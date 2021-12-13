Back on Your Feet: 10 Things That Steal Our Motivation—and How to Get It Back

Motivation is not a constant thing and if we are not careful, we can lose it and become listless and just plain stop taking an interest in things.

1. Hormonal changes

Motivation is not necessarily a product of our environment. It can also be hormonal as well. If we are physiologically unfit, and our hormones go haywire we might become lethargic and unmotivated.

2. Fear is the key

We are almost always governed more by our fears than by any chance of success. Even if we take the decision to do something, the idea that it might backfire can grip our imagination so strongly that it will paralyze our ability to move forwards. Once that happens, we find ourselves demotivated and unable to move on towards success.

3. Monday morning blues

We might feel depressed every Monday. This phenomenon is also known as the ‘Monday morning blues’ and it affects a lot of us as we get over the weekend and rush headlong into a new work week.

4. Setting incorrect goals

The age-old adage about ‘biting more than one can chew’ holds true to this day, as it did when it was initially coined. If you plan to lose 10 Kg weight every week, you are essentially setting yourself up for near-certain failure. It is good to be ambitious, yes, but only within the limits of our physical and psychological capabilities.

5. Psychological matters

It could be due to the psychological make-up of an individual. Many people are born with a natural tendency towards melancholy and it is difficult for them to keep their morale high on a day-to-day basis.

6. Lack of challenge

You don’t really need to be an adrenaline junkie to find thrill in a challenge. We all need certain challenges in life if we are to achieve our goals. After all, what are goals if not challenges in the first place? If our workplace environment is not challenging or stimulating enough, we will quickly lose interest and motivation.

7. Societal conditioning

If one lives in a country, city, or any other place that effectively leeches the positivity out of him, he will almost certainly lose his will and his motivation to give his very best time after time, every time.

8. The loss of a loved one

Grief is one of the most demotivating things in the world. In fact, it just simply doesn’t demotivate you but also takes away both happiness and the will to move on. Death, divorce, and other trauma can effectively do a hatchet job on motivation.

9. State and workplace policies

These also have a marked impact on our ability to remain motivated for extended periods of time. If the place of work is not conducive to promotions and rewards then too, the individual will quickly become demotivated. Additionally, the state’s policies towards its citizens will also have a direct effect on the morale and the motivation of its citizens.

10. Burnout

This is also a very important part of the demotivation process. When you work yourself beyond your capabilities, it is almost axiomatic to become burnt out and thereby lose your motivation.

It is possible to regain your spark and become both rejuvenated and motivated once again. In this case, you will just have to follow a few simple points.

Don’t overexert yourself

If you try to work 18 hours a day 7 days a week, sooner or later you will collapse and lose your motivation. However, if you were to pace yourself and create an ideal work-life balance, you will be able to become motivated in no time at all.

Travelling can be a great help

You should consider travelling and meeting all kinds of new people in order to motivate yourself. In this case, going to an Iboga retreat would be sure to have a really positive effect on you.

Conclusion

Ultimately, we are beset by many things that can and usually do go wrong in life. The loss of a loved one, over-exertion, and lack of challenges can all be factors that demotivate us. However, travelling and meeting new people can certainly help us get back to our usual motivated self, once again