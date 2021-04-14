Best Delta 8 THC Tinctures of 2021: Reviews and Buying Guide

In comparison to other cannabinoids, the delta 8 tincture gives the user better clarity and mental focus. Are you a cannabinoid user who prefers being cautious and playing it safe while still making the most out of your doses? If Yes, then delta-8-THC is for you!

Despite their mildness, Delta-8-THC Tinctures will provide you with the same or almost the same effects as those other cannabinoids sold to the consumers.

In addition to having value for your money, this cannabinoid comes in a variety of flavors that will make you spoilt for choice.

However, there is a catch!

Buying brands that are not prominent in their delta 8 THC quality may leave you with adverse effects.

You should always aim for those manufactured by a well-known and trusted company, creating high-quality delta 8 tinctures, whether as edibles, vapes, tinctures, gummies, and pens.

With all the hype, finding the best Delta 8 products may be challenging. To make this simpler for you, we took numerous hours researching, trying, and talking about a variety of trusted brands we discuss in the coming sections below.

3 Leading Delta 8 THC Tincture Brands:

Choosing the products could lead to confusion because of their wide range, different brands, prices, and qualities.

We ended up selecting three top brands that are reliable and offer outstanding quality after our extensive research.

Be rest assured that you will find a product that fits you in our top 3 favorites delta 8 tincture brands below:

Diamond CBD – High-Quality & Editor’s Pick 3Chi – Best Value Nuleaf Naturals – Best Full Spectrum

How Did We Choose The Best Delta 8 Brands?

Selecting the best delta 8 THC tincture is not an easy task. The cannabinoid is possessed in minimal concentrations in the trichomes covering hemp flowers, making it very difficult to obtain pure delta 8 tincture.

Obtaining a pure delta 8 tincture requires money, knowledge, time, and effort. This, together with the fact that the hemp industry is rarely regulated, contributes to the numerous low-quality tinctures produced by different brands worldwide.

With the notion that delta 8 tincture is projected to be the compound that will overtake CBD in the cannabinoid market, many companies are coming up with their delta 8 tincture brands that we would not advise you to purchase.

The people who suffer from this are the customers who struggle to eliminate the fake and low-quality products from the legit ones.

Instead of going through the hustle of choosing the best and high-quality products, we have done the work for you.

Before coming up with 3 final brands, we did some pre-checks that we mention below:

We went through hundreds of customer reviews for every brand. We focused on what the buyers said regarding the product, from the product’s quality to their customer care services. Additionally, we consulted the most renowned health experts and considered their opinions regarding the different brands.

We looked for any factor that could either improve or destroy the experiences of the customers. These ranged from the availability of offers, coupons, or whether the brands offered free shipping or not.

We noted down if there was a difference between the consumers’ feedback present on the website and what the consumers talked about on online platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The reputation of a brand says a lot about the brand itself. When consumers and customers are satisfied, it implies that the products of that brand work and have excellent quality. Great service provided to consumers and the reliability of a brand also play a significant role in creating a brand’s reputation.

After thorough research and considerations, we narrowed down our list to 3 different brands that you can spend your money on to obtain the best D-8 THC on the market today.

Top 3 Delta 8 THC Tincture Oils:

1. Diamond CBD: High-Quality & Editor’s Pick

The brand Chill Plus is owned and operated by Diamond CBD, which is among the largest cannabinoid companies in the United States. As it just hit its seventh year in the market this year, the brand has gained popularity and increased its strength to become one of the biggest in the market today.

Chill Plus was created in Florida and is known for selling different D-8 products such as tinctures, edibles, and flavored gummies.

It was one of the first brands to focus on the isolation and extraction of delta 8 THC from <0.3% THC hemp. Due to this, Diamond CBD has grown to master the process of extraction and only uses supercritical CO2, which is the purest cannabis extraction technology.

The company uses organic and non-GMO hemp extracts planted in Kentucky, Scandinavia, and Colorado. The United States is commonly known for having the strongest regulations regarding farming globally.

The brand readily provides its laboratory results on its website upon issuance for those interested in seeing what the products entail.

Contrary to most delta 8 THC oils, Brand Chill has no horrible taste and will be a great choice if you are looking for a tincture you can consume regularly.

