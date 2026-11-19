Swiss entrepreneur Adriano Agosti built a single company into a group of three businesses. When it was time to step back, he chose continuity over the highest bidder.

For many founders, the hardest deal is the last one. Across Europe, a generation of owners who built their companies in the 1980s and 1990s is now deciding what comes next. In Poland, an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 family firms will face succession by 2030. More than half are still run by their founders, and only around 15 per cent have a formal plan. Their owners face the question business owners elsewhere have wrestled with for decades: sell to the highest bidder, pass the company to the family, or hand it to the people who run it every day.

Swiss entrepreneur and investor Adriano Agosti answered that question decades ago. The companies he handed on are still operating successfully today.

One company and a bank loan

Early in his career, Adriano Agosti took on his first company. It was a painting business, and it was financed entirely by the bank. The risk sat squarely on his shoulders.

From the start, Agosti looked for businesses with real upside that others had overlooked. In the years that followed he acquired two more companies. He restructured all three, gave each area of the business clear ownership and responsibility, and built them into a profitable group. The three businesses were Agosti Maler, Agosti Gipser and the graphic services firm Leuthold.

The approach he developed there would shape the rest of his career:

Understand the numbers quickly.

Put the right people in the right roles.

Give a business a long-term strategy rather than a quick fix.

He later applied it to real estate development, to the turnaround of a Swiss media group, and to active shareholdings in listed companies.

“I’m a team builder,” he says. “I think that’s one of my strengths.”

Why hand over instead of selling to outsiders

Well ahead of time, Agosti began planning his exit. A trade sale would have been the obvious route. Instead, he chose to pass the companies to the managers who were already running them.

Ownership passed to that management team in stages over several years. As their stake grew, Agosti reduced his own income in proportion.

The gradual pace was deliberate. The managers had time to grow into the role of owners. Customers and employees saw no sudden change. The businesses avoided the uncertainty that so often follows a sale to an outside buyer.

The model put three things ahead of the highest price:

Continuity for clients.

Security for employees.

Ownership for the people who had earned it.

What it secured

Decades later, the businesses are still successful, and three of the managers built substantial wealth through their ownership stakes.

“I’m proud of them,” Agosti says, “and I’m happy I was able to help them achieve that.”

Lessons for owners facing succession today

For founders in Poland and elsewhere who are approaching the same decision, Agosti’s handover offers four practical lessons.

Start early. A transfer spread over several years gives successors time to learn ownership while the founder is still on hand to support them.

A transfer spread over several years gives successors time to learn ownership while the founder is still on hand to support them. Back the people who already run the business. Managers who know the customers, the staff and the numbers are often the most natural owners. They are also the most likely to protect what the founder built.

Managers who know the customers, the staff and the numbers are often the most natural owners. They are also the most likely to protect what the founder built. Match money to responsibility. Reducing the founder’s income as the managers’ stake grows keeps the transition fair and financially sustainable for both sides.

Reducing the founder’s income as the managers’ stake grows keeps the transition fair and financially sustainable for both sides. Measure success in decades. A sale price is fixed on a single day. Jobs, continuity and a company that is still trading decades later take far longer to measure.

A principle that carried forward

The handover was not the end of Agosti’s career. He went on to found Altamira Capital, which he leads today as Founder and Executive Chairman. Its focus is on capital market investments worldwide and on real estate, with a portfolio in Switzerland, the UK, Italy and Argentina. In 2011 he founded the Agosti Foundation, which supports education projects for children.

The principle he applied to his first three companies has stayed the same: build strong teams, give them real responsibility, and create value that lasts beyond any single owner.