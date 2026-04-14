Recent UK research shows that roughly a quarter of workers are currently considering leaving their roles. This is a significant figure that business owners shouldn’t ignore. It’s often not just about the monthly pay packet anymore. Most people want a package that supports their lifestyle and their future.

If you want to keep your best people, you’ll need to think about what actually matters to them in 2026. Discover how these five high-impact benefits can protect your talent pool.

Benefit 1: Offer Real Flexibility in the Workplace

Flexible working is no longer a perk but a standard expectation for most UK employees. Recent legislative changes have given staff the right to request flexible working from their first day of employment.

This means that if you don’t offer it, your competitors certainly will. It’s worth noting that flexibility doesn’t just mean working from home. It can include compressed hours, staggered start times or job sharing.

When you give employees control over their schedules, you show that you trust them. This trust is a major driver of loyalty. People