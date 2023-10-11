AI and Big Data Expo Global will Take Place in London in Under 2 Months!

The AI and Big Data Expo Global is back in London, from November 30th – 1st December 2023. This premier international conference and exhibition will be held at the Olympia, London, showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and big data technologies and promises to be a game-changing event for tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and businesses alike.

The AI and Big Data Expo Global 2023 is set to be the epicenter of innovation, bringing together industry leaders, forward-thinking startups, and expert speakers to explore the potential of AI and big data in transforming industries and shaping our future.

Key highlights of the event include:

World-Class Speakers: The Expo will feature over 150 expert speakers, representing organizations at the forefront of AI and big data innovation. Attendees will gain insights into the latest trends and future prospects of these technologies.

Cutting-Edge Exhibitions: Over 200 exhibitors will showcase their innovative solutions, ranging from AI-driven analytics to data management tools. Explore how these technologies are revolutionizing healthcare, finance, marketing, and more.

Networking Opportunities: With thousands of like-minded professionals in attendance, this event is a prime opportunity to network and form valuable connections within the industry at the expo, via our networking app and at our VIP networking party for paid ticket holders.

Sophy Searight, Head of Conference, said, “AI and Big Data Expo Global is the premier platform to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and big data technologies. With a host of top speakers, it’s a must-attend event for anyone interested in staying at the cutting edge of innovation, and truly getting to grips with best-in-class implementation.”

Registrations are open, and early-bird discounts are available until October 29th, 2023. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this transformative event. Visit https://www.ai-expo.net/global for more information and to secure your place today.

Join us at the AI and Big Data Expo Global 2023 and be part of the future of innovation in London!

About AI and Big Data Expo:

The AI and Big Data Expo is a leading global series of conferences and exhibitions that explore the potential of AI and big data in transforming industries and shaping our future. The events bring together industry leaders, startups, and experts to share insights, innovations, and best practices in the fields of artificial intelligence and big data.