Nullpoint Technologies, the provider of premium CRM and IB management solutions for brokers, has announced an integration with Brokeree Solutions’ Social Trading and PAMM (Percent Allocation Management Module) systems. Known for its robust offerings, such as Forex CRM, IB Management, and MT4/MT5 Hosting and Administration, Nullpoint is taking its capabilities to the next level by introducing these advanced investment systems to its client base.

This integration allows brokers to access technologies that enable cross-server signal sharing and efficient money management. The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both companies to deliver turnkey solutions that drive growth and enhance operational efficiency for multi-asset brokers worldwide.

Commenting on the collaboration, a spokesperson from Nullpoint stated, “Our collaboration with Brokeree has been nothing short of exceptional. Their seamless integration with the Nullpoint CRM and Client Area Ecosystem has enabled us to provide enhanced solutions for brokerages, benefiting both money managers and investors. Their PAMM integration works flawlessly with our IB Management System, supporting advanced rebate schemes and commission structures. We highly recommend working with Brokeree for their expertise, reliability, and innovative approach, which make them a trusted partner in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the brokerage industry.”

The integration of Nullpoint and Brokeree’s systems offers brokers a significant competitive edge by:

Expanding Investment Options : Brokers can attract a wider audience by offering innovative features like copy trading and shared accounts. These tools appeal to novice and experienced traders, providing access to professional strategies and collaborative investment opportunities. By catering to diverse client profiles, brokers can enhance their service portfolio and strengthen their market position.

Boosting Trading Volumes : The systems naturally drive higher trading activity by providing advanced tools for traders and investors. Features like real-time strategy replication and customizable investment options encourage continuous engagement, increasing transaction frequency and trading volumes. This dynamic also enhances the overall profitability of brokers.

Streamlining Operations: Integrating Nullpoint's robust infrastructure with Brokeree's cutting-edge technologies eliminates inefficiencies in brokerage management so firms can focus on strategic objectives. Brokers can reduce manual workload and operational errors by automating critical processes like rebate calculations, trade copying, and investment allocations.

Jesse Waiganjo, Senior Business Development Manager at Brokeree Solutions, emphasized the importance of this integration, “The integration of our Social Trading and PAMM systems with Nullpoint is now available. This advancement enables brokers using the CRM system to benefit seamlessly from the combined strengths of both advanced technologies. It is designed to align with our clients’ interests and meets the market trend towards integrated technologies and turnkey solutions.”

Brokeree’s Social Trading and PAMM platforms are celebrated for their versatility, scalability, and cross-server functionality. Together with Nullpoint’s ecosystem, these systems create a unified solution that offers brokers benefits like advanced money management, customization, cross-server copy trading, dynamic revenue opportunities, and better client retention.

Social Trading enables traders to replicate strategies from experienced investors from different servers while offering customization options to suit different trading styles and risk profiles. The platform’s intuitive design ensures signal providers and investors have a great experience.

PAMM empowers brokers to offer shared investment accounts where investors can allocate funds to skilled money managers. With features like Stop-Loss levels and automated withdrawal confirmations, PAMM ensures a secure and transparent trading environment for all participants. This system fosters trust among investors and managers, encouraging long-term engagement.

Similarly, with Nullpoint’s IB Management System, brokers can implement multiple rebate schemes and commission structures. This allows IBs to earn commissions based on either master traders’ or investors’ trading volumes, enhancing the overall revenue potential. The flexibility of these systems ensures that brokers can adapt to market demands while maximizing profitability.

This collaboration between Nullpoint and Brokeree represents more than just a technological integration; it’s a step toward redefining how brokers operate in a fast-evolving industry. By combining their expertise, both companies aim to provide brokers with the tools they need to remain competitive and responsive to client needs.

About Nullpoint Technologies

Nullpoint Technologies, founded in 2017 with offices in Cyprus and Barcelona, delivers advanced SaaS solutions for Forex brokerages, including Forex CRM, IB Management, as well as MT4/MT5 Hosting and Administration. With a strong track record, years of industry experience, and a team of seasoned professionals, the company helps brokerages optimize operations and drive sustainable growth. Their in-house trained support team ensures consistent service and builds long-term, successful relationships with brokerages, delivering innovative solutions that exceed expectations.

About Brokeree Solutions

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 11 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4 and 5. Brokeree Solutions’ extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any broker’s needs.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