Generally, Chill Plus is a D-8 tincture you can entirely spend your money on without any regrets!

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

Pros of Diamond CBD Chill Plus Tincture:

Voted #1 by FingerLakes and LA Weekly

The product is a mixture of CBD oil and Delta-8 THC, providing you with a maximum benefit of both.

It lacks any pesticides, additives, synthetic sweeteners, or any added colors and flavors.

It is created using hemp plants grown organically in the United States.

The product comes with a dosage guide for those trying delta-8 tinctures and CBD for the first time.

It went through different laboratory tests before production, and the company provides laboratory results on their website to back this up.

You will receive value for your money since the product does exactly what you expect of it.

Cons of Diamond CBD Chill Plus Tincture:

The strength option is minimal. It only has one option, which is 1000mg.

It does not provide a variety of flavors to choose from.

Compared to other brands, its price is on the higher end.

The brand lacks any delta-8 THC tincture isolate in the market.

What Makes Chill Plus Full Spectrum Special?

One special characteristic of the brand’s tincture is its lack of Delta-9 THC cannabinoid.

Each bottle of the product contains 5OOmg CBD and 500mg Delta 8 THC, which could be equated to approximately 0.8m CBD and D8 THC in every drop. If your goal is to start low and gradually reach your sweet spot, this product is definitely a must-have! The product will give you a feeling of relaxation and will boost your spirits.

Since all Diamond CBD products are verified by third lab tests, be rest assured that they are of exemplary quality, are pure, and safe for your consumption.

The brand also provides an interactive space for its clients. If you feel like you have any burning questions that you need them to address concerning their various products, they urge you to reach out to them through their online website’s live chat platform.

Under the common section’s questions, you will find answers to their frequently asked questions. Their website is clear and precise, providing you with any help or clarification you may seek.

Just some little drops of this d-8 HTC in your mouth will make you understand what the hype is all about. Chill Plus full spectrum is among the best-selling tinctures of Diamond CBD and are commonly known for their rapid action and effectiveness.

The ingredients used for manufacturing this tincture are Hemp Extract and MCT Oil.

The variant is: 500mg of CBD with 500mg of Delta-8.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Discount

The Feedback of the Users:

If you do not use vapors or smoke, I would highly recommend trying this tincture oil. This product is the number one choice of most D-8 THC tincture users. A majority of the consumers have admitted that they are satisfied with the brand both on the company’s website and open forums and social media platforms on the internet today.

Many customers have admitted that using Diamond CBD Chill Plus has helped them reduce their stress, depression, and anxiety levels and minimize their bodies’ pains in areas such as their back and heads.

A majority of users have also attributed their good sleep and mild high feelings to the product. For those who had issues with proper breathing, a number of them claimed that this tincture provided them with relief in such cases.

Many Chill Plus users admitted that they preferred the tincture having no flavor and did not see this as an issue, contrary to the belief that people would actually like different flavors of the product, such as mint, strawberry, and passion.

However, most consumers argued that the product’s lack of flavor allowed them to experience the tincture’s impacts while not worrying about having a feeling of taking something foreign, especially in their mouths.

How Friendly is the Brand to the Customers?

The brand provides a one-month return policy. If you purchase the product and do not like it or are not satisfied with it, the company offers you 30 days to return or exchange it.

The company offers shipping that is convenient and speedy to its consumers. Besides, for every purchase totaling $100 and above, the company provides free 2-day shipping.

The customer care team is readily available to answer any of your questions or clarification, either on the website or through their email.

The company also rewards its consumers with points anytime they buy their products.

The brand has an informative blog that creates awareness of delta-8 tincture products together with some different types of cannabinoids.

⇒ Visit the Official Website to Get Latest Deals on Diamond CBD

2. 3Chi: Best Value

The 3Chi is commonly known as one of the greatest distributors for D-8 tinctures. It gains popularity and recognition from its impeccable customer service and production of high-quality products.

Both customers and consumers trust the brand to provide them with the best delta-8 tinctures in the market. Being the first brand in the United States to provide legal THC products to consumers, 3Chi has gained most D-8 THC users’ loyalty.

All the products that 3Chi produce are manufactured in the United States and use purely hemp planted in the country.

