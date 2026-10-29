AI is making entrepreneurship more accessible, but success still depends on disciplined strategy, customer focus, strong culture and knowing where technology cannot lead.

For many entrepreneurs, owning a business is deeply personal — shaped by individual ambition, local communities and the places they call home. With more than 33 million small businesses across the United States, according to the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy, these ventures are central to the country’s economic fabric. Yet succeeding in the AI era requires more than a good idea. It calls for a different approach to building and managing a business, from creating a sustainable and productive workplace and planning for growth to turning productivity into profitability and, most importantly, managing the people who drive long-term success.

Starting your own business in the AI age is easier than ever. Use your time at first, and then some seed money if necessary. You may have to create a business plan that will indicate how much money you need to borrow and how much marketing and advertising you will do. You can avoid external investors and plan to do your own marketing and advertising at first with social media.

Great companies have started in a garage without a computer. The key is to put the necessary time in to make your idea come to fruition.

Focus on establishing the core of the business. That is your business model. To design a successful business model for an AI-enabled organization, you must first identify revenue sources, customer base, products, and details of financing. [1] Once complete, you can begin your mission statement. A business mission statement is a brief description that defines your organization’s fundamental purpose, goals, and objectives, and business approach for customers to feel delighted, so that you can achieve your goals and objectives. Without a customer, you do not have a business (Peter Drucker). The next step is to develop a vision statement. Your vision statement creates an idealistic emotional future for your company. You are now sitting with the big dogs because you are at a high level, developing an inspirational statement of an ideal future that your company is moving toward with your business model and mission. The business model is your idea put into action, the mission is what you do day-to-day, and the vision is where you are going.

Focus on the Important Tasks

Starting a successful business in this age of AI requires a sense of urgency and dedication coupled with strong discipline to keep on keeping on. [2] If you care about your mission and vision, then people will see that and want to do business with you. If someone stands up for what they care about and proves their consistency, they will find many loyal followers.

Build a Competitive Advantage and stand out from an existing competitor

New business owners have no clue what a competitive advantage is or how to develop it. The best way is to not focus on what others are doing, but to find your own space, goal, and purpose. In a future with AI, a competitive advantage puts your company in a favorable position and, in some cases, not all, in a superior business position. There must be something that stands out, such as not limited to experience, customer service, or extra benefits that customers can wrap their arms around.

Big Businesses Eliminate Small Businesses

When your company achieves significant success, more competitors will swarm in to get a piece of the pie. Let them. This shows that you have a good business model. To counter this attack on your business, you need to zig where others zag in an AI future. Tony Hsieh, CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, has made his passion for providing excellent customer service the cornerstone of his company and clothing line, Zappos. Competitors can easily offer similar shoes and clothing, but they cannot match his dedication to providing excellent customer service.

Think about what you are passionate about and create a business around that feeling.

Here is a great example of a product that its creator designed and built with passion. American track and field coach Bill Bowerman noticed the inefficiency of his athletes’ running shoes and decided to find a solution. One day, while eating waffles, he had an idea and threw the rubber into a frying pan. Nike Waffle is the first step in designing Nike Waffle shoes. To succeed, you have to stay within the limits of your passion.

Once you can launch a unique and popular product, consider yourself playing. L.P. Jacks once argued that when you love what you do, you cannot tell whether a person is working or playing. Pay it forward by helping people who want help. Pay it back by helping people develop their skills. In the AI era, you must pass on your knowledge and experience to others through short recipes, training courses, social media, and videos. Educating people about what you know is a key competitive advantage for such companies, and this can be done through social media.

Running a Business Begins with the First Step

Many start-up businesses dream of one day being big and well-known. But bigger is not always better. For example, prestigious universities such as Harvard and Cambridge are not interested in expanding their business, establishing branches all over the world, and educating hundreds of thousands of people a year; they are content with what they offer. Being small has advantages for AI-enabled companies that can be used as a competitive attribute.

Small businesses can experiment and try new innovative things that large publicly traded companies cannot.

Plays are performed in smaller cities before they are performed on Broadway in New York to gain the necessary preparation and maturity for big performances. Similarly, in the field of business and AI disruptions, you can take advantage of the anonymity of starting a business and experiment with and try out different ideas and processes. Startups usually start with a few people working together as a team. In this case, the team is at the forefront of the company, communicating directly with customers and listening to the customers’ opinions and needs. Team members are responsible for customer satisfaction, and they can quickly seek to resolve problems and provide quality services to the customer.

