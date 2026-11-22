By Professor David Falzani MBE

The capabilities leaders need most right now come naturally to scientists and engineers. Organisations that hire and develop them will gain a real advantage, argues Professor David Falzani.

Scientists and engineers could be among the most valuable leadership hires organisations are overlooking. Their training develops the analytical thinking, evidence-based decision-making, risk assessment and systems perspective that businesses increasingly need, particularly in an era of AI and uncertainty. Yet they are often passed over in favour of candidates with conventional business backgrounds. Professor David Falzani MBE, President of the Engineers and Scientists in Business Fellowship (ESBF), explains why organisations should rethink how they identify, develop and promote scientific and engineering talent.

Why scientific thinking belongs in the boardroom

Imagine two applicants for a senior role in a non-scientific organisation. The first has a business degree and a decade in commercial management. The second is a chemical engineer, with a science degree, who has led teams at a production plant.

For some recruiters, the first will feel like the safer choice, as a business qualification and commercial experience are the familiar signals of leadership potential.

Yet in reality, the capabilities organisations need most right now read like a description of scientific training: rigour and structured problem-solving, comfort with uncertainty and incomplete information, disciplined risk assessment, systems thinking, evidence-led decisions and long-term planning. For scientists and engineers, these are the foundations of how they have been taught to think.

Despite this, scientists and engineers remain under-represented at the top of most organisations, and even within technical sectors are not being developed to their full potential. Many science degrees include no business content at all, so talented scientists can reach mid-career without ever being shown a route into leadership.

As business leaders, we need to consider more broadly how we hire, develop and promote diverse talent – otherwise our top tables will keep looking the same.

What scientific training actually teaches

The gap for STEM professionals when it comes to moving into leadership and business is not a lack of ability or skills. In fact, many of these capabilities are developed through scientific training and experience.

A scientist learns early that a conclusion is only as good as the evidence behind it, and that the most useful question is often “what would prove me wrong?” An engineer learns that every design is a trade-off between cost, safety and performance, and that a change in one part of a system has an impact on the rest. This systemic view is exactly what all organisations need from their leaders right now.

Artificial Intelligence means analysis that once took weeks now takes minutes, and it arrives sounding confident whether or not it is right. Judging rather than producing data has become far more valuable. Scientists are trained to ask where data came from, how wide the margin of error is and what has been left out. Those are precisely the questions leaders should ask of AI-generated insight before acting on it.

Scientists are also well versed in taking calculated risks. This matters particularly in Europe, where business culture tends to be risk-averse: when a risk fails, the instinct is never to take it again. But risk-literacy is not the same as caution. Leaders who genuinely understand risk can take bold decisions knowingly, rather than avoiding them.

With this in mind, here are a few things organisations can do to ensure they bring talented scientists and engineers up through their leadership pipeline:

Hire for capability, not familiarity

The strongest leadership candidate may not have a conventional commercial CV, so organisations need to dig deeper. Enrico Tranchina is one of our Sainsbury Management Fellows – a geologist by training who received a scholarship through ESBF to study for an MBA at Imperial College Business School. Enrico spent nine years at BP before moving into strategy consulting.

He explained to me: “For scientists, the challenge is often making the transferable skills developed in highly specialised roles visible to employers in other sectors. At BP, for example, the work of a geologists in reservoir management involves analytical problem-solving, strategic decision-making and stakeholder influencing. Those capabilities are highly transferable, but don’t always come across clearly from a job title or technical description alone. The challenge is finding a way to articulate that experience in terms that resonate beyond your own specialism.”

With this in mind, recruiters and hiring managers need to translate rather than filter. Look for evidence of leading teams, managing significant budgets, delivering complex projects under tight constraints and making decisions without full information.

ESBF’s scholarship panels consistently find that the most compelling candidates are not the most polished presenters, but those who have done real work, reflect honestly on their mistakes and know why they want to lead.

Develop the commercial half

Technical depth needs commercial breadth to become leadership. Three areas make the biggest difference:

Commercial fluency. A project can be brilliantly engineered and still fail if the financials do not work. Early exposure to budgets, pricing and customers builds that instinct. Many of our Sainsbury Management Fellows tell us that finance felt daunting at business school until they learned its vocabulary, at which point the content proved straightforward. Stakeholder and people leadership. Many STEM professionals already have these skills without recognising them. For example, at a chemical plant, nothing gets done without communicating with operators, managers and research scientists alike. Similarly, a life scientist may have secured funding, built partnerships, protected intellectual property and decided how technology will reach patients. Helping people recognise and stretch these skills is a quick win. Influencing non-technical audiences. Here the barrier is language, not ability, and it is more easily overcome than you might think. Science and engineering are demanding degrees; for someone fluent in calculus and complex modelling, accounting is rarely the hard part. The skill to build is translating technical details into commercial terms.

Phil Caldwell, chief executive of fuel-cell company Ceres Power and one of our Sainsbury Management Fellows, is a case in point: an engineer with an MBA, leading a business that spun out of Imperial College. This is not about a brilliant technologist who cannot read a balance sheet, but a well-rounded STEM expert who has added the vocabulary of finance, strategy and markets, and can move seamlessly between technical and commercial discussions.

Commercial rotations, mentoring, funded in-house and external training, customer-facing projects and, for the right people who are ambitious to scale a company or lead at a senior level, an MBA can all accelerate this.

Build teams that think differently

Leadership teams drawn from the same few disciplines tend to share the same assumptions and blind spots. Adding people trained to test hypotheses, model systems and challenge evidence improves the quality of debate, particularly alongside colleagues with deep commercial, financial and customer expertise. The aim is not to replace one type of leader with another, but to combine them.

Organisations that look past the familiar signals, and hire and develop that leadership talent deliberately, will hold a real advantage in the years ahead.

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