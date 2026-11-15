Paying to keep a legacy ERP running only creates value when leadership has decided what the extra years are for and what comes next.

With mainstream maintenance for SAP Business Suite 7 ending in 2027, many companies are deciding whether to pay for more time. My short answer, after more than a decade leading ERP implementations and migrations as CEO of Doodex, is that extended maintenance creates the most value when it supports a decision already made. Used as a way to avoid deciding, it simply makes the eventual move more expensive.

What Does Extended Maintenance Actually Buy?What Does Extended Maintenance Actually Buy?

SAP has been clear about the calendar. In its 2020 announcement, the company committed to mainstream maintenance for SAP Business Suite 7 core applications through the end of 2027. Optional extended maintenance runs from 2028 through the end of 2030, at a premium of two percentage points over the existing maintenance basis. Customers who choose neither option automatically transition to customer-specific maintenance.

For customers on a 22% Enterprise Support factor, UpperEdge calculates the two-point premium as roughly a 9% increase in the annual maintenance charge. SAP has also introduced a transition option for SAP ERP covering 2031 to 2033. The offering is intended for the largest and most complex customers whose transformation is already underway but cannot be completed by the end of extended maintenance in 2030. It comes with conditions: systems must first be moved to SAP ERP, private edition, on SAP HANA before the end of 2030. In an update on October 13, 2026, SAP added that these subscriptions may run until the end of 2035, with further prerequisites.

Many companies are still far from the finish line. A 2026 SAPinsider benchmark found that although 55% of respondents reported an SAP S/4HANA or S/4HANA Cloud deployment, only 34% reported having completed the transition.

What extended maintenance buys, then, is continuity: the same system, supported, for a few more years at a higher price. What it does not buy is a decision about what comes next.

For most organisations, the real deadline comes earlier: when leadership must commit budget, people and management attention to the transition.

When Does Extending a Legacy ERP Make Sense?

Extra time can be a legitimate choice. A company may be in the middle of an acquisition, a restructuring, or a major regulatory change, and migrating at the same time would concentrate too much risk. In those cases, paying to keep the current system stable is a reasonable business decision.

In my experience, an extension is worth its price when the following four conditions are met:

A named executive owns the decision on the future system, not just the maintenance budget line.

The target state is defined in business terms: which processes must work differently and why.

There is a fixed exit date that the organisation treats as real.

The extra years have a work plan: data cleanup, process redesign, and the decisions a migration will need anyway.

When those conditions hold, the extension serves as a planning tool. The company uses the time to arrive at its migration better prepared than it would be today.

The test is simple. If the executive committee cannot, in one sentence, explain what the company will do differently by the end of the extension, it is not buying time. It is renting delay.

When Does Extra Time Become Expensive Postponement?

The warning signs are usually organisational rather than technical. No one is accountable for the decision. The project is discussed in every budget cycle and deferred to the next. Meanwhile, teams keep adding workarounds and customisations to the old system, making it harder to leave.

People are part of the risk as well. Employees who understand the old system’s undocumented logic may leave during the extension, taking that knowledge with them.

There is also a quieter cost. An ERP is never truly finished because the business keeps changing around it. A legacy ERP that remains largely frozen while the business continues to change can fall further behind, widening the gap that the eventual migration must close. The difference between the two uses of extra time can be summarized as follows:

Exhibit 1: Two ways to use extended maintenance

Time used as strategy Time used as postponement Decision owner A named executive, accountable for the outcome Shared, unclear or delegated to IT Target state Defined in terms of processes and outcomes “We will decide later” Legacy system Frozen except for essential fixes Still being extended and customised Data Cleaned and rationalised during the window Left untouched until migration starts Exit date Fixed and communicated Moves with every budget cycle

Source: Author’s analysis.

What Should Leadership Decide Before Choosing a Migration Path?

Most migration debates start with the platform question: which vendor, which edition, and cloud or on-premises. In my view, that question should come last. Before that, leadership needs answers to a shorter list:

Which processes truly differentiate the business, and which are standard practice that any modern ERP handles well?

What should the organisation look like in five years, and which processes must change to support that?

Which historical data must move to the new system, and which can be archived?

Can the business accept a single cutover, or does it need a phased transition in which old and new systems run side by side for a period?

These are business decisions, not technical ones. An implementation partner can inform them but cannot make them on the company’s behalf. Once they are settled, evaluating the choice of platform and migration approach becomes far easier, and any vendor finds it far harder to steer.

The cutover question deserves particular care. A phased transition reduces operational risk but requires a period during which data must remain consistent across two systems. A single cutover is faster but leaves little margin for error. Neither is inherently right; the choice depends on how much disruption the business can absorb.The cutover question deserves particular care. A phased transition reduces operational risk but requires a period during which data must remain consistent across two systems. A single cutover is faster but leaves little margin for error. Neither is inherently right; the choice depends on how much disruption the business can absorb.

Why Shouldn’t a New ERP Reproduce the Old One?

One of the most common mistakes I see in migrations is not technical. It is the instinct to rebuild every screen, report, and workflow the old system had, because that is how people have always worked.

Many of those habits exist only because of the old system’s limitations. This matters during an extended maintenance window, precisely the period when organisations should decide which legacy behaviours deserve to survive the migration.

Accounting offers a familiar example. Older accounting software often encoded supplier information in the account number itself because the database could not link records to each other. Modern systems no longer have that constraint, so the chart of accounts can return to what it should be: a reporting structure, not a disguised supplier file. Reproducing such workarounds carries yesterday’s limits into tomorrow’s system, at today’s prices. A better approach is to:

Start from the standard capabilities of the new system.

Ask, for each requested customisation, which business problem it solves.

Customise only where the standard genuinely cannot fit how the business needs to operate.

The aim is not to resist change requests but to understand them. Often the underlying need can be met with standard functionality configured differently, or with a simpler process that nobody had questioned before.

Conclusion

Extended maintenance is neither a mistake nor a strategy. It is a purchase of time, and its value depends on what leadership does with it. Companies that use the window to define their target processes, clean their data, and set an exit date will arrive at their migration in a stronger position. Those that use it to defer the decision will pay a premium only to face the same choice later, with less room to manoeuvre.

Acknowledgments

The author was responsible for writing, editing, research, and analysis of this article and reviewed and approved the final draft. AI-assisted tools were used to support parts of the editorial process, including language refinement and source checking.

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