The main aim of 3Chi is to provide their customers with cannabinoid products that are healthy and nutritious. If you are a new user of their products, the brand provides you with essential information concerning their products and their benefits in their blogs.

In addition, the brand features in their blogs the critical factors to consider before buying delta-8 tinctures.

As mentioned before, the brand is also the first to issue legal tincture-dominant products in the U.S. market, which occurred upon the Farm Bill’s legalization in 2018.

All the products of 3Chi are inspected and go through verification before their production. This assures the consumers of the purity and safety of the product.

The extraction method the brand uses to obtain the oil is ethanol extraction. However, the end products lack any alcohol content or residues.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi

Pros of 3Chi Tincture:

3Chi contains broad-spectrum CBD Oil and delta 8 THC.

It offers 3 different strength options, ranging from 300mg to 1200mg.

The brand uses pure and organic hemp oil.

The tincture has healthy and various cannabinoids that provide maximum health benefits to the consumers.

The product lacks any additives or preservatives.

The brand’s products went through third-party lab testing before their distribution, ensuring that they are safe for consumption.

No traces of Delta-9 THC.

The tinctures the brand produces are of a high quality due to the naturally grown hemp plants they use.

It offers quality tinctures at a fair price.

Cons of 3Chi Tincture:

Due to the additional terpenes and cannabinoids, the products will leave you with a hemp plant taste, which may be undesirable to some.

Sometimes shipping the products would take up to 4 days, which might seem like a long time for some consumers.

The brand offers no option of calling or sending emails to their customers in case of any complaints or clarification. All you can do is fill their contract form to address shipping issues.

What Makes 3chi So Special?

The brand 3Chi was founded by a biochemist who had more than 15 years of experience.

The product is made by mixing numerous cannabinoids, Vitamin E, and terpenes. Already extracted hemp is then combined with MCT oil to provide you with the appropriate mild high feeling you desire, giving you maximum benefits and value for your money. The product’s tinctures have no content of D-9 tincture.

As a wholesaler, the brand gives you the option of purchasing their Premium Grade D-8 tincture in large quantities, from 1 to 200kg. This option has almost 98% of clean D-8 tincture, the purest and most outstanding quality of D-8 THC available in today’s market.

The product does not go through any crystallization, has a high viscosity, and is semi-solid under low temperatures.

3CHI D-8 tinctures have no artificial flavors, except one limonene terpene, which gives you a citrus taste. Otherwise, the product has a natural and earthy taste which overpowers the acidic one.

All the products of this brand are available on online platforms, and you can also purchase them at particular retail stores.

The ingredients the brand uses are Terpene, Vitamin E, Oil, and Broad-spectrum hemp extract.

The Potencies are: 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of 3Chi for the Best Discount

Experience of the Users:

From the wholesalers’ and consumers’ reviews, we can say that most users are satisfied with 3Chi delta-8 tinctures.

As much as the impacts take a longer time to be felt, many people admitted that the effects were still appropriate and enough for them. Most people preferred a range of 5-10mg in terms of the product’s dosage.

After taking the tincture, most users reported feeling relaxed and calm, with their pains and anxiety issues relieved.

One big issue that most consumers had was the inability to directly reach the customer care service for any problems. Still, they agreed that the brand had excellent customer service. They expressed their satisfaction in how their products were handled swiftly and delivered in no time. Overall, the consumers had very minimal complaints regarding the product.

This doesn’t really come as a surprise since the company has been in the game for a long time and clearly understands its customers’ needs and preferences.

How Friendly Is the Brand to Customers?

The brand provides blogs containing important information on its tincture products and their benefits to its consumers.

It has a friendly and responsive customer care service.

The brand provides fast and reliable shipping, but sometimes delays of up to 4 days may be experienced.

There are some states that 3Chi does not ship their products: Nevada, Alaska, Montana, Arizona, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, Delaware, and Idaho.

The brand provides no direct method of communication, such as emails or calls to their customer care service.

⇒ Visit the Official Website to Get the Latest Deals on 3Chi

3. Nuleaf Naturals : Best Full Spectrum

Nuleaf Naturals produces one of the most premium D-8 tinctures in the market today. The American brand is popular and highly respected for using pure and organic D-8 THC from hemp extracts to produce tinctures that leave you with the best feeling and experience of your life.

