KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Airpaz, a leading global online travel agency, has achieved a major milestone by winning the “Best Growth Performance” award. This prestigious honor was presented by Batik Air during the Above & Beyond Trade Partner Appreciation Night, which took place on January 27, 2026, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The award serves as a powerful recognition of the incredible success Airpaz has seen in expanding its market reach and using smart technology to make global travel more accessible for everyone.

Recognizing Industry Success and Partnership

The Above & Beyond gala is a high-profile event that brings together the most important leaders and stakeholders in the aviation and travel industries. It is a night dedicated to celebrating the partnerships that drive the industry forward. For Airpaz, winning the “Best Growth Performance” category is a sign of its rapid rise as a top-tier partner. This award proves that Airpaz is not just a booking site, but a vital growth engine that helps major airlines connect with a wider, more diverse audience of international travelers.

This achievement comes at a very busy and exciting time for the global travel world. As more people look to explore new destinations in 2026, Airpaz has shown that it has the digital tools and the strategic vision to meet this growing demand. By combining a fast, user-friendly booking platform with a deep understanding of what modern travelers need, Airpaz has successfully bridged the gap between world-class airline services and the people who want to experience them. The award was accepted by the Airpaz leadership team in front of an audience of prestigious industry figures, marking a proud moment for the entire company.

Driving Growth through Technological Innovation

A major reason for this win is Airpaz’s constant focus on growth and new ideas. The company has invested heavily in making its website and mobile applications as fast and reliable as possible. In a world where travelers want to find and book their flights in just a few clicks, Airpaz delivers a seamless experience that keeps customers coming back. This focus on technology has led to a significant surge in passenger traffic across many different routes, helping Batik Air and other partners fill more seats and reach new sales targets.

Wesley Wijaya, the Chief Partnership Officer of Airpaz, shared his excitement about the win during the ceremony, “We are very happy to receive this award. It shows that our team is working hard and that our partnerships are strong. At Airpaz, we want to make travel easier for everyone by using better technology. This award is a sign that our partners and users trust us. We will keep working hard to grow and make travel better for everyone.”

Mr. Wijaya noted that the award is a reflection of the hard work put in by every member of the Airpaz team. He explained that the company is very happy to receive this recognition because it shows that their partnerships are stronger than ever. He added that the company will continue to work hard to set even higher standards for growth in the travel sector.

Global Reach and Payment Flexibility

One of the biggest strengths of Airpaz is its ability to help travelers everywhere, regardless of where they are or how they prefer to pay. The platform offers an amazing variety of choices, with more than 600 million flight options and 1.2 million hotels available. This massive inventory ensures that every traveler can find a trip that fits their budget and their dreams. By staying ahead of the latest trends in the travel market, Airpaz helps its partners reach more customers in new and emerging places.

To make the buying process as easy as possible, Airpaz has built a network of more than 100 reliable payment methods. This is a key part of the company’s sales strategy, as it removes the biggest barriers to booking. Whether a traveler wants to use a traditional credit card, a local bank transfer, or a modern digital wallet, Airpaz makes it possible. This focus on local payment options ensures that someone in a small town can book a flight across the ocean just as easily as someone in a major city.

A Legacy of Trust and Future Expansion

As Airpaz moves forward, this award from Batik Air will serve as a reminder of its mission to help travelers “Start from Anywhere” with total confidence and ease. By aligning its internal development with shifting global travel trends, Airpaz continues to provide its partners with unparalleled visibility and access to high-potential markets, ensuring sustainable success for years to come.

About Airpaz

Established in 2011, Airpaz is a global travel agency that provides a complete booking service for flights and hotels. To drive international sales and make buying simple, Airpaz offers 100+ reliable payment methods worldwide. The platform is easy to reach through its website and mobile apps. By using smart technology and strong partnerships, Airpaz continues to grow as a trusted leader in the travel industry.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.