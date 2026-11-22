By Sid Ahmed El Hebri HARID

Employees may keep questioning, adapting and improving work together while withholding the lessons that leaders need to address recurring problems.

Why can a team solve the same problem repeatedly while its leaders remain unaware that the problem exists? Because silence can coexist with learning. In my published research on Silent Action Learning, informed by two decades of observation in hierarchical services operations, I examined how colleagues adjusted their practices through lateral exchanges while difficult questions rarely reached decision-makers. The hidden cost is a widening distance between practical intelligence and organisational authority. Executives need to understand how that distance develops before trying to close it.

What can a quiet team be learning?

A quiet workplace can contain intense discussion among peers. Morrison and Milliken showed how organisational conditions can make sharing problems with superiors feel unwise; Amy Edmondson’s research established the importance of psychological safety for team learning. These insights explain barriers to voice. A further question concerns what employees do with their knowledge when the hierarchy does not hear it.

During a field inspection in the published Silent Action Learning case study, I encountered two scheduling systems at a remote site. The official enterprise system recorded compliant staffing and rotations. Supervisors also maintained handwritten notebooks documenting exchanges between sites, adjustments during sandstorms and arrangements the formal system could not represent. Their account had been refined collectively over time. The notebooks helped them deliver the work; the lesson about why the prescribed schedule failed seldom travelled upward.

The contrast reveals a form of directional silence: people can be laterally vocal yet upwardly silent. Their collaboration is visible in practice even when its underlying questions are absent from executive discussions.

How does Silent Action Learning operate?

Silent Action Learning describes patterns of questioning, peer challenge and adjustment that continue under constraints on upward disclosure. It does not assume that every unreported problem produces learning. Without evidence of learning, silence may simply be silence. Look for changed routines, comparisons among peers and lessons carried from one incident to the next. Then ask: What happened to the question after employees first recognised it?

My exploratory research identifies three mechanisms: anticipation, substitution and containment. They are executive lenses, rather than a diagnostic scale, showing different ways the organisation may benefit from local competence while remaining unaware of how it developed.

Sometimes the question changes form before it reaches management. A colleague’s concern about a failing procedure becomes a private adjustment, a shared habit or a rule passed on at the next shift. The visible problem disappears because the workaround succeeds; the organisation loses a chance to reconsider its original assumptions.

Why do these three mechanisms matter differently?

Anticipation moves learning ahead of formal recognition. Experienced staff compare seasonal signals and prepare collectively before a problem becomes a management priority. In the published study, after a heatwave, peers adjusted generator positioning for the following season. If their preparation succeeds, formal planning may receive the credit, leaving the underlying risk unchanged. Leaders should notice what teams prepared for that the official plan never anticipated.

Substitution occurs when the authorised procedure cannot support real work and colleagues create a durable parallel system. A notebook, spreadsheet or peer-developed routine becomes the practical source of truth, while the formal record continues to appear compliant. The important discovery is the knowledge embedded in that substitute arrangement, particularly the rules that staff have learned not to report.

Containment keeps an incident and much of its interpretation within the team. Colleagues use experience to determine whether they can resolve it locally or must escalate. An outcome may still be reported upward: in the published incident, regional coordination was informed afterwards. What the formal record did not capture was the peer-developed reasoning behind the response threshold. That distinction matters more than whether an incident number reached headquarters.

The three mechanisms therefore call for different decisions. Anticipation invites changes to planning assumptions; substitution calls for redesign of a procedure that people can no longer rely on; containment requires explicit scrutiny of response and escalation thresholds. Treating all three as misconduct or mere resourcefulness misses the learning signal.

When does useful adaptation become a hidden cost?

All three mechanisms can sustain performance in the short term. Over time, the same silence can make an organisation dependent on expertise it cannot explain, reproduce or protect. A successor may inherit the official procedure but lose the local judgement that made it workable. A well-managed incident may become an apparent success rather than a chance to revise a flawed rule.

A related study in the Journal of Enterprise Information Management examined how operational knowledge can accumulate in parallel information systems while official records appear compliant. Its visibility–protection gap helps explain this divergence when the consequences of reporting exceptions are uncertain. The findings come from one organisational setting; they are a reason to investigate, not a universal prevalence claim.

A complementary distinction appears in Dr Mohamed Yacine’s (2026) research on premature learning closure: a group may learn without its insights becoming lasting organisational change. For leaders, recognising local learning is only a start; the organisation must also give relevant questions a route to responsible decisions and retained improvements.

For executives, the decisive question is whether the organisation learns from the adaptation itself. Removing a parallel record without understanding its function can destroy the evidence needed to change an ineffective process.

How can leaders make this learning available without exposing people?

Start by studying how work was made possible, rather than treating every deviation as a compliance failure. Invite a small team to reconstruct one recurring issue: which assumptions were tested, which alternatives were tried, and what changed across attempts? Compare those explanations with the formal procedure, but keep the inquiry separate from routine performance appraisal.

Where disclosure carries material exposure, use a bounded, authorised inquiry arrangement. In a co-authored Action Learning study with Dr Eric P. Zabiegalski, we describe this analytical boundary as a Protected Exception: difficult operational reality can enter questioning without its disclosure automatically becoming an ordinary line-accountability event. That access to inquiry does not itself grant the authority to implement a correction; a responsible decision-maker must still act.

Finally, distinguish the local lesson from the local workaround. Preserve a successful practice only after testing its risks and limits. Change the underlying rule where necessary, and tell the team which part of its learning informed the decision. This gives peer knowledge a legitimate organisational use without requiring every conversation to become an escalation.

How will executives know the gap is narrowing?

Use four simple measures during a small pilot:

Learning visibility: how many significant local adjustments have an explanation accessible to decision-makers?

how many significant local adjustments have an explanation accessible to decision-makers? Question fidelity: does the original operational question survive when it enters formal inquiry?

does the original operational question survive when it enters formal inquiry? Corrective response: how many examined issues receive a reasoned decision and an accountable owner?

how many examined issues receive a reasoned decision and an accountable owner? Repeat dependence: does the same workaround remain necessary after the underlying rule is reviewed?

What should executives remember?

The most consequential silence may surround lessons that employees have already learned together. Anticipation, substitution and containment can sustain service today while hiding the questions that would improve the organisation tomorrow. Leaders should look for those mechanisms in the work itself, create legitimate conditions for inquiry and distinguish disclosure from the authority to correct. When local learning can shape collective decisions, organisational silence loses some of its cost.

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