Leadership brands can help organisations find expertise, but better purchasing decisions require clear outcomes, proportionate evaluation and evidence beyond reputation.

Organisations should buy leadership development for the changes it can credibly deliver, not the recognition attached to its provider. Reputation can help create a shortlist; it cannot establish whether an intervention fits a particular leadership problem. For boards and human resources leaders, the distinction matters before budgets are committed. We argue that the answer is neither to reject branded coaching nor to accept it uncritically, but to separate visibility, practitioner credentials and evidence of results.

What changes when leadership expertise becomes a brand?

A board wants to strengthen its executive team. Someone recommends a celebrated coach with books, international recognition and a network of certified practitioners. The conversation moves quickly to availability and fees. The more important question remains unanswered: what should this engagement change?

Here, “franchise” describes the replication of a branded methodology through a practitioner network, not a claim about any provider’s legal business structure. Such networks can make an approach accessible and give practitioners a shared process. Their scale does not, by itself, establish effectiveness.

Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching provides a useful example. Its certification website reports more than 5,100 certified coaches working across more than 110 countries. It describes formal learning, mentorship and a six-month coaching project. Its published completion requirements include an average improvement score of at least +1 on its proprietary Mini-Survey.

Those requirements involve more than buying a certificate. They ask practitioners to apply the method and demonstrate improvement through the programme’s assessment process. That deserves acknowledgement.

However, network size establishes reach, while certification establishes compliance with the certifier’s requirements. Neither alone establishes superiority over another intervention, suitability for a specific executive or the durability of change.

Buyers should therefore ask two separate questions: has this practitioner met meaningful training requirements, and what evidence supports the intervention proposed for our situation? A positive answer to the first should open the second conversation, not close it.

What do rankings and coaching studies actually establish?

Recognition also needs careful interpretation. In its published explanation of its ranking process, Thinkers50 groups criteria under “viability” and “visibility”. Research rigour and relevance sit alongside media profile, speaking presence, affiliations, communication and practical applications. The account describes public and professional nominations, followed by assessment and advisory input.

This is an intelligible way to recognise management influence. Communicating ideas and helping practitioners apply them are contributions. But a ranking that combines these qualities is not simply a league table of scientific validity. Recognition does not independently validate every programme associated with a ranked thinker.

The distinction should not become an excuse to dismiss coaching. A 2023 meta-analysis by Erik de Haan and Viktor O. Nilsson examined 37 randomised controlled studies, with 39 analysed samples comprising 2,528 participants. Its estimated overall effect was moderate: Hedges’ g = 0.59.

The researchers also identified indications of publication bias and found larger effects for self-reported than observed outcomes. Their publication-bias adjustment reduced the estimated effect to g = 0.32, illustrating why the headline figure needs qualification rather than repetition as a universal promise.

These findings support taking coaching seriously. They do not prove that every branded method works equally well or that improvements in confidence translate directly into business performance.

A buyer should ask whether the evidence concerns coaching generally, the proposed methodology or a closely comparable organisational setting. Each provides a different level of assurance. The provider’s claim should remain within the boundaries of the evidence offered.

How can buyers distinguish useful feedback from proof?

Consider a hypothetical executive whose colleagues say she does not listen. “Improve leadership” is too vague a purchasing brief. Inviting disagreement, reducing interruptions and responding constructively to criticism are behaviours that people can describe and revisit.

Stakeholder feedback can bring those perspectives into the assessment. The Goldsmith programme explicitly uses a proprietary Mini-Survey to measure perceived improvement after its coaching project. Buyers can value that approach while asking what the resulting scores can establish.

Before an engagement begins, agree who will provide feedback, which behaviours they will assess and how confidentiality will be protected. Where feasible, gather a baseline and use a consistent respondent group. Record changes in respondents rather than treating different groups as interchangeable.

A positive end-of-programme score is useful information, but attribution requires care. The executive may have changed roles, gained resources or stopped reporting to a difficult manager. These developments do not invalidate improvement; they limit how confidently it can be credited to coaching alone.

For substantial investments, consider a phased rollout or a suitable comparison group. For a single executive, combine repeated stakeholder feedback with concrete behavioural examples and a later follow-up. These are practical evaluation options, not guarantees of experimental certainty.

The governing principle is proportionality: more consequential claims deserve stronger scrutiny. A programme intended to improve listening need not prove an increase in company valuation. Equally, a provider promising financial returns should not offer satisfaction ratings as sufficient evidence. Match the measure to the promise before the contract begins.

What should boards put into the purchasing decision?

The practical response is a clearer purchasing brief, not an elaborate research exercise for every engagement. Ask the provider to help specify the problem, explain the proposed mechanism and agree what would count as meaningful progress.

A useful framework need not be an original theory. A coach may combine established practices into a sequence that executives can sustain. The contribution may lie in implementation, feedback or the coaching relationship. Buyers should ask what is established knowledge and what the provider has added, without confusing usability with scientific novelty.

Use five questions to structure the decision:

What needs to change? Name the behaviour, affected colleagues and practical consequences, rather than an aspiration to develop better leaders.

What supports the approach? Separate independent studies, provider evaluations, testimonials and evidence for coaching as a broad category.

How will progress be assessed? Agree measures, respondents, timing and a follow-up beyond the final session.

Who will interpret the findings? Decide whether provider reporting is sufficient or an independent review is proportionate.

What happens if progress is limited? Establish a review point and conditions for adapting, ending or extending the engagement.

The comparison below can keep different signals in their proper place. It is a purchasing aid, not a ranking of providers.

Table 1. What different signals can—and cannot—tell buyers

Signal What it can indicate What it cannot establish alone Recognised name or ranking Visibility, influence or relevance under stated criteria Effectiveness of a specific intervention Practitioner certification Completion of the certifier’s requirements Comparative effectiveness or fit Stakeholder improvement scores Reported behavioural change Coaching as the sole cause Controlled coaching research Effects in the interventions and settings studied Results for every branded programme

Source: Authors’ synthesis of the programme requirements, published ranking methodology and coaching research linked in the text. Original table; no third-party graphic reproduced.

For the next procurement cycle, ask the programme sponsor to present a one-page outcome brief before presenting provider credentials. This changes the order of the conversation: first the organisational need, then the evidence and delivery capability, and only then the attraction of the name.

What should change before the next contract?

Good leadership ideas deserve to travel, and commercial success is not evidence against their value. The buyer’s responsibility is to ensure that recognition does not replace judgement. Read rankings for what they recognise, certification for what it certifies and outcome measures for what they can establish. As leadership methods scale through global networks, boards should make evaluation part of the offer from the outset. The decisive question is not whose name appears on the programme, but what should change and how the organisation will know.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Woxsen University or its partners.

About the Authors

Dr. Hemachandran K is Director of the AI Research Centre at Woxsen University, Hyderabad, India. His work focuses on artificial intelligence, management education, digital transformation and the organisational implications of emerging technologies, with an interest in how institutions evaluate expertise and translate emerging ideas into practice.