By Anirudh Krishnan

Most enablement budget requests fail the CFO test for predictable reasons. Here are four value drivers, the formulas behind them, and one sensitivity test.

Finance will approve a sales enablement budget when the case uses three-year cost, the company’s own baseline numbers, and only the value that still pays back when every assumption is halved. Most requests do none of these things, so they are judged on faith and cut at the first budget review. I am Anirudh Krishnan, founder of a sales enablement software company, and I see these requests from both sides: the enablement leader writing the case and the finance partner reading it. This article sets out what a case that survives scrutiny looks like.

Why Do Most Enablement Business Cases Fail the CFO Test?

The money is there. In Gartner’s survey of more than 300 CFOs, over half plan to raise sales spending in 2026, and technology budgets rise for 75% of them. What finance will not fund is a case it cannot check.

Three mistakes account for most rejections.

First-year cost instead of three-year cost. Licences are usually the smallest line. Implementation, content migration, integration work and the enablement manager’s time to run the programme belong in the total, along with renewals.

Licences are usually the smallest line. Implementation, content migration, integration work and the enablement manager’s time to run the programme belong in the total, along with renewals. Vendor statistics presented as the company’s own uplift. A headline figure from a vendor survey describes other companies, measured by someone with an interest in the result. Finance will discount it to zero, and the whole case with it.

A headline figure from a vendor survey describes other companies, measured by someone with an interest in the result. Finance will discount it to zero, and the whole case with it. Time saved counted as cost saved. If each seller saves two hours a week, payroll does not fall. The value appears only if those hours turn into more selling, or if the company hires fewer people than planned. A case that multiplies hours by salary is counting money that will never reach the income statement.

Each mistake is easy to fix. The fix is to build the case from a small number of drivers that finance can trace to its own data.

Which Four Value Drivers Hold Up Under Scrutiny?

Four drivers survive a sceptical finance review because each can be measured against the company’s own baseline before any money is spent.

Value driver How to calculate it Baseline to collect first Common mistake Rep time returned to selling Hours saved per seller × sellers × share redeployed to selling; valued only as hiring avoided or measured extra activity Time spent finding content and preparing for calls, from a two-week time sample Multiplying hours by salary Faster ramp for new hires Months saved × new hires per year × gross margin of a fully ramped seller per month × share of productivity during ramp Months to first closed deal and to full quota for the last two hiring cohorts Assuming every hire benefits equally Win rate on deals that follow the play Difference in win rate × qualified pipeline that follows the play × gross margin Win rate by deal type for the past four quarters, from the CRM Crediting every won deal to enablement Tools consolidated Licence and admin cost of the tools that will be switched off Current contracts, renewal dates and admin hours Counting tools that will not actually be retired

Two of these deserve particular attention. Sellers spend only 40% of their time selling, according to Salesforce’s 2026 survey of 4,050 sales professionals, so the time driver is real. It only becomes value when the freed hours show up in more meetings or fewer hires. Ramp is the second. The Bridge Group’s 2026 study puts average account executive ramp at 6.2 months, the highest in its history, so even a few weeks saved per hire adds up across a hiring plan.

Tool consolidation is the only hard saving of the four, and it carries a second benefit: Gartner found that sellers who feel overwhelmed by the technology they must use are 45% less likely to attain quota.

How Do You Stress-Test the Numbers?

Halve every benefit and check that the case still pays back over three years. If it does, the project deserves approval even if the estimates prove optimistic. If it only works at full value, finance is being asked to bet on the assumptions.

An invented example shows how this works. The company and figures below are illustrative, not drawn from any real business. A mid-market software company has 60 sellers and hires 20 a year. Its three-year cost is €390,000: a platform at €80,000 a year, €30,000 of implementation, and half of an enablement manager’s time at €40,000 a year.

The benefits are built from its own data:

Rep time: sellers save 1.5 hours a week, and half of that becomes selling time. The company does not count the hours at salary. Instead, finance agrees to defer one of four planned hires: €110,000 a year.

sellers save 1.5 hours a week, and half of that becomes selling time. The company does not count the hours at salary. Instead, finance agrees to defer one of four planned hires: €110,000 a year. Ramp: new hires reach full productivity two weeks sooner. At €30,000 of monthly gross margin per ramped seller and half productivity during ramp, that is €7,500 per hire, or €150,000 a year.

new hires reach full productivity two weeks sooner. At €30,000 of monthly gross margin per ramped seller and half productivity during ramp, that is €7,500 per hire, or €150,000 a year. Win rate: deals that follow the play, 30% of a €12 million qualified pipeline, close two points more often. At 75% gross margin, that is €54,000 a year.

deals that follow the play, 30% of a €12 million qualified pipeline, close two points more often. At 75% gross margin, that is €54,000 a year. Tools: two tools are switched off at renewal, saving €55,000 a year in licences and admin.

Value driver Annual value, base case Annual value, every driver halved Rep time (one deferred hire) €110,000 €55,000 Faster ramp €150,000 €75,000 Win rate on play-led deals €54,000 €27,000 Tools consolidated €55,000 €27,500 Annual total €369,000 €184,500 Three-year value (half benefit in year one) €922,500 €461,250 Three-year cost €390,000 €390,000 Net three-year value €532,500 €71,250

The halved case still returns €71,250 over three years, so this request passes. Notice what carries it: the deferred hire and the retired tools, both of which finance can verify on a contract or a hiring plan. The win-rate line, often the headline of a vendor pitch, is the smallest and least certain number in the case.

What Should Finance Ask Before Signing?

A short list of questions separates a case built on evidence from one built on optimism. Finance partners can ask them in the first review meeting:

What is the three-year cost, including implementation, internal time and renewals?

Which baseline numbers come from our own systems, and from which dates?

Which hires, tools or contracts will change as a result, and who has agreed to that?

Does the case still pay back with every benefit halved?

Which number will we check at 90 days, and what happens if it is not moving?

A good enablement leader will welcome these questions, because they turn a funding request into a shared plan. If the answers are vague, the request is not ready, whatever the vendor’s figures say.

How Do You Prove It Worked at 90 Days?

Agree the measures before launch, and compare against the baseline rather than against a target. Ninety days is too early to see win rates move, but it is long enough to see whether the leading indicators are heading the right way.

Value driver What to check at 90 days Where the data comes from Rep time Time spent finding content and preparing, re-sampled over two weeks The same time sample used for the baseline Faster ramp Days to first meeting and first opportunity for the newest hiring cohort CRM, compared with the previous cohort Win rate Share of qualified deals that follow the play CRM fields or deal reviews Tools consolidated Cancellation notices sent and admin hours released Contracts and IT records

Two habits make the review credible. Compare a cohort that uses the new approach with one that does not yet, rather than comparing this quarter with last. And report the measures that are not moving as plainly as the ones that are; finance will trust the second review more if the first one was honest.

Conclusion

A sales enablement case earns approval when it is built the way finance builds every other case: full cost, the company’s own baseline, and value that survives being cut in half. The drivers that carry it are usually the least glamorous ones, a deferred hire and a retired contract, not a promised jump in win rate. As AI tools multiply across the sales stack, finance teams will see more of these requests, not fewer. The enablement leaders who arrive with a halving test and a 90-day measure will be the ones whose budgets grow.

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