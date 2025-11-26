Alphabet appeared poised to reach a record four trillion dollar market value on Tuesday after a strong year of gains driven by the Google parent’s intensified push into artificial intelligence. Shares climbed about 4 percent to roughly 331 dollars each in premarket trading, positioning the company to cross the milestone once markets opened.

The rise places Alphabet among a select group of Big Tech firms vying for leadership in an industry reshaped by rapid advances in AI. Investor enthusiasm around new tools and platforms has continued to lift the sector as Wall Street tracks which companies are best positioned to dominate the next wave of digital growth.

Meta is reportedly in talks to spend billions of dollars on Google’s AI chips, according to The Information, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the discussions. The arrangement would install the tensor processing units, or TPUs, in Meta’s data centers in 2027, while the company may also rent chip capacity from Google’s cloud division in 2026.

If finalized, the deal would mark a major step in Google’s attempt to challenge Nvidia’s hold on the AI chip market. Support from Meta would provide a significant endorsement of Google’s hardware at a time when tech giants are racing to expand data center infrastructure ahead of a projected surge in AI demand.

