instinct.

2. Invest where you have expertise

Investors tend to perform better in sectors they know well. Industry knowledge, professional networks, and entrepreneurial experience help them evaluate opportunities and support founders more effectively.

3. Support your best-performing ventures

The most effective Business Angels do more than provide capital. They actively mentor promising founders, facilitate introductions, and offer strategic advice, while focusing their time where it can create the greatest value.

4. Diversify progressively

Because startup returns are highly concentrated, investors should expect some failures. Building a diversified portfolio over time and reserving capital for follow-on investments improve the chances of capturing the few exceptional successes that drive overall returns.

The bottom line: Angel investing is less about spotting the next unicorn and more about combining discipline, expertise, active engagement, and portfolio diversification.

Methodology: Self-administered survey of 39 Business Angels, April 2026. Weighted return calculated for 29 BAs with a sufficiently mature portfolio. Public data: Angelsquare/Challenges 2025 ranking2 (1,400 investments, €478M, July 2023 – December 2024).

About the Authors

Fernanda Arreola is a Professor of Strategy, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at ESSCA. Her research interests focus on service innovation, governance, and social entrepreneurship. Fernanda has held numerous managerial posts and possesses a range of international academic and professional experiences.

Passionate about innovation in financial services, Damien Guermonprez has managed some 15 credit institutions and leasing and insurance companies for major groups. He was CEO of Oney, the bank of the Auchan Group. Then, he became an entrepreneur by buying out a Belgian credit company and running the Lemonway payment institution.

Renaud Redien-Collot (Ph.D Columbia U., New York and HDR,URCA) is dean of faculty at ESCE International Business School (OMNES GROUP). His research interests cover the study of gender in the fields of entrepreneurship, organizational theory, and strategy. He is a member of the ERD and RIPME editorial committees.

Cédric Diridollou holds a PhD in economics and is a lecturer and researcher at ISC Paris, where he also heads an academic department. His research focuses primarily on economic models, digital markets, and innovation. He has also participated in entrepreneurial projects and worked to protect biodiversity within an association.

References

1. The Ecosystem: CEE angels open to deep-tech despite tough times. October 04, 2023. Science Business. https://sciencebusiness.net/news/start-ups/ecosystem-cee-angels-open-deep-tech-despite-tough-times

2. Start-ups: discover our ranking of the biggest French business angels. March 27, 2025. Challenges. https://www.challenges.fr/entreprise/start-up/start-up-decouvrez-notre-classement-des-plus-gros-business-angels-francais_601365 .

3. What’s in it for me? The perceived investment value of business angels. November 14, 2023. Sage Journals. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/14657503231213310

4. Wiltbank, R., & Boeker, W. November 2007. Returns to angel investors in groups. Angel Capital Education Foundation. https://www.angelcapitalassociation.org/data/Documents/Resources/AngelGroupResarch/1d%20-%20Resources%20-%20Research/6%20RSCH_-ACEF-_Returns_to_Angel_Investor_in_Groups.pdf