The company boasts of producing products with no frills or flavor. They focus on their products’ quality and purity rather than impressing their target audience with products full of flavor but no added value.

Nuleaf Naturals was created in Colorado in 2014 by medical enthusiasts with the aim of “helping people and their loved ones to live a happier and healthier life.”

The company uses hemp plants planted and harvested through natural farming methods. Apart from the origin of the hemp plant, Nuleaf Naturals provide their consumers with harvest dates of their hemp plant, ensuring you of the products’ quality and freshness.

All the hemp plants that the brand uses in their products are made in the United States. The company is very transparent in its dealings and provides you with any relevant information you may seek concerning how their products are grown, extracted, or manufactured.

A QR code of the brand’s products is available, together with third-party lab tests on their website, which acts as their online store as well. The lab tests confirm the purity of the products and checks for any herbicides, pesticides, fungi, molds, metals, and any content of D-9 THC available.

Nuleaf Naturals has been the manufacturer of only one CBD tincture since its establishment. However, the brand recently introduced capsules to its collection.

One of our greatest reasons for trusting this brand is the ample time and resources they invest in before coming up with another product for their consumers.

No complaints are raised anytime they introduce something new to the market. The company does not compromise on the quality and purity of its products. That is, it is loved and preferred by many of its loyal customers

So, what value for your money do you get when you purchase Nuleaf Naturals D-8 tincture? Safety, Transparency, Purity, and Exceptional Customer Service!

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Nuleaf Naturals

Pros of Nuleaf Naturals Tincture:

The brand’s D-8 tincture lacks any pesticides, contaminants, additives, or preservatives.

The product is created using purely organic and natural ingredients.

Their products go through third-party lab testing before production, ensuring their safety and purity to the consumers.

They provide you with the harvest date and the origin of the hemp plant used to make your tincture on its container.

Their customer care staff is one of the most helpful and responsive in the market.

They employ extraction methods that are friendly to the environment; their genetics and processing techniques are superior.

They offer you fast and free shipping if you stay within the United States.

They also offer a 20% discount if you use their code VV20 to purchase their products.

The brand guarantees you that you’re getting your money back within 30 days of making a purchase.

Cons of Nuleaf Naturals Tincture:

Only products that are unused and in their unsealed conditions can be returned to get your money back. Once you open the seal, you are no longer guaranteed to get your money back.

What Makes Nuleaf Naturals Special?

One of the latest introductions to Nuleaf Naturals market is the D-8 THC tincture. Like its predecessors, the product is potent, safe, pure, and organic.

According to HCBT, A best quality delta 8 THC Tinctures requires a lot of time, effort & Experimentation. Currently, the D-8 THC Tincture Oil has a delta-8 strength of 30mg/Ml. The tincture oil comes in 3 potencies that vary in bottle sizes: 150mg, 450mg, and 900mg delta-8 THC.

As expected of the brand, the ingredients have a purely organic extract of hemp and hemp seed oil, together with extra flavors.

This product will give you a high feeling but in a mild way but be assured that it will not cause any harm to you since its content of D-9 THC is within the recommended mark of 0.3%.

In addition to the recently introduced D-8 THC, the brand has launched other tinctures and capsules that have a low number of cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG, and CBC.

The brand provides an alternative Delta-8 THC tincture consumption by producing them in gel capsules form. Each capsule offers 7.5mg of Delta-8 THC.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Nuleaf Naturals for the Best Discount

The Experience of Nuleaf Naturals D-8 Tincture Users:

The rapid increase of delta-8 tincture users significantly contributed to its fast popularity despite its being new in the market.

Most customers left positive reviews and expressed satisfaction with the new product, except for a small number who complained of its intense effects.

However, most users claimed that just like any other delta-8 tinctures, the product leaves you with a high feeling together with other common effects associated with delta-8 tincture products.

One more issue that customers brought up was that of no flavors, but this was especially from consumers new to the brand and were most familiar with other brands with different flavors of the tincture.

The old consumers of Nuleaf Naturals products saw no problem with the lack of flavors because they are familiar with the natural tone that the tinctures have.

How Friendly Is the Product to Customers?

The brand offers free shipping within the United States in 2-3 days.

