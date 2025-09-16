Alphabet has officially joined the ranks of the $3 trillion companies after its shares surged more than 4% on Monday, closing with a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion. The Google parent now sits alongside Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple in an elite group of technology giants.

The stock’s latest rally was fueled by an antitrust ruling earlier this month that brought lighter penalties than investors had feared. While the U.S. Department of Justice had sought to force Google to sell its Chrome browser after a court found it held an unlawful monopoly in search and advertising, Judge Amit Mehta rejected the harshest remedies. The decision sent shares soaring to record highs.

After the ruling, President Donald Trump congratulated the company, calling it “a very good day.” Alphabet shares have climbed more than 30% so far this year, outpacing the Nasdaq’s 15% gain.

The $3 trillion valuation comes nearly two decades after Google’s IPO and just over a decade since Alphabet was created as a holding company with Google as its main subsidiary. CEO Sundar Pichai, who took over in 2019 from co-founder Larry Page, now faces the dual challenge of heightened competition in artificial intelligence and ongoing regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe.

Rising challengers such as OpenAI and Perplexity have reshaped the AI landscape, but their presence also factored into the recent favorable court ruling for Google. The company’s push in artificial intelligence continues to center on Gemini, its flagship AI model suite, which it hopes will secure its position in the rapidly evolving market.

