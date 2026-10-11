By Jennifer Willey

Authority is often diluted not by weak ideas but by apologies, hedging, excessive detail, and unnecessary filler detail and unnecessary fillers.

You’ve worked hard to build the expertise, evidence and experience needed to make a positive impact. But if your words weaken your ideas before others hear them, you’ll shortchange yourself by not accelerating growth and innovation. Unnecessary apologies, hedges, filler words, and excessive detail act like drops of water added to fine wine. One drop is relatively harmless. But adding them consistently dilutes the qualities that made it powerful. No single word will destroy your authority, but the cumulative effect weakens the essence of your message.

People judge ideas not only on their content, but how they are communicated. Frequent apologies, hedges, hesitations, or other diminutive language make others believe you:

Lack confidence in what you share

Are uncertain of your position

May not be a reliable source

One study showed that when speakers delivered the same information without hedges, hesitations, or verbal qualifiers, listeners viewed them as more credible and persuasive. The evidence did not change, but the language did (Erickson et al., 1978).

Since people judge the value of an idea not only by its content but also by the language surrounding it, it’s critical to be conscious of how you package it. The good news is that you can take simple steps to ensure your message matches your intended outcome.

Don’t destroy your authority before making your point

After a decade as an Information Technology manager, Wendy felt stuck. She was anxious to climb the career ladder, but was consistently passed over for promotions. Since Wendy worked hard, forged strong relationships, and contributed thoughtful ideas, she couldn’t figure out why she wasn’t progressing.

What Wendy didn’t realise was that in an attempt to appear humble and approachable, she prefaced contributions with: “I’m not sure if this is right or wrong, but here’s my idea…” It didn’t achieve her desired outcome, but it did signal that she lacked confidence and was unsure about what she shared. Why should her colleagues listen or trust what she said, if she didn’t? When Wendy opened her mouth, she invited others to interrupt her, multitask, or simply tune her out.

When you diminish your idea before you share it, you attach a negative label that others may adopt. Instead of making you appear humble, approachable, or likable, you convey self-doubt and insecurity, which makes it easier to dismiss both you and your contributions.

This is why avoiding self-minimizing messages in your speech matters if you want to be seen as the leader you are. Toss phrases like:

“This might sound silly…”

“I have a dumb question.”

“This may be a crazy idea.”

Use AI to analyse your speech and identify ways you may self-sabotage. Upload recent transcripts from virtual meetings, and prompt it to assess your e-mail communications. If you find that you regularly use self-minimising phrases, practice using language like this instead:

“Here’s what I recommend.”

“I have another perspective I’d like us to consider.”

“Building on that point, I think we could strengthen the plan by…”

Apologise only when it’s warranted

A heartfelt apology is in order when you’ve wronged a colleague, hurt someone, or broke a promise. But unnecessary or reflexive apologies aren’t serving you in the workplace.

If you frequently apologise when contributing, disagreeing, asking for information, or taking up appropriate space, practice the following replacements:

Swap “Sorry to bother you” with “Do you have five minutes?”

Replace “Sorry, but I disagree” with “I see this differently.”

Trim Your Hedges

Hedges like just, maybe, perhaps, sort of, kind of, a little, possibly, and I think are useful when uncertainty exists – but erase your authority otherwise. They turn a sharp point into something fuzzy and unclear, and they distance the speaker from their message.

It shocks me when I’m watching a business pitch and hear, “We’ve made a bit of an impact…” or “We are sort of known as the leader in…” A prospect will never see you as the definitive leader if you don’t even believe that you are.

Monitor your writing for hedges. This will increase your awareness of your usage and, over time, make it easier to strike out the hedges to strengthen your speech.

Don’t make people work for your point

An old sales adage says, “Don’t tell me how the sausage is made. Tell me why it’s the best sausage I’ll ever eat.” It’s an important lesson for all of us. Sometimes in order to prove we’ve anticipated every detail, we end up burying our conclusions under unnecessary background, chronology, minor details, and minutiae.

When you describe every conversation, meeting, and step driving your recommendation, you force your audience to search for the point. Go on too long, and they may believe you don’t have one–and tune out.

If you’re guilty of this, use this framework to begin with the end in mind:

Lead with the conclusion. Give the two or three facts that support it. Explain what you need the audience to do. Keep supporting detail ready for questions—but don’t offer them up unless asked.

Fight the filler

If you rely on filler words like um, uh, so, like, you know, actually, and right? when thinking of what to say, it means you are human. You don’t need to aim for robotic perfection, but you do want to avoid peppering every sentence with fillers, since they can detract from your message.

Frequent filler usage can diminish others’ perceptions of your intelligence and trustworthiness. When former US President John F. Kennedy’s daughter ran for office, she was a frontrunner. That was until she used 10x the normal rate of filler words in a televised interview – and it ended her political career.

To raise your awareness of your go-to filler words, ask AI to analyse your speech. Practise an upcoming presentation using voice mode or upload meeting recordings. Then, the next time you hear yourself utter an umm, pause instead of letting another filler fall out of your mouth. Slow down when articulating complex ideas, so you can consciously choose your next word. And practise answering in three parts: point, evidence, and action.

Conclusion

Learn to listen for the unnecessary apology, hedge, details and fillers that crowd your message, so you can ditch those detours and take the most direct route. Once you eliminate language that obscures your brilliance, your ideas will shine. When every word earns its place, you’ll stop diluting your contribution before others have had the chance to savor it.