Be a Provider of a Specific Product or Service

In the American TV show, Gordon Ramsay, the famous British chef, visits restaurants that are suffering and he helps them get back on track. He always starts the process of improving the situation by eliminating approximately two-thirds of the items on the menu. If your competitors offer a product with a lot of features, take the time to offer a specialized version that is smaller and easier to develop and nurture.

Solve a problem, invent a product that could be used better than what is available.

Automobiles have many upgrades each year. They introduce them sparingly to offer discontinuities in a timely fashion. In a future with AI, never act recklessly or quickly change the product and add the desired features for no reason. John F. Kennedy, an American President, said If it is not necessary to change, do not change. Changing for no reason diminishes the uniqueness of the product or service, causing it to become unrecognizable and causing overkill just to charge more. This may drive away new customers. The Model S Tesla, originally priced at $120,000, inspired a few buyers who wanted an exquisite automobile. Recently, the model was discontinued because it was overpriced and inconsistent with what a consumer would like to pay.

Show Your True Self

In our article about the movie “Patterns,” executives who own the company speak formally, use complex words, and act ruthlessly. In small companies, like our article on McDonald’s Burger Company, the brothers cared about small-town families and keeping their product healthy and cheap. Being small creates an honest and sincere connection with customers and allows the founder to show their true self.

“If you give the store away, you will always have customers willing to buy.”

Customer advocacy is key to success for an AI-enabled company. [3] Marketing is everyone’s job in the AI age. Every email, phone call, and comment on a blog or social media site is considered marketing and allows you to establish a deeper connection with customers. You can even share information about the positive things going on inside your company with your customers so they can get to know you better. Our clients are trained in Positive Psychology, and everyone gets a copy of our book “Mindsense.” We use press releases to reach reporters, news outlets, and journalists. An article in a magazine or blog that is relevant to your company’s industry helps people get to know your company. Advertises the founder’s name, company name, and association with co-authors. Building a personal brand is the key to success.

A Culture that his Cohesive and Pleasant is Important

Treat employees using the “Platinum Rule,” which is defined as “treat people how they would like to be treated,” introduced by Tony Alessandra in 1996 in their book with the same title.

Peter Drucker coined the term “Manage Oneself” in his Harvard Business Review article. A reminder that they are trusted and independence.

Communication is key to keep the dialogue going.

Only Constructive Criticism accompanied by honesty.

Set Goals Realistically and ensure that employees agree and accept them.

Focus on CLOP (Controlling, Leading, Organizing, and Planning)

One of the strengths of having an AI-enabled company is the ability to make quick decisions by taking control without getting bogged down in administrative and bureaucratic matters. Leading the decision-making process should replace thinking without action. [4] Organizing the company to be an architectural masterpiece is key to ensuring that role ambiguity does not complicate the cultural dynamics. Also, instead of waiting for a perfect solution, it is better to start planning and working through the plan as soon as there is a good enough solution. In other words, if necessary, satisficing is acceptable; do not procrastinate.

Failing to follow the CLOP formula is a quest for failure.

The ability to improvise and make quick decisions is an important consideration when owning a business in the AI future. Haste makes waste and missed opportunities. It is better to act without prior preparation than to postpone decisions until the perceived right time.

Plan using strategic management, which entails both tactical and long-term decision-making. Tactical plans should be for one year, but also consider the long-term strategic endeavors. Think about the things that are important during the current year. It is much easier to make small decisions that deal with day-to-day issues than large, more important decisions that are fraught with long-term consequences. To increase accuracy and precision, estimates should be made for shorter time periods. Every month should be a time frame in which each day something is accomplished, with a plan for each week. Then, the year must be planned out. After that, a long-term five- to ten-year plan is necessary. Any decision can be accompanied by difficulty and obstacles, and these can be dealt with if they arise.

Work Smarter not Harder

Many people equate productivity with working long hours. This may be true, but the founder must consider that this is not their own business. Working long hours for oneself is much better than working long hours for an AI-enabled corporation. Balancing both life and work is imperative. Workaholics who stay late can hurt the productivity of the entire organization by making others feel guilty and demotivated. The worst thing a founder can do is expect employees to get in before them and leave work after them. To keep your business productive, founders should avoid distractions and set specific times of the day or week when nothing will interrupt them. Find the space when you work best and use it to your advantage.

