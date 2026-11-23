Plenty of businesses plan a year at a time and get away with it. Then they try to open a second site, launch a product that depends on new equipment, or sign a supplier that needs months of notice, and the one-year plan falls apart. In most cases the plan simply didn’t reach far enough to cover the decisions that take longest to deliver.

Farmers solved this long ago, because the growing season leaves them no choice. Their method can be adapted by any business with long lead times. Here’s how to build a rolling three-year plan, step by step.

Step 1: List your longest lead times

Start by writing down every resource your business needs that takes more than a few weeks to secure. Typical entries include specialist equipment, new premises, planning permission, senior hires, regulatory approvals, large supplier contracts and financing.

Next to each, note the real lead time from decision to delivery, based on experience or supplier quotes. Some will surprise you. In heavy industry, lead times can stretch for years: Airbus’s backlog of 9,037 aircraft at the end of March 2026 represented roughly a decade of production at its 2026 delivery target, based on figures reported by AFM.

The longest item on your list sets the minimum length of your plan. If a key machine takes eighteen months to arrive and another year to bring into full use, a one-year plan can’t cover it.

Step 2: Fix your planning date and work backward

Farmers plan at a fixed point in the year, months before planting, because everything downstream depends on decisions made then. The habit of planning next season before this one is sold is what keeps a farm’s three overlapping years in step.

Do the same. Pick the date by which next year’s long-lead decisions must be made, and treat it as a deadline. Then work backward from the moment you need each resource in place. If new equipment must be running by September and takes a year to arrive, the order has to go in the previous summer, and the decision to order it must be made before that.

Step 3: Run three years at once

A useful three-year plan holds three different time frames side by side.

This year: execution. Sell what you’ve produced, serve the customers you have and manage cash.

Sell what you’ve produced, serve the customers you have and manage cash. Next year: production. Lock in the inputs, staff and capacity you’ll need for the coming cycle.

Lock in the inputs, staff and capacity you’ll need for the coming cycle. The year after: capacity. Decide on the long-lead investments, such as new sites, major equipment and new markets, that will shape what’s possible in year three.

Each year, the plan rolls forward. Year two becomes year one, and a new year three is added. Keeping these as separate conversations stops short-term pressure from crowding out long-term choices.

Step 4: Plan against several futures

A three-year plan built on one forecast is fragile. The fix is to test it against a few different versions of the future.

Shell has used scenarios since 1972. They’re described in a California Management Review study from 2005 as credible alternative stories that help managers choose strategies able to hold up in several possible futures, and notes they can work as an early warning system.

You don’t need Shell’s resources. Write three short scenarios for your market (a strong year, a weak year and a disrupted one) and ask which of your long-lead decisions still make sense in all three. Commit to those. Delay or stage the ones that only work in the best case.

Step 5: Commit early on long items and stay flexible on short ones

Long-range planning and agility work well together when each is applied where it fits.

Make firm, early commitments on the items from step 1 that take a year or more to deliver. For everything with a short lead time, such as marketing campaigns, pricing and product tweaks, keep the plan loose and adjust it frequently. The authors of the 2001 Agile Manifesto valued “responding to change over following a plan”, and that principle works well inside the boundaries your long commitments set.

Step 6: Measure the plan by profit and cash

A three-year plan needs a clear test of success. Revenue growth alone can hide a business that’s buying capacity it can’t pay for. Track whether each year’s decisions produced a profit and whether cash held up through the investment phase.

Profit is also the most honest signal that customers value what you’ve built. If the plan delivers growth without it, the assumptions behind year three need another look.

Step 7: Review once a year, adjust every quarter

Set one major review a year, timed to your planning date from step 2, where the whole three-year plan rolls forward. Hold shorter quarterly check-ins to update the scenarios, track lead times and catch problems early. Change the long commitments only when the evidence is strong, since reversing them is expensive.

The payoff

The first cycle is the hardest, because it forces decisions that used to be postponed. After that, the plan becomes a habit. The business stops being surprised by its own lead times, cash is spent on capacity it actually needs, and the team spends less time firefighting and more time building.

Farmers have worked this way for generations because the seasons made them. Any business with long lead times can choose to.