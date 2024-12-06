With the rapid advancement of technology, smart home devices are gradually transforming our lifestyles. Smart mirror, as a part of this trend, not only display information such as time and weather but also allow for control of home devices and health monitoring.

In the real estate industry, smart mirrors hold significant application potential. Real estate developers and designers can leverage the features of smart mirrors to enhance the appeal and value of properties, offering prospective buyers a more modern and personalized experience.

Where Smart Mirror revolutionize our living space

The Entry Way

Most of the apartment has the small panel near the entry way, it can be used for opening the lobby door for visitors. It is very ordinary and without highlight.

Vercon provide the smart mirror solution for the entry way. With Vercon smart mirror solution, people can enjoy a brand new smart home experience of latest technology with very little budget. It will redefine the whole building as smart apartment as high standard one. What is more, the smart mirror becomes the smart home hub which is very useful and convenient for daily use.

Visual intercom function. Vercon smart mirror develop the intercom function for the smart mirror, Integrate door bird with smart intercom mirror for visual intercom, opening the door, keep the intercom record.

Smart home function. Integrate with smart home system to control the home lighting, curtain, etc.

Health center. Link with smart scale for health data detect.

Social media and entertainment. Video call with 5MP camera, enjoy the talk with your friend. Different entertainment apps such as Spotify, YouTube, Netflix.

Personal assistant. Notification, rolling email, weather, message, dressing idea, etc.

Living Room

The living room serves as the heart of the home, blending relaxation, entertainment, and social connection, enhancing the overall quality of the living space.

Adding a smart fitness mirror here maximizes this multifunctional area, inviting interaction with family members and visitors alike. This creates a welcoming, health-centered environment that enhances both the livability and convenience of the home.

The smart fitness mirror brings the living room to life in exciting ways.

Home Gym: Start your day strong with guided workouts, using the mirror to check your form and refine every movement.

Parent-Child Games: Engage in lively mini-games, creating joyful bonding moments and cherished memories with your kids.

Music & Video: Open the Spotify to play upbeat music and enjoy the moment with friends together.

Health Monitoring: The smart scale is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and seniors to monitor health and stay proactive about wellness, which can show health info and provide according suggestions.

Bedroom

The bedroom is the most vital space in people’s daily lives. For women, the wardrobe and dressing tables are two essential elements that cannot be overlooked. Vercon’s smart mirror seamlessly connects these areas, enhancing the living experience with advanced technology.

Unlike traditional wardrobes, our smart dressing mirror features AI capabilities that provide fresh outfit ideas and style suggestions, transforming it into a personalized digital closet. Equipped with RFID technology, a 3D camera, and a large touchscreen, it enables various functions such as:

Dynamic makeovers Convenient fashion selections Full outfit views QR code scanning Flawless skin tone representation Freedom to experiment with hairstyles Automatic size fitting

In the realm of dressing tables, the smart beauty mirror combines technology and elegance, making daily makeup routines more engaging with features like:

Height and angle adjust-ability Customized lighting options Skin analysis through an analyzer Bluetooth music playback Screen mirroring for video content Access to makeup tutorial videos Digital photo albums display

With its sleek and modern design, the smart beauty mirror is sure to be adored by all.

Kitchen

The kitchen smart mirror is a revolutionary addition to modern kitchens. It not only serves as a reflective surface but also offers useful features. Displaying recipes, weather updates, and even playing music makes cooking a more enjoyable and efficient experience. Say goodbye to traditional kitchen setups.

Made of special materials that are easy to clean, durable, and resistant to oil and water.

Equipped with a high-definition touchscreen, users can effortlessly search for various recipes, cooking methods, and nutritional information about ingredients.

Interact with other devices in the home, allowing you to easily open the door for guests while you are in the kitchen.

Equipped with HIFI speaker, allowing you to enjoy music and watch shows while cooking, providing you with the opportunity to fully indulge in a rich and entertaining lifestyle.

Bathroom

The bathroom is a welcoming space designed to accommodate the needs of all family members, where everyone can comfortably prepare for their day or unwind in the evening.

Vercon smart bathroom mirror is a cutting-edge addition that combines technology and functionality for the household members. It not only serves as a quality mirror but also offers interactive features with endless possibilities to level up the bathroom experience.

Imaging a bathroom experience like never seen before becoming a reality.

Listening to your favorite music with HiFi quality sound and watching High definition videos during bathroom routines to wake you up in the morning or relax after a busy day.

Monitor the health status daily on the mirror via smart scale and skin analyzer, and receive personalized dietary and exercise recommendations, particularly helpful for the housewife and fitness enthusiasts.

The kids love tooth brushing with interactive animated guides, with progress tracking for parents to check.

Smart bathroom solutions built in the mirror for seamless integration and control of smart devices such as smart toilet, lighting, fresh air system, scent diffuser, and more.

Elevate your bathroom’s aesthetics with digital photo and video screensavers for artistic interior design.

Smart Mirror Market Prospects in the Real Estate Industry

With the continuous advancement of technology, the real estate industry is rapidly moving towards smart home integration. Smart home systems encompass a wide range of devices and technologies designed to provide residents with a more convenient, comfortable, safe, and efficient living environment. This trend not only changes the functionality of homes but also reshapes the value proposition and competitive landscape of the real estate market.

In 2020, the global smart home device market reached a size of $121 billion; by 2022, it had surpassed $110 billion, and it is projected to exceed $150 billion by 2024. Market research firm TechInsights predicts that spending in the smart home sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 8% over the next five years, reaching $191 billion by 2028. This trend indicates that smart home devices, especially smart mirrors, will play an increasingly important role in the real estate industry.

A Game-Changer for Property Developers

Attracting buyers

Integrating innovative technologies like smart mirrors allows attracting modern, tech-savvy buyers who value high-tech solutions.

Increasing property value

Smart mirrors add uniqueness and technological components to apartments and houses, increasing their value and appeal to buyers.

Improving customer loyalty

Smart mirrors enable effective interaction with tenants, keeping them informed and thereby improving loyalty.

Community building

With smart mirrors, engagement can be maintained by informing residents of events and happenings, thereby forming and strengthening community.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



