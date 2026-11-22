By Jenny Stilwell

Exiting a business involves letting go of a huge part of a founder’s life, and preparing for that can be confronting.

There is a big difference between stepping back from your business, and saying goodbye. Goodbye, as in cutting the ties, walking out the door for the last time, addressing your team for the very last time, driving away forever.

The emotional complexities around founders exiting their business are considerable, and can cause delays for years in decision-making around selling. Jenny Stilwell, a former CEO of a publicly listed software company who has advised hundreds of business owners over three decades, explains why.

Why Is Exiting a Business a Silent Transition?

Stepping back allows more freedom, more options to do or explore other things, time and headspace to be involved in other businesses – maybe as an advisor, an investor or a mentor – and to retain connection with your own business. Saying goodbye brings up different feelings.

The transition is a silent one because most founders don’t discuss this openly, as it can be quite confronting. They need to work through it in order to reach a point of readiness.

In a 2015 Harvard Business Review article, Jeff Giesea describes exiting a business as a process of reinvention and transition, not dissimilar to leaving a job you have loved for many years, or retiring from work forever. He emphasises that the process will definitely have its ups and downs, with feelings of mourning along the way.

Most founders reflect on the same emotional voids post-exit:

Walking away from legacy and people

Loss of purpose and relevance

Loss of relationships and connection

Feelings of emptiness and boredom

Loss of identity

Feelings of sadness and even depression

Jerome Myers built and exited a USD $20M division of a Fortune 500 company, then founded Exit to Excellence to help founders make the transition to life post-sale. In an interview with Kimberly Eddleston, he said that founders need to exit to something rather than exit from something. I couldn’t agree more.

What Are Founders Really Moving Away From?

Sometimes a business causes stress and unhappiness in the founder, and in those cases, exit is something that gives them relief. Xero’s Emotional Tax Return research, released in New Zealand in February 2026, showed that 75% of small business owners found the past year more stressful than previous years, and 47% had considered exiting due to stress.

Stress can certainly be the motivation to walk away, but the question remains: what are those founders moving toward? Once the business is sold and the stress removed, what they’ve moved away from can turn into an uneasy feeling of something missing. As one founder said to me: “I didn’t expect to feel like this. I was so happy when I sold it.”

Deeper needs are at play. If we relate this back to Maslow’s hierarchy of five needs, exiting your business could leave you yearning for three of them:

Love and belonging: being part of a group, social connection and acceptance, and remaining connected with your network of relationships inside and outside your business.

being part of a group, social connection and acceptance, and remaining connected with your network of relationships inside and outside your business. Esteem: self-esteem, recognition, respect, confidence, reputation and achievement, closely tied to being the founder of a long-standing business.

self-esteem, recognition, respect, confidence, reputation and achievement, closely tied to being the founder of a long-standing business. Self-actualisation: fulfilling one’s highest potential, the pursuit of meaning, growth and self-fulfilment. What is the vehicle to pursue these needs, post-exit?

UK entrepreneur Alex Bell, interviewed by Arbuthnot Latham after selling his business at 57, put it plainly: “Selling a business is highly emotional – far more than it is financial. Don’t let the excitement cloud your judgement. Take time to think about what life will look like after the sale.”

Exiting a business is full of left-brain logic, with financials, numbers and evidence. But the right-brain influence of emotions and feelings is not to be underestimated.

What Happens When the Founder and the Business Aren’t Ready Together?

The outcome of a business sale depends on the readiness of the business and also on the emotional readiness of the founder. If either is at a different stage of preparation, outcomes can vary considerably. The Founder Outcome Quadrants summarise the four possibilities.

Quadrant Business Founder Typical outcome Rejoice Ready Emotionally ready Both navigate strategically through preparation and sale Regret Ready Not emotionally ready A smooth sale, followed by a loss of purpose Resentment Not ready Ready A discounted or conditional offer, with the founder tied in Remorse Not ready Not emotionally ready Decisions deferred too long, and value lost

Regret. Tom had built his business over forty years. His financials were clean, his processes documented and his team capable. Within a year of exiting, he was feeling a bit lost and lacking purpose. He missed the interaction each morning with his team, and the relationships built with industry peers over decades. As he told me, “you have to have something else to do and you have to find another purpose.”

Resentment. William was more than ready to exit after building his business over fifty years. But the business depended heavily on him as the rainmaker and primary contact for its most valuable customers. He had to stay on for two years, reporting to his own business manager and the acquirer’s board. Had he employed a Sales Director and gradually transferred those relationships, he would have exited with an optimal outcome.

Remorse. Ian ran a small New Zealand company and had talked about selling for some time, but had done little preparation. As the market changed and sales slowly declined, he kept delaying because he wasn’t quite ready to leave. When an offer finally came, it was only 60% of what he had wanted to achieve.

I see it all the time. Even when founders learn to delegate the day-to-day, they still hang on to the role they enjoy most. It is both a belief and a habit that gives them enjoyment while they’re doing it, but pain when they want to sell.

How Can Founders Become Emotionally Ready to Step Away?

Founders have to confront what they fear losing, in order to be able to work through that and replace it with something more positive. We are all driven by our habits, what makes us feel good, and our beliefs. All of these conspire to delay emotional readiness.

That’s why so many people who sell their businesses take time out to travel, or play more of the sport they love. But once the trips have been made and you’ve walked around way too many golf courses, there usually comes a time when that isn’t enough. Then what?

The key is to shift your focus from what you will lose to what you are moving toward:

Legacy and people: Align your values with the acquirer. Waiting for the right acquirer helps ensure your team is looked after and both the cultural and business legacy continue.

Align your values with the acquirer. Waiting for the right acquirer helps ensure your team is looked after and both the cultural and business legacy continue. Purpose and relevance: Take a stepping-stone approach. Many founders secure advisory board seats, mentor younger founders in their industry, consult, or invest in other businesses.

Take a stepping-stone approach. Many founders secure advisory board seats, mentor younger founders in their industry, consult, or invest in other businesses. Relationships and connections: Make an effort to stay in touch with the key people you want in your world, and build new connections through boards, investments or study.

Make an effort to stay in touch with the key people you want in your world, and build new connections through boards, investments or study. A Life by Design List: Write down specific places to go, things to experience, things to create and things to achieve. If it excites you, it stays on the list. If not, remove it.

When I created my own list for the first time, I had not achieved any of the things on it. Not one. After about nine months, I had achieved ten – more than I had achieved from a personal perspective in the previous eight years.

Conclusion

As the founder, you need to be emotionally ready, with a plan for yourself, and make sure your business is ready, with a plan for making it as valuable as you can for acquirers or investors.

Regardless of whether you want to scale, step back, stay involved or eventually sell, a better life needs to start with your personal design, long before your business is ready. Big steps, and big shifts, all start with small steps first.

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