Meetings must be tempered with need not necessity.

In some rare cases, meetings are actually useful, but most of the time they are ways to report a schedule of getting together for reasons that are not as important as providing expert customer service and meeting business goals. Perfectionism is the enemy of productivity for an AI-enabled company. We want to be at our best all the time, but we must consider that failure is an option. To be productive, we need to find solutions that get the most out of the least effort. Touching things once and using Total Quality Management is important to the success of a small business.

One way to combat perfectionism is to break down large projects and tasks into smaller tasks. In organizational behavior, we call this shaping. This makes difficult tasks more manageable and gives the founder small accomplishments to celebrate, provide recognition, and keep buy-in by followers high. These small successes are encouraging and keep motivation high. Founders must become self-directed. Self-directed people are distinguished by five characteristics:

They set high goals for themselves and accept difficult tasks.

They welcome and thrive on challenge.

They are highly self-motivated.

They invest the necessary effort to accomplish their goals.

When faced with obstacles, they persevere.

Use Talent Search with a Passion for Excellence

Many organizations satisfice instead of fully vetting new candidates for the job. Talent search is an art. Hiring people unnecessarily only creates confusion and creates meaningless and artificial job titles, which causes inertia.

When there is a real need for new personnel, the traditional and old methods of hiring and reviewing resumes, academic grades, and work history should be abandoned and replaced with careful screening.

With Mindsense, leaders trust their inner voice and instinct and examine the knowledge and practical abilities of people through their VABEs. In some ways, leaders test people without them knowing through the questions they ask. In many cases, an interview does not reveal the true self, and real abilities and performance must be determined on the job. This is why most organizations open up the ninety-day window to let someone go if they have to. However, it looks bad for the leader if this actually takes place. Talent search for an AI-driven organization is a true objective that must not be conducted carelessly. BMW, for example, had a mock production line so that job applicants could be supervised by hiring managers while working. The key to talent search and hiring should be based on experience, not a pure desire to fill a position.

In Conclusion

When contemplating starting a business in the AI world, the founder must consider their capacity to expand a concept that is needed by potential buyers. Since starting a business and establishing a company in the AI age is much easier than it was decades ago, people can create a side gig and work on it until it becomes expansive and their sole entrepreneurial venture. It is important that entrepreneurs abandon the naysayers and typical stereotypes of the failure of businesses that started and failed. Instead, offer a unique product or service, and take advantage of the advantages of owning a small company to help the masses. Zig Ziglar argues that if you can help the masses of people get what they want, then you can have everything you want. The key to success in the AI world is to build a cultural environment based on trust and independence, and eliminate distractions that disrupt, bureaucracies, and poor leadership that take away from positive employee focus.

About the Authors

Mostafa Sayyadi works with senior business leaders to effectively develop innovation in companies, and helps companies – from start-ups to the Fortune 100 – succeed by improving the effectiveness of their leaders. He is a business book author and a long-time contributor to top management journals and his work has been featured in top-flight publications.

Willie Pietersen is Professor of the Practice of Management at Columbia Business School, specialising in strategy and change leadership. Before joining Columbia, he served as CEO of major businesses including Lever Foods, Seagram USA, Tropicana and Sterling Winthrop’s Consumer Health Group. He is the author of Strategic Learning.

References

[1] Slama, D. (2023). Business Model Design. In: Slama, D., Rückert, T., Thrun, S., Homann, U., Lasi, H. (eds) The Digital Playbook. Springer, Cham. Slama, D. (2023). Business Model Design. In: Slama, D., Rückert, T., Thrun, S., Homann, U., Lasi, H. (eds) The Digital Playbook. Springer, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-88221-1_12

[2] Shepherd, D.A., Patzelt, H. (2018). Entrepreneurial Identity. In: Entrepreneurial Cognition. Palgrave Macmillan, Cham. Shepherd, D.A., Patzelt, H. (2018). Entrepreneurial Identity. In: Entrepreneurial Cognition. Palgrave Macmillan, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-71782-1_5

[3] Chan, A., Colapinto, C., Soffiato, G. (2026). Enhancing Customer Journey Through AI. In: Ladhari, R. (eds) Encyclopedia of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing. Springer, Cham. Chan, A., Colapinto, C., Soffiato, G. (2026). Enhancing Customer Journey Through AI. In: Ladhari, R. (eds) Encyclopedia of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing. Springer, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-75316-9_98-1