A Week to Remember in Finance: From the Silicon Valley Bank Crash to Panic at Credit Suisse

We certainly live in times of great volatility. Last Friday in the US, the second-largest bank crash in history occurred, causing fears of a new economic crisis. By the time of writing, the worse has passed in the American economy, and investors and large customers at American banks can let their shoulders drop an inch. The panic since spread to European banks following turbulence for the structurally important Credit Suisse. With the worse turbulence over – for now – we look back at a week to remember in the banking sector.

Behind the Silicon Valley Bank crash

Why did American tech’s favourite bank crash? As the name suggests, Silicon Valley Bank is a money lender primarily catering to the tech industry and start-ups. Until recently, the tech industry has been booming, raising lots of venture capital and benefitting from the economic climate during the corona crisis. As business has flourished for the tech industry and start-ups, so has their go-to bank, SVB.

The recent shift to high inflation and hiking interest rates has brought around a shift in tech. With a more cautious investor climate, capital is running low in tech companies and start-ups.

As companies simultaneously have been taking out money to keep afloat, SVB had to sell out assets. While this is not an atypical situation for a bank, it represented a challenge due to the high interest rates. High interest rates are bad news for banks, especially for a bank with a substantial part of its assets in bonds – as SVB had. Bonds drop in value as interest rates go up. To raise capital, SVB deemed it necessary to sell a bond portfolio at a whopping $1.8 billion loss.

In trying to calm venture capital firms, Greg Becker, CEO of SVB, said that the bank had the “financial position to weather sustained market pressures.” By then, the panic was spreading on social media, with notable names, including Bill Ackman, saying that the bank might need a bailout.

When SVB did fail, it was due to a mix of the current economic climate, their large hold of bonds, and their niche specialization, catering to a challenged industry. Signature Bank, which crashed following SVB, is also a niche bank catering to the troubled cryptocurrency industry. Following SVB, Signature Bank’s crash is the third biggest in history.