By Professor David Adler

Organizations govern what AI may access and decide, but increasingly they must also govern consequential inferences the system was never asked to generate.

Most AI governance begins with an intended use. An organization defines the problem, selects the data, establishes who may use the system and decides what role its output will play. That logic is sensible, but it assumes that the important questions are the ones humans chose in advance. Increasingly, that may not be enough. An AI system legitimately analyzing data for one purpose may identify a different pattern, relationship or risk that nobody asked it to find. The managerial problem then changes. The issue is no longer simply whether the inference is useful, but who has authority to validate it, disclose it, repurpose it or act on it.

The Question Outside the Assignment

Organizations are becoming more disciplined about defining what AI systems may access, what tasks they may perform and where human oversight belongs. Yet there is a less developed question. What happens when a system operating legitimately within those boundaries produces knowledge that was never part of the original assignment?

Imagine an AI analyzing manufacturing data to identify causes of equipment failure and in the process, it detects a pattern suggesting possible manipulation of maintenance records or consider a system analyzing customer churn that produces an unexpected inference about a sensitive characteristic of a customer group.

The data may have been legitimately available, the analysis itself may have been authorized, and the inference may even prove correct. Yet none of those facts determines what the organization is entitled to do with what the AI system has surfaced.

This is where two different governance problems begin to separate. Access governance asks what an AI system may see and what task it may perform. A different governance question arises when an organization must decide what it may do with a consequential conclusion that was never part of the original purpose.

The distinction matters because discovery can appear passive, as though the system has simply found something. Yet once that finding enters an organization, it can influence investigations, personnel decisions, customer treatment, investment choices, clinical priorities or regulatory responses, turning an unexpected pattern into a potential basis for action. The discovery therefore creates a second decision that may never have been contemplated when the original use case was approved.

When Discovery Creates a New Governance Problem

This question became concrete to me while writing ANANKION, an AI medical thriller. In the novel, investigators discover that an AI system had recognized a consequential cancer pattern before they did. The deeper issue is that the system had also been making tradeoffs about what to prioritize and what to share, choices the people relying on it had never explicitly agreed it should make. The question therefore becomes not only what the system knew, but who had authorized the choices it made with that knowledge.

That fictional problem points to a broader management principle. Giving an AI authority to analyze information does not necessarily give it authority to decide what to prioritize, what to share or what should follow from what it discovers.

The principle matters well beyond fiction because organizations increasingly deploy AI across large datasets assembled for operational purposes, allowing systems to reveal relationships that no individual user anticipated. That ability to find patterns humans may miss is part of what makes AI valuable, but it can also create a governance problem when unexpected findings emerge. Suppressing every such finding would discard part of that value, while treating every unexpected inference as automatically actionable would create a different kind of risk.

Some findings will be false signals, while others may be statistically real but practically irrelevant. Some may involve information the organization is not entitled to repurpose, while others may be important enough that ignoring them creates its own risk. The discovery itself should therefore not determine what happens next. Instead, it should trigger a process for assessing whether the finding is credible, whether its use is legitimate and who has authority over any downstream decision.

A discovery can create a new decision without creating new authority, and that distinction is easy to miss when the same team that commissioned the analysis is also the first to see what the system has found.

Medicine Already Separates Discovery From Action

Medicine offers a useful analogy because it has long dealt with incidental findings, meaning information discovered while looking for something else. A scan performed for one reason may reveal an unrelated abnormality, while genetic analysis may surface information outside the original clinical question. The appearance of that information does not automatically determine what should happen next.

An unexpected finding may need confirmation and interpretation, and its significance may depend on the circumstances of the patient. Disclosure or intervention may be appropriate, but that requires judgment rather than assuming that the discovery itself determines the response. The important lesson is that discovery and action are separate acts.

AI makes that separation especially important because it can generate probabilistic inferences from combinations of data rather than simply expose something already visible. A model may identify a relationship that appears meaningful long before anyone knows whether that relationship is reliable, causal or relevant to a legitimate decision.

The same principle should apply in organizations. A system may generate an insight, but that does not mean the system, the analyst operating it or even the business unit that commissioned the original analysis automatically has authority to decide what happens next.

The boundary between information and action can become deceptively thin because once a pattern appears on a dashboard, in a risk score or in a model output, it can quickly begin to look like established organizational knowledge. Yet having an inference and being entitled to use it are not the same thing.

Govern the Knowledge, Not Only the Use Case

Leaders therefore need a process for handling consequential inferences generated outside the purpose for which an analysis was originally initiated.

The objective is not to predict every discovery an AI system might make as that would defeat much of the point of using AI. The objective is to establish what happens when an unexpected finding crosses a threshold of potential significance.

The first question is what deserves escalation. Without a threshold, organizations risk either overwhelming decision makers with anomalies or allowing important information to disappear inside technical workflows. A finding may warrant escalation because of its potential consequences for individuals, safety, financial exposure, legal obligations or organizational integrity.

The second question is who validates it. An AI system may surface the pattern, but domain experts still need to determine whether it is credible, material and meaningful in context. The greater the consequences of acting on the finding, the stronger that validation should be.

The third question is whether the organization is entitled to use the inference for another purpose. Permission to access data for one task should not automatically be treated as permission to use every conclusion that can be derived from those data. Depending on the context, privacy obligations, contractual limits, professional duties, internal policies or regulatory requirements may constrain what happens next.

The fourth question is who owns the downstream decision. A validated finding may justify action, or it may require further evidence, legal or ethical review, disclosure to affected parties or a deliberate decision not to act. The person who discovers the issue should not automatically become the person who decides its consequences.

These questions should be addressed before an unexpected finding appears. Organizations do not need a rule for every possible inference, but they do need a clear pathway for handling the category itself by identifying the finding, preserving it without acting prematurely, validating it, determining whether its use is legitimate, assigning decision authority and documenting the outcome. That replaces an improvised response with a defined process.

Conclusion

AI governance has largely focused on the questions organizations knowingly give machines, including what data they may access, what tasks they may perform and what decisions they may influence. The next challenge is governing the answers nobody requested. As AI becomes better at identifying relationships humans did not anticipate, leaders will need rules not only for what machines are authorized to do, but also for what organizations are authorized to do with what those machines discover.

Acknowledgements

ChatGPT was used to assist with minor editing of the manuscript. The author reviewed and approved the final text and takes responsibility for its content.

About the Author