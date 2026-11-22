By Ric Rodriguez

AI is reshaping discovery and advertising economics, making data, expertise and audience understanding more valuable while exposing the diminishing returns of familiar marketing investments.

CMOs planning their 2027 budgets face a structural challenge: the assumptions behind their existing marketing mix are changing. AI is altering how people discover brands, advertising platforms are automating more decisions, and the channels easiest to measure are not necessarily those creating the most growth. With marketing budgets often remaining flat, the priority is to invest in the capabilities that create demand and improve discovery while reducing dependence on increasingly expensive, easily measured activity.

Why Should CMOs Invest in AI Discovery?

AI is not another channel to add to the marketing plan. It is changing the conditions under which the entire plan operates. People increasingly use AI assistants to research products, compare alternatives and understand their options, receiving a synthesised answer that recommends a handful of businesses without visiting each website. The challenge is no longer simply to rank a page. It is to ensure the business is understood and considered wherever discovery happens.

This makes generative engine optimisation (GEO) an important investment. The opportunity is to get the data out: make products, services, expertise and reputation accessible to the systems helping people make decisions.

For years, SEO rewarded content designed to capture keyword demand, much of it repeating information already available elsewhere. AI can now synthesise generic information directly. This market correction reduces the value of interchangeable content and increases the importance of distinctive knowledge, credible information and reputation.

CMOs should invest in:

Technically accessible websites

Accurate product information

Structured data

Original research

Consistent information across credible sources

No optimisation technique guarantees inclusion in an AI-generated answer, but a business that is difficult to understand has a fundamental disadvantage. The objective is not to chase every new AI platform, but to make the business easier to discover, understand and recommend.

Why should creators and expertise receive more budget?

Brands often treat creators as a media buy: they pay for access to an audience, measure impressions and move on. A strong creator brings an established relationship with an audience, a point of view of their own and the ability to explain why something matters, giving a brand story context and credibility that conventional advertising often struggles to deliver.

Impactful influencer partnerships begin with understanding the audience: who influences the decisions that matter, what problems people are trying to solve and which voices they already trust. With that insight, brands can partner with creators who contribute something meaningful, such as demonstrating a product, challenging a misconception or explaining a complicated issue, rather than repeating a scripted message.

Creator content can also inform paid campaigns and owned content. CMOs should assess audience quality, content usefulness, brand effects and commercial outcomes alongside reach and engagement. The aim is to invest in people who make the brand more relevant and memorable, not simply visible.

Why should Search ads work as a connected system?

Search ads remain important; the more useful question is how campaign types fit together. Automated placement formats can optimise across inventory towards conversion goals, while upper-funnel variants can introduce brands in visual-first environments before people search for a solution. Together, they can support both demand creation and demand capture.

However, complementary campaigns do not automatically generate incremental growth; their effectiveness depends on objectives, creative assets, conversion signals and the wider marketing context.

The investment should support a connected system: clear campaign roles, strong creative, reliable data and measurement that considers the contribution of the overall programme. Automation makes good inputs more valuable. It does not eliminate the need for strategy.

Why is data strength a marketing priority?

Data quality influences almost everything marketing does, from targeting and personalisation to campaign optimisation and budget allocation. Poor data creates problems throughout the system: automated campaigns learn from unreliable signals, segments become less useful and teams make decisions on incomplete information. Increasing media spend without addressing those weaknesses can simply increase waste.

CMOs should prioritise reliable first-party data, CRM integration, consistent conversion definitions, accurate tracking and appropriate data governance. The objective is not to collect everything, but to make the information that matters accurate, accessible and useful.

As more decisions become automated, data quality becomes increasingly consequential: it is not an isolated technology investment but a foundation for the wider marketing budget.

Where should CMOs reduce their spending?

The first place to reconsider is bottom-of-funnel media. High-intent search and conversion campaigns remain valuable, but as competition for existing demand increases, costs can rise while the marginal return from additional spend declines. If a business underinvests in awareness, preference and consideration, it must compete harder to capture customers already looking to buy. CMOs should evaluate marginal returns rather than historical averages and, where incremental performance weakens, redirect some investment towards creating future demand.

Attribution presents a related problem. It assigns credit to observable interactions, but the customer journey includes influences that tracking cannot reliably capture: conversations, recommendations, offline experiences and changes in brand preference. This creates a bias towards channels that are easiest to measure. Rather than ever more elaborate attribution, combine platform reporting with incrementality experiments, customer research and, where appropriate, marketing mix modelling. The important question is what would have happened without the investment, not which channel received credit.

Social advertising also requires stronger foundations. As platforms automate delivery, audience insight and creative quality matter more, so establish whether the business can develop genuinely differentiated creative before scaling spend. More variations of the same generic advert are not necessarily better than a few strong ideas.

Finally, reduce investment in generic informational SEO content. Broad articles created primarily to target keywords are becoming less defensible when AI can provide similar information directly. Focus instead on original research, expert commentary, practical demonstrations and content informed by real customer problems. The test is straightforward: if another company could publish the same content without any distinctive knowledge or experience, why should an audience – or AI – seek it out?

How should CMOs rebalance their budgets?

There is no universal percentage split. The right balance depends on the audience, competitive position, buying cycle and growth objectives, so instead assess the job each investment performs.

CMOs should prioritise accessible business information and original expertise to strengthen discovery; creators who add credibility and insight; and connected advertising campaigns that support both demand creation and capture, all underpinned by reliable data. At the same time, they should challenge over-reliance on bottom-of-funnel conversions, attribution models that overstate what can be measured, social campaigns without strong creative foundations, and generic content produced for volume.

Start by identifying where investment is concentrated, where data limitations undermine performance and where the business has expertise that is not being shared. Reallocate in stages, with baselines, experiments and clear measures of incremental impact. The goal is to build a marketing system that creates demand, makes the brand discoverable and converts customers without relying on a single channel or measurement model.

Is AI the new baseline for marketing?

AI will rewrite the marketing mix because it changes discovery, information access and advertising delivery together. The opportunity is to make these changes before declining returns force the decision. In 2027, the strongest marketing teams will not simply be those that adopt AI first, but those that rethink how their entire marketing system creates value in an AI-shaped world.

About the Author