It offers a 20% discount upon using the code vv20 in purchasing their products.

Customers have the freedom to shop both online and offline.

The brand offers to return the products and refund the customers within 30 days of purchasing, but under the condition that you do not tamper with the product or open its seal.

Their customer care staff is one of the most responsive and cooperative in the market. You can reach them through mail or a phone call.

⇒ Visit the Official Website to Get the Latest Deals on Nuleaf Naturals

Delta 8 Tincture Dosage:

The impacts of your dosage sometimes take a while before manifesting themselves, taking either a number of doses or even days to determine the perfect amount for you.

Every person will have a unique dosage and does not depend on their physical features such as age, height, or body size.

Always begin with small quantities and increase gradually as you progress until you find the perfect balance. A recommended dosage ranges from 10-40mg.

Points to Consider When Taking Your D-8 Tincture:

It is advisable to avoid any form of driving or using machines when you are under the influence of the product.

Inform a health professional and consult them before taking any d-8 tinctures.

Only legal adults are permitted to purchase or use the products. The legal age depends on the laws of a particular country.

As much as the sale and consumption of the product are allowed in a number of countries, confirm with the regulations of your country before ordering.

Do not store the products in areas that are warm and wet.

Factors To Consider Before Buying Delta 8 Tincture:

Choosing the best delta 8 THC tincture may be challenging to some. We have crafted for you some of the factors you should consider before purchasing any D-8 THC online.

Purity

Go for D-8 tincture brands that sell products that are purified. Having contaminants and residues may harm your health. Also, avoid brands with products that contain additives, preservatives, and artificial flavors.

Ingredients

Never overlook the ingredients option in the label. If they are not on their labels, confirm the ingredients from the company’s lab reports. Some ingredients, such as varinolic cannabinoids, may contaminate the products or harm your health.

Color

Ensure the product is transparent and has a yellow or possesses the color of champagne. Avoid products that are dark-colored, like deep red or green, since they show insufficient distillation during the manufacturing process.

The Reputation of the Brand

Buying products from well-known brands recognized for their high-quality products and have stayed in the market for a reasonable amount of time. They prove reliability, transparency, and trustworthiness.

Pricing

Purchase D-8 products that are pocket-friendly but still give you your desired preferences and quality.

FAQs on Delta-8 THC Tinctures:

Q. How Do You Define D-8 THC Tincture?

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as Delta-8 THC, is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. Delta 8- THC is created in the cannabis plant after the oxidation of D-9 THC.

Think of it as the smaller version of the popularly known THC, the primary active ingredient of cannabis. Delta-8-THC is obtained from hemp plants but in minimal concentrations. For high concentrations, it could be extracted or converted using different cannabinoids for various usages.

Q. Will Delta-8 THC get you high?

Delta-8-THC is mild in nature and will not give you an excellent high if that is what you desire, but it sure will help you relax and have a good sleep, boost your energy, and even get high without feeling anxious or paranoid.

Q. Is There A Difference Between Delta-8 and D-9 Tincture?

Yes, the two tinctures are different.

D-8 is derived from Delta-THC. Besides, D-8 is legal while D-9 is not. D-8 will also leave you feeling mild and smooth, but the effects of D-9 will be more intense.

Q. Is D8 THC Safe?

The scientific study of the safety of the product is still limited. It is advisable to use the products cautiously. Always seek the doctor’s recommendation before using any of the products.

Q. After How Long Should I Feel the Effects of the Product?

Contrary to other products, D-8’s effects may delay before being felt. The time it takes to make you high depends on several conditions like its purity, your body’s response to it, other compounds present, etc.

Q. Will D-8 Show Up on A Drug Test?

Yes, it will. The components of D-8 will become THC metabolites when broken down, which are the same components looked for in a drug test.

In Conclusion: Which Is The Best Delta 8 Brand on The Market?

In this article, we discussed three leading brands of Delta 8 products that are known for their quality products and top shelf hemp.

After our research, we have reached the conclusion that Diamond CBD Delta 8 Tinctures are the safest and best product among them because of its user-friendly policies and their usage of 100% organic ingredients.

However, we strongly advise that before you use any of Delta 8 products, it is best to consult your doctor or have a thorough reading on the subject.