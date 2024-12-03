From then to now, BSS Commerce is known as a leading provider of Magento 2 extensions, providing a full range of solutions to enhance functionality, and streamline process and customer experience. This post will review the top BSS Commerce Magento 2 extensions, their features, and benefits.

Overview of BSS Commerce Magento 2 Extensions

BSS Commerce offers a wide range of Magento 2 extensions to increase online store functionality and overall performance. With over 180+ innovative modules, these extensions fulfill a variety of needs ranging from B2B capabilities to SEO optimizations and improvements in user experience. In fact, at BSS Commerce, a solution-oriented approach means every extension fixes some pain points of merchants.

With clearer and more straightforward pricing, BSS Commerce has eliminated hidden fees and provides a great amount of support, including the provision of free installation and lifetime update access to each extension.

Why Choose BSS Commerce Magento 2 Extensions?

Solution-Oriented: BSS Commerce puts the problems of clients first and always provides accurate, timely, and effective solutions. With such a commitment, over 75,000 clients have been satisfied worldwide.

Feature-Rich: BSS Commerce has over 180 fully featured and innovative Magento modules. Our modules are developed and supported by certified Magento solution specialists and ISTQB-certified testers. That’s why we are one of the top Magento 2 extension providers.

Transparency: BSS Commerce modules are developed based on a clear roadmap by experienced teams. BSS have competitive pricing, one-time payment no hidden fees, and excellent support services with average first response time of just 1 hour and 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot. After 10+ years of dedication, BSS Commerce is proud to be an Adobe Bronze Partner and an ISTQB partner.

Top BSS Commerce Magento 2 Extensions

While Magento has many built-in features, installing extensions is key to fully optimizing your business. You will be able to increase customer engagement and reduce cart abandonment without stress for a better customer shopping experience.

Here’s a list of the top BSS Commerce Magento 2 extensions that you should consider:

1. Magento 2 B2B Extension Package

This complete Magento 2 B2B module package by BSS Commerce is a boon to all wanting to build a B2B site from scratch. It has lots of tools that are effective in wholesale, making it much simpler for the connected buyer to conduct dual business on a single platform.

Best for: Transition from a B2C model to a combined B2B/B2C approach, new to Magento, migrate site from M1 to M2.

Pricing: Starting from $599

Prominent Features

Restrict Access: Keep specific pages or the entire site hidden from non-logged-in users

Corporate Management: Provide access to selected categories or CMS pages based on customer groups.

Diversify B2B Pricing: Speed up the process of negotiation and make it easy to request a quote.

Lighten Order Placement: Attach files for comprehensive product details on product pages.

Explain Checkout: Ease the process of buying for logged-in users.

Retain Clients: Grant store credits right to B2B customers’ accounts for future purchases.

Compatible with two payment methods: Paypal Express and Klarna, Stripe is coming soon.

2. Magento 2 SEO Extension Suite

Among the best extensions by BSS Commerce for Magento 2, this SEO Extension Suite is the best for any merchant that wants to improve his SEO ranking. It brings you the complete power to enhance your SEO by managing everything related to your SEO, which enables you to manage the meta tags, sitemap, and rich snippets with great efficiency.

Best for: eCommerce store owners who want to increase their website’s visibility and ranking on Google search results.

Pricing: $149 per one-time payment

Prominent Features

13 Magento SEO features in one suite

Use SEO templates for effective refining of page meta values.

Enhance the visibility of search results by adding rich snippets

Avoid duplicate content by creating unique product URLs

Limit broken links using smart redirect strategies

Enhance indexing with well-structured HTML and XML sitemaps.

3. Magento 2 One Step Checkout Extension

One Step Checkout BSS Commerce Magento extension combines all steps into a single page, making the checkout process even easier.

The whole time that customers have to spend in completing the process is significantly reduced and could be finished in half the time compared to the usual situation. That is how efficiency could drive conversion for your online store.

Best for : Online retailers wanting to improve their checkout process by condensing it into one page.

Pricing: $149 per one-time payment

Prominent Features

Simplify the checkout process by customizing it all on one page.

Support a lot of payment and shipping methods with ease.

Let your customers choose when they want their order delivered.

Two responsive themes

Boost order value with extra service fees

Lightning-fast installation – flexible checkout options, full API support.

4. Magento 2 Popup Extension

The Magento 2 Exit Intent Popup extension will make your website look super cool with its awesome features and functionality. With pre-designed popup templates, you can create unlimited beautiful popups that will grab your visitors and customers attention. Also, you can show different types of content and keep visitors on your site longer, increase engagement and therefore sales.

Best for: Anyone seeking to enhance customer engagement and reduce cart abandonment with popups.

Pricing: $159 per one-time payment

Prominent Features

Different popup types: Contact forms, verification, newsletters, exit intent, promotions, and social sharing.

Set up banners with customizable display rules

Direct popups to specific customer groups and store views for better relevance

Create distinctive popups using six different animation styles

Specify a custom time frame when popups are visible

Schedule popups to automatically appear and disappear at certain times

Bottom Line

That’s our top list of BSS Commerce Magento 2 extensions. All of them are feature-customizable, and their support is guaranteed by BSS Commerce, so businesses can survive in the market, which evolves every day. Thanks for reading!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



