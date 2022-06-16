B2Core x Shufti Pro. New Level of Safe Verification

Intro: As B2Broker, we are pleased to inform you that the B2Core integration with the premier supplier of AI-powered identity verification service Shufti Pro has finally been released. The new integration will let us streamline the identification verification process for our customers, making it faster and simpler than it’s ever been. From now on, B2Core and Shufti Pro will work together to protect and safeguard your data.

Shufti Pro is the #1 KYC verification service provider, using patented technologies to prevent illegal schemes and improve client experience. Its quick verification method is clear and simple to use. All you have to do is click the verification page in your profile settings and submit a photo of yourself and a copy of your ID document (such as a passport). It’ll do the rest swiftly and effectively, authenticating your documents in seconds so you can go back to doing what you do best.

Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a premier provider of KYC solutions and a SaaS company that gives a completely automated way for organisations to authenticate end-users. Businesses may easily incorporate its service into their existing systems because of its simple single API. Shufti Pro also offers multi-layered risk protection against digital identity theft, money laundering, and terrorist funding.

Shufti Pro services include face verification, document verification, video-interview KYC, address verification, 2-factor authentication, consent verification, and biometric sign-in through facial recognition. Shufti Pro serves businesses in over 230 countries and territories with efficient and easy verification services. Its inventive anti-money laundering (AML) screening technology assists organisations in detecting financial fraud against 1700+ watchlists, safeguarding their reputations, and avoiding financial crimes. Also, Shufti Pro provides services in more than 150 languages, making it a truly global solution.

Moreover, Shufti Pro is the only firm that provides both SaaS and on-premises solutions to worldwide corporations, including payment gateways and banks.

Sum Up

Thank you for entrusting B2Broker as your partner in providing Forex and cryptocurrency services. We appreciate your continued support as we grow and expand our integrations and partnerships. We strive to give you the greatest experience possible, and we hope that our new KYC service will assist you in your company activities. We wish you to try it out as soon as possible. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any doubts or queries regarding the service. We truly value your suggestions!