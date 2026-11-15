By Enrique Guzmán

Organizations accumulate more every year. Whether they become more capable because of it is a different question, and rarely the one they ask.

After more than twenty years working across data strategy, technology and organizational transformation, I keep coming across situations that are surprisingly difficult to explain.

That has made me question the comfortable assumption that organizations naturally become more capable as they accumulate experience, knowledge and technology. They don’t always. What seems to matter is whether all of it changes how people make decisions and work.

When does knowledge belong to the organization?

Ask a senior executive whether the organization knows how a critical process works, and the answer will usually be yes. Then ask what happens when the two people who really understand it are both away.

Suddenly, the phrase “the organization knows” becomes more complicated.

A company spends months solving a problem, only to solve something remarkably similar three years later. A new system goes live and the business still depends on the same few people. Lessons are documented. Then the next big decision arrives and those lessons are nowhere in the room.

The knowledge may exist somewhere: in someone’s head, in an email thread, in a presentation from three years ago.

But when does something known by people inside an organization become knowledge of the organization itself?

Documentation alone does not settle the question, and neither does a searchable repository. If the relevant knowledge never reaches the people making the next decision, or arrives too late, how much did the organization really retain?

What if everyone has the information?

In one fashion company, a heel that should have measured 13.4 centimetres was recorded, through a misplaced decimal, as 134. The number was valid. The system accepted it. Every process downstream treated it as real. For a while, on paper, the company was producing a heel you would have had to climb rather than wear. The system did nothing wrong; it faithfully processed a figure that had lost its meaning somewhere upstream, among people: what it measured, in what unit, at what scale.

A number appears on a screen. Nobody disputes the arithmetic. Finance knows where it came from, sales has used it for months, operations recognizes it. Yet ten minutes into the meeting it is clear they are not discussing the same thing.

The disagreement may be about what the number includes, when it was measured or which business rule sits behind it. But fixing the number does not necessarily fix the conversation.

I have seen organizations invest heavily in a single source of truth, only to discover it does not automatically produce shared meaning.

What survives a transformation?

Technology makes this distinction visible because systems often outlive the people who introduced them. Years after an ERP replacement goes live, new employees inherit processes, controls, definitions shaped by people who may no longer be there. But what exactly has persisted?

A system can preserve a process without preserving why it was designed that way. It can enforce a rule long after the circumstances that made it sensible have changed. It can retain enormous amounts of information while the reasoning behind important decisions quietly disappears.

Organizational capability is the part of an organization’s ability to act that does not leave when its people do. Technology can help that capability persist. Whether the system worked tells only part of the story. The real test is what survived with it, and whether the organization can still tell what it should keep from what it should have stopped doing years ago.

What the organization accumulates What it does not automatically become Experience Capability that persists Individual expertise Knowledge that outlives the individual Available information Shared understanding A preserved system Reasoning that still makes sense Access to the past The ability to act differently next time

What can AI actually preserve?

Persistence is not the same as progress. A workaround built during an emergency can quietly become standard practice, and an organization can preserve remarkably well things it should have abandoned.

AI sharpens this distinction. It can bring together information, previous reasoning and relevant experience when people need them.

Imagine that it does all of that perfectly.

The precedent is found. The reasoning is available. Everyone knows what went wrong last time.

What happens next still depends on people. They may interpret the evidence differently, lack the authority to act on it, or change something that disappears again with the next reorganization.

What, then, is Organizational Intelligence?

The idea of Organizational Intelligence is not new. Harold Wilensky was writing about it in 1967, and later work has examined the concept through knowledge and, more recently, human-AI collaboration.

In Wilensky’s time, the problem was scarce information poorly distributed. Now it is closer to the opposite: an organization can become extraordinarily good at knowing what it knows, and remain surprisingly poor at learning from what it does.

My starting point is a different question: what continues to shape organizational action as people, circumstances and technologies change?

An organization generates experience simply by existing, but something learned in one corner often needs to matter elsewhere, later, to people who were never involved. By then the context may be gone. Preserving the past is useful only if it can inform the present without imprisoning the organization in it.

When does learning become capability?

Strictly speaking, organizations do not learn; people learn. An organization becomes more capable only when what individuals learn is converted into something that outlives them, and treating those two things as the same is one of the more expensive illusions in management. Much of this plays out in the handoffs between functions and systems rather than inside any one of them: when experience crosses boundaries, when different readings can be reconciled enough to act, and when something learned changes more than the people who learned it.

Everything an organization accumulates, whether data, technology, experience or talent, is potential. Whether that potential becomes capability depends on something that rarely appears in any budget: the organization’s ability to turn what it knows into what it does. That ability is not a soft factor sitting alongside the hard ones. It is the variable that decides what the hard ones are worth.

Three questions worth carrying into the next transformation, decision or mistake:

Not what worked, but what will still be here when the people who made it work are not.

Not whether the system did its job, but what reasoning survived alongside it.

Not how much can now be accessed, but whether any of it changes how people act together next time.

What does the organization keep?

A year from now, the organization will know more. Whether it can do more is a separate question. The tools for accumulating are improving faster than many organizations’ ability to convert what is accumulated, and AI can widen that distance as easily as it can help close it. The organizations that pull ahead will not be the ones that gather the most. They will be the ones that waste the least of what they already have.

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