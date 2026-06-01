Alpine-Inspired Living on the Black Sea

Along Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, residential development is increasingly shaped by buyers seeking long-term value, architectural consistency, and environments designed around quality of life. In this landscape, Rogantini Development has established a distinct identity through its focus on Swiss-inspired construction principles, refined residential planning, and carefully considered living environments. This positioning has been further reinforced through recognition by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Best Luxury Residential Development in Georgia for Rogantini Swiss Village in 2026.

A project shaped around contemporary Alpine Modernism, Rogantini Swiss Village reflects a design philosophy centered on permanence, restraint, and integration with the surrounding environment. Located in Chakvi, Georgia, the development combines panoramic views of the Black Sea and mountain landscapes with architecture intended to preserve the site’s natural character. The project is situated within a citrus orchard and bamboo landscape, where the existing topography and vegetation remain integral to the overall concept rather than secondary considerations.

A Distinct Residential Philosophy

The Rogantini Group of Companies was founded in Switzerland in 1967 by an Italian, Michele Rogantini. After decades of successful work, Rogantini continues to thrive, now under the leadership of Michele’s grandson, Alessandro Rogantini. In 2022, the company launches its first-ever project in Georgia with emphasis on Swiss quality, world-class service, and one of the best locations on the Black Sea coast.

Headquartered in Batumi, Rogantini Development approaches residential construction through a framework influenced by Swiss architectural standards and European material selection. The company states that all finishing and construction works are carried out under the supervision of specialists from its Swiss office, maintaining consistency across engineering, materials, and execution.

The development’s visual language combines stone, steel, glass, and textured surfaces with understated geometries intended to complement the surrounding setting. Interior concepts developed by Alessandro Rogantini continue this direction through neutral palettes, natural materials, and layouts designed to maximize light and openness. Apartments are delivered fully furnished and fully finished, allowing immediate occupancy or rental use. Fully furnished apartment 3d tour.

One of the project’s distinguishing characteristics is its emphasis on adaptable residential planning. Buyers may combine adjacent apartments to create larger living configurations tailored to individual preferences. The company also incorporates terrazzo flooring throughout the residences, selected for durability and longevity alongside its aesthetic qualities.

Residential Infrastructure Designed Around Daily Living

Rogantini Swiss Village was conceived as a residential environment where infrastructure functions as part of everyday living rather than an added feature set. The development includes swimming pools, recreation areas, fitness facilities, padel courts, children’s spaces, underground parking, and concierge services. Restaurants, cafés, wine spaces, and communal gathering areas further contribute to the project’s residential atmosphere.

A notable planning decision involved the removal of a second residential block originally included within the development concept. According to Rogantini Development, this adjustment was made to create additional open space dedicated to recreation, privacy, and resident comfort. The result is a layout with greater spatial balance and reduced density, reinforcing the project’s emphasis on lifestyle-oriented planning.

The development also integrates practical long-term considerations for residents, including charging stations, sound insulation systems, and a 10-year guarantee on interior repair works within apartments.

Construction Standards and Material Selection

Material quality and engineering performance represent a central aspect of the project’s positioning. Rogantini Swiss Village utilizes B30 (M400) concrete produced using German technology, selected for durability, water resistance, and frost resistance. The project also incorporates energy-efficient double-glazed windows with tempered glass and insulation systems including Steinwolle, EPS, and XPS materials aligned with Class A energy efficiency standards.

Exterior protection systems utilize AQUA MULTI SEAL and AQUA LOCK – AL technologies intended to support moisture resistance and long-term façade preservation. The use of mineral pigments within the concrete structure also reduces the need for additional exterior finishing while preserving visual consistency over time.

The development integrates Knauf building materials throughout construction, contributing thermal and acoustic insulation capabilities of up to 75 decibels according to company specifications. These choices support the project’s broader objective of combining visual refinement with operational durability.

An International Perspective on Georgian Development

The architectural concept was created by Georgian architect Valery Gogava, formerly chief architect of Batumi, bringing local contextual understanding into dialogue with European construction methodologies. Rogantini Development’s membership in FIABCI-Georgia further positions the company within an international professional network focused on real estate development standards and industry collaboration.

The project also reflects a broader shift within Georgia’s residential sector toward internationally informed luxury development. By applying construction principles associated with Swiss residential standards while adapting them to the Black Sea region, Rogantini Swiss Village presents an alternative approach to coastal living that prioritizes structure, atmosphere, and continuity over short-term visual impact.

Rather than emphasizing spectacle, the development focuses on creating environments intended for long-term residential value and day-to-day comfort. This measured approach aligns with evolving expectations among buyers seeking residences that combine location, construction integrity, and lifestyle functionality within a coherent architectural framework.

Discover more about Rogantini Development: https://www.rogantinidevelopment.com