Applied Compliance Education, Networking & Certification in Barcelona - SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is bringing its highly sought-after Basic Compliance & Ethics Academy to Spain! Don’t miss this unparalleled combination of applied compliance education, comprehensive information, and valuable professional connections, as well as the chance to sit for a professional certification exam.

Through instruction by experienced faculty, small group discussion, and problem-solving exercises, you’ll practice applying core compliance principles to real-world scenarios for practical understanding of compliance fundamentals.

The comprehensive agenda covers key topics including:

Risk assessment

Investigations

Auditing and monitoring

Privacy Program effectiveness

Incentives for compliance

Conflicts of interest

Anti-corruption and bribery

In addition to advancing your knowledge, the Academy experience facilitates networking among participants and often leads to the formation of career-long professional bonds.

Enhance your credentials! Academy participants earn the live continuing education units needed to sit for the optional Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional-International (CCEP-I)® certification exam offered on the last day of the event (separate application and fee required).