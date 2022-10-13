5 Reasons Why Every Business Should Have A Responsive Website

If you want your business website to look and feel great on every device, responsive web design is your savior. Thanks to fluid grids, it will ensure that the elements on your website adjust to fit any screen size. But why is this important, and how exactly could it benefit your business?

With the assistance of the experts from Alpha Efficiency, we created this list of five reasons why every business should have a responsive website.

1. SEO friendliness

In an attempt to provide users the best possible experience no matter the device they are using, search engines give an advantage to mobile-friendly websites. Google even officially announced a mobile-first indexing policy in 2019. But if you don’t make your web design responsive, the penalty will not only come from search engine algorithms. Negative user reviews can also enormously harm your rankings. And the more people leave your website without exploring it any further, the deeper the pitfall your website will find itself in, as bounce rate is an important ranking factor. Also, responsive web design will help you avoid any potential issue with duplicate content, which is also important for search engine optimization.

2. Responsive websites load faster

With the wide array of options available on the search engine results page, ensuring your website loads fast is of vital importance. Research suggests that most users leave a website if it does not load within 4 seconds. Responsive websites load much faster than the ones built only with desktops in mind.

3. Improved user experience

Your website is the backbone of all of your business’s online efforts. It can not only help you attract new customers but also ensure the loyalty of existing ones. With the advancements in mobile technology mobile traffic is on the rise, and it feels like there are no obstacles standing in the way of you connecting with people at any time and any place. However, as many business owners fail to adapt to the new way people explore the internet, their websites quickly get left behind the competition.

In order to provide an excellent user experience on your website, you have to ensure that it works like a charm no matter the screen size of the visitors’ devices. There are not many better ways to achieve this than building a responsive web design.

Enhanced user experience will increase the chances that people will come back and recommend your website to their friends, which in turn leads to the growth of your business. On the other hand, most users will rather leave your website than zoom in and out to find what they are looking for. Responsive web design will not only improve the text readability on mobile devices but also ensure the navigation is smooth.

4. Better conversion rates

Besides building brand awareness, one of the main reasons you are running a website is probably making sales, generating leads, or something similar. Adapting responsive web design can help you significantly improve your conversion rates.

Smartphones have become an integral part of everyday life, and thanks to the advancements in technology your customers can now access your website anytime. However, whether they will convert or not largely depends on the experience your website provides. Responsive web design will help you smoothen the process of customer converting and enable you to communicate your messages more clearly by ensuring the navigation is easy, the text is readable, and forms are not hard to fill. Ignoring the importance of website responsiveness can keep you behind your competitors and negatively affect your returns on investments in both the short and long run. For example, if you are running a PPC campaign on social media and your website is not optimized for mobile devices, potential customers will leave quickly after clicking on your ad. This way, your money goes to the big platforms without re-supply.

5. Enhanced brand image

In a modern economy full of competition, your brand image is more important than ever. The way your business communicates with people, on both conscious and subconscious levels, will determine its success. By developing a responsive web design you will appear more professional, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. Try to put yourself in the customer’s shoes. What would you think of a business whose website is not adapted for new challenges?

Another advantage of having a responsive website is that it increases brand engagement. By providing an option for users to read your content even when offline, you will stay in touch with potential customers all the time and successfully communicate your messages.

Final thoughts

The internet has radically changed the way people work and communicate. It enabled businesses to reach new audiences and expand their reach across borders. This produced new growth opportunities and increased the efficiency of operations. However, while the internet has been an immense boon to business, it has also created many challenges. Having a website that looks amazing on every device is one of them. Luckily, a responsive web design is a cost-effective option that could not only help your website tackle these challenges successfully but also make you stand out in front of the competition by establishing a professional image and building trust with your audience.