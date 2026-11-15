By Brian Gottlieb

From building purpose and direction to nurturing a training mindset and creating career paths, discover leadership tips to forge more motivated, engaged and loyal teams.

Employees who don’t take ownership of their work. Inconsistent results. High employee turnover. These are top business challenges that put leaders in perpetual crisis mode, rather than leading their teams.

Business leader and Forbes author, Brian Gottlieb, says to tolerate this inconsistency is to normalise it. If left unattended, the business’s culture will suffer, and people will lack purpose, become disengaged and be more likely to quit.

What are the mistakes leaders make that trigger these challenges? How can they pivot to create more motivated, engaged and loyal teams? The answers lie in building purpose and direction, developing a training mindset and nurturing career paths.

Mistake 1: Spending too much time firefighting daily problems, rather than trusting these to your people so you can take a wider view

As a leader, it might feel like the problems you’re frantically trying to solve every day are separate things from your company’s lack of purpose and direction. But they are all part of the same issue. If you just focus on solving the individual emergencies without building a purpose and direction, it will fix the symptom but not the problem.

You need a clearly defined mission and vision that’s woven deep into the organisation. A lack of this is the source of turnover, emergencies, and mistakes. Working towards a clear mission and vision empowers employees to take ownership over their daily tasks, which frees leaders up to take a wider view of the company and steer teams towards continual future success.

In mission-driven teams, every individual sees themselves as part of a larger purpose, no matter what their job is, and that gives meaning to their role. Identify where your business sits regarding mission in the following four levels:

Level 1: None – no mission at all.

None – no mission at all. Level 2: Written – the mission is documented somewhere, but most people couldn’t recite it.

Written – the mission is documented somewhere, but most people couldn’t recite it. Level 3: Promoted – the mission is promoted; maybe there’s a poster in the conference room, and occasional mention of the company’s purpose.

Promoted – the mission is promoted; maybe there’s a poster in the conference room, and occasional mention of the company’s purpose. Level 4: Lived and Rewarded – every team member knows the mission, and they are rewarded for living it. The business is aligned around its purpose and direction.

The key to becoming a Level 4 mission-driven organisation is weaving the mission into the vocabulary you use with teams. For example, you could draw on your mission statement’s language when congratulating an individual on finishing a project ahead of schedule. The idea is to take a small phrase from the mission statement and regularly pepper it into conversations. This connects individuals on an authentic level to the mission of the business.

What is your organisation’s vision? A vision statement should answer the following questions:

What does the business aspire to become? What mindset and behaviours do you want your team to have? How do you want to take care of customers? Employees? Your community?

How do you win? Winning is defined by the business reaching its aspirational goals.

By zooming out and looking at the business through the lens of “what do we want the business to become?”, leaders are able to document future behaviours that are valued and begin to form a plan for how to reach them.

Mistake 2: Not empowering your people to make their own decisions

A leader’s true business is developing people. If you don’t train and develop your people, someone else will. Focusing on continual development shows that you deeply believe in your people, which empowers them to make their own decisions and builds their confidence to perform better.

To achieve this, leaders must model their business as a training organisation. Training organisations don’t view training as an event with a start and end date. Instead, it’s a mindset. The value of training is woven into the fabric of the business. Everyone is part of that mindset, whether it’s a thirty-year leader or an entry-level team member.

By modelling your business as a training organisation, you’re not just teaching a skill set; you’re igniting a culture of continuous growth and innovation. It’s an authentic commitment to every team member’s journey towards realising their potential. A training organisation views every challenge as an opportunity for learning, every setback as a chance to improve and every win as a shared success for the team.

A good place to start is by documenting your business’ systems and processes, especially where there’s opportunity for friction. Envision a customer’s journey through your company from first touchpoint to final interaction. How many times is someone engaging with them? What do you want those communications to look like? Each of those touchpoints can provide an opportunity for training. By documenting a vision for every engagement, you will create an impactful learning tool.

Mistake 3: Always looking for external talent rather than promoting from within

Imagine that one of your managers suddenly quits. You need to find a replacement, and fast. You mentally go through members of your current team, but none of them feel like a good fit for promotion. You start placing ads and speaking to recruiters, looking externally for a replacement manager who doesn’t know the company, the team, or the culture.

Starting an outside reach without giving your people a chance to apply for a promotional role first is a real gut punch. That’s because humans have Negativity Bias, which means that we are wired to experience negative stimuli more deeply and remember them better than positive messages. If you look to hire externally for a promotional role, the message you are giving your team is “Sorry, you’re not good enough to advance here no matter what you do”. The pain of being told you don’t measure up is more powerful and long-lasting than the joy of hearing that you did well.

Oftentimes there’s someone who could actually be great, and all they need is a bit of coaching. When a manager is invested in the success of a direct report the message is, “You have opportunity here”. This investment means that a manager is committed to developing their team member’s capabilities, and even though coaching takes time, they make it a priority. When you invest in coaching your people, you provide individuals not just with a job, but a career path.

Providing actionable feedback is key to effectively coaching your people and developing them towards promotion, rather than looking to promote externally. What do you want that team member to focus on? What actions should they take to improve performance? Does this person you’re coaching agree with the actions? Do they know how performance will be measured?

Conclusion

When leaders choose to positively shape the attitudes and behaviours of team members, it gives the business meaning and direction. This has a powerful effect on performance. By leading with a strong mission and vision, embedding training and learning as a mindset, and coaching in an actionable way to create career paths for staff, leaders can build teams that are truly inspired to follow them, and feel supported to achieve individual and organisational goals.

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