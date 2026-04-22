Brokeree Solutions, a global provider of technology solutions for multi-asset brokers, has introduced a new interface for its flagship Social Trading product.

The redesigned interface reorganizes information into role-specific views and interactive dashboards, allowing admins, signal providers, and followers to navigate the platform more naturally and interpret activity more quickly. Instead of long, sequential pages, key information is now surfaced through visual elements and contextual navigation that reflect how users interact with Social Trading.

“Usability has always been central to how we build at Brokeree Solutions. With Social Trading platforms maturing, we decided to upgrade its UI to help users experience all its features,” said Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions. “Over time, systems like Brokeree’s Social Trading accumulate data and operational rules. If the interface doesn’t evolve alongside that complexity, even a powerful product becomes harder to operate. This update is about making an established Social Trading system easier to navigate and manage at scale, without changing how it works or how brokers and traders already rely on it.”

Key Highlights

Updated user portals

For administrators, the new home view provides an interactive overview of server and copying activity, with visual indicators that link directly to relevant sections of the platform. Copying performance is now easier to interpret through graphical representations that distinguish successful copies, skipped actions, and errors.

Provider and follower portals adopt the same visual language, introducing performance heatmaps that highlight winning and losing trading days, along with clearer views of payments and subscriptions. In the follower profile, the connected trading account is now explicitly displayed, giving subscribers better context around their copied activity.

Intuitive navigation

Alongside the interface update, the platform’s navigation menu now has two new dedicated tabs: Product and System. This approach mirrors the configuration logic already used in Brokeree’s Prop Pulse product, reinforcing consistency across the company’s product ecosystem. Existing settings remain the same in scope, but are grouped into clearly defined categories for client, provider, and follower accounts, replacing long scrolling configuration pages with a more structured experience.

Ratings Module parameters

The Social Trading Ratings Module has received a UI update focused on usability. It allows admins to define which parameters traders see and use, limiting displays to five parameters for cleaner presentation while maintaining the ability to manage many more behind the scenes. On the other hand, providers and followers can choose which parameters to display and use for sorting and filtering. Navigation within the module has also been simplified with a new “go-to” pagination feature to allow faster movement between result pages.

“Our user research showed that brokers and traders spend significant time navigating through data to extract insights. The redesign directly addresses this friction point,” said Anton Sokolov, Head of Product at Brokeree Solutions. “Much of the work was about restructuring how information is accessed rather than introducing new features. By reworking navigation and presentation, we reduced friction in accessing key data and actions while keeping existing workflows intact. That balance is important for brokers who operate live environments and can’t afford disruption.”

The new interface is available to all Social Trading users. For more information, contact sales via [email protected]

About Brokeree Social Trading

The global copy trading market is experiencing rapid expansion, and at the center of this growth is the need for robust, flexible platforms that serve brokers, providers, and followers simultaneously. Brokers use Brokeree’s Social Trading as an infrastructure that supports cross-server signal sharing across MT4, MT5, and cTrader servers. It offers provider and follower account grouping, subscription and risk management, and fee calculation within a single infrastructure. Social Trading can be extended with optional components such as Ratings Module and a mobile app, which lets brokers control how strategies are presented and accessed by end users.

About Brokeree

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 12 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4/5 and other trading platforms. Brokeree Solutions’ extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any broker’s needs.

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