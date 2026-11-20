In October 2026, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Italy, bringing parts of the country to a standstill. In Rome, crowds marched past the Colosseum as clashes erupted between protesters and police. In Milan, demonstrators blocked major roads, while port workers in Genoa joined the nationwide strike. What began as protests over rising living costs, wages, and government spending soon spilled beyond the streets, disrupting transportation and daily life.

For businesses, the consequences extended well beyond the demonstrations. The protests came amid weeks of escalating tensions, with strikes, highway blockades, and port disruptions creating uncertainty across the country. For companies dependent on transportation networks, timely deliveries, and employees reaching their workplaces, the disruptions presented a growing operational challenge.

Italy is hardly alone. Similar demonstrations across France, Spain, and Belgium, driven by concerns ranging from the cost of living to government policies, have shown how quickly political and social tensions can become operational challenges that also affect the business world.

Even protests miles away from a company’s headquarters can disrupt supply chains, delay deliveries, block roads, and leave employees unable to safely reach their workplaces. For enterprises, the challenge is no longer simply responding to disruptions as they unfold, but recognizing when tensions are building, before they become a problem that affects the bottom line.

As businesses look for ways to identify potential disruptions earlier, technologies such as SENAI are demonstrating how online videos could offer an earlier indication of emerging threats. An intelligence company, SENAI uses multimodal AI to analyze publicly available footage, transforming fragmented video content into real-time, actionable intelligence about what is happening and where.

Central to SENAI’s approach is Online Video Intelligence (OVINT), an emerging discipline founded by the company that focuses on extracting meaningful information from online footage. While traditional intelligence tools often depend on keywords, captions, or location tags to find relevant content, SENAI works to uncover information within videos themselves.

Through this approach, SENAI examines visual, audio, and contextual clues to identify relevant events, pinpoint their locations, and connect seemingly unrelated footage to build a clearer picture of developments on the ground. A video showing a crowded street, for example, may reveal details about an unfolding situation that the person who uploaded it never mentioned in the caption.

Since its launch in 2025, SENAI has explored the use of video intelligence beyond public demonstrations, including national security, geopolitical monitoring, and political analysis, examining how publicly available footage can reveal developments that might otherwise go unnoticed amid the volume of content uploaded daily.

For businesses, a blocked highway, a growing crowd near a major transportation hub, or signs of unrest near a key supplier could all carry consequences for companies operating in the area. Having a clearer picture of these developments could give businesses more time to adjust their plans.

While it remains unclear when, or if, the unrest across Europe will subside, the impact on businesses is becoming harder to ignore. For companies trying to stay one step ahead, technologies like SENAI point to a future in which the first signs of trouble may not come from an official warning or a news report, but from a video posted online hours before the disruption reaches their door.