If you own shares in an Australian company, there’s a chance you’ll one day receive a letter announcing a takeover bid or merger. These documents can be long and full of unfamiliar terms, leaving many shareholders unsure what it means for them.

Here’s a plain-English guide to what can happen to your shares during a takeover or merger and the options you may have.

Takeovers and mergers explained

A takeover occurs when one company seeks to acquire control of another by buying its shares. A merger generally involves two companies combining, often through a scheme of arrangement approved by shareholders and the court.

In both cases, shareholders in the target company are usually offered something in exchange for their shares, such as cash, shares in the acquiring company or a combination of both.

Cash offers

In a cash offer, the bidder offers a set amount of money for each share. If the offer is accepted and completed, you’ll receive cash in exchange for your shares.

Cash offers are relatively simple to understand. However, you’ll need to consider whether the price represents fair value and how the sale will affect your tax situation.

Scrip offers

In a scrip offer, you receive shares in the acquiring company instead of cash. The number of new shares depends on the exchange ratio set out in the offer.

Scrip offers mean you remain invested, but in a different company. Consider whether you’re comfortable holding shares in the new business.

Schemes of arrangement

Many mergers in Australia proceed through a scheme of arrangement. Shareholders vote at a meeting, and if the required majorities approve and the court agrees, the scheme becomes binding on all shareholders, including those who voted against it.

This means that if a scheme succeeds, your shares will be transferred or cancelled in exchange for the agreed consideration.

Takeover bids and compulsory acquisition

With a takeover bid, shareholders can usually choose whether to accept the offer. If the bidder gains a large enough holding, it may be able to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares.

If that happens, shareholders who didn’t accept may still have their shares acquired on the same terms.

Reading the documents

Takeover and scheme documents typically include a bidder’s statement, target’s statement or scheme booklet. These explain the offer, the reasons behind it and often include an independent expert’s report on whether the offer is fair and reasonable.

Reading these documents carefully helps you understand your options. Pay attention to deadlines, since offers and votes have specific timeframes.

Selling on market instead

While a takeover or merger is underway, shares often continue trading on the ASX. Some shareholders choose to sell on market rather than waiting for the deal to complete, particularly if the share price is close to the offer price.

Selling on market gives certainty of price and timing, although you may miss out on any increase if a higher offer emerges.

Tax implications

Takeovers and mergers can have tax consequences. Receiving cash generally triggers a capital gains tax event. Scrip offers may allow rollover relief in some circumstances, deferring tax until the new shares are sold.

Tax treatment depends on the deal structure and your circumstances, so it’s worth seeking advice.

What if you do nothing?

Many shareholders, especially those with small holdings, simply set the documents aside. What happens next depends on the type of transaction. In a scheme of arrangement that is approved, your shares will be dealt with under the scheme whether you vote or not, and you’ll receive the agreed consideration.

With a takeover bid, doing nothing usually means you keep your shares unless the bidder reaches the threshold to compulsorily acquire them. In that case, you may receive the offer price later. If the takeover fails, you’ll continue to hold shares in the company as before.

Either way, keep an eye on announcements and make sure your contact and bank details with the share registry are up to date so any payments reach you.

If you decide to exit before the deal completes, an online service that lets you sell shares without a broker account can be a simple option for small holdings.

Staying informed

If a company you hold shares in becomes involved in a takeover or merger, take time to understand what’s being offered and what choices you have. Read the documents, note the deadlines and consider your circumstances.

This article is general information only and is not financial or tax advice. Consider speaking with a licensed financial adviser or registered tax agent before making decisions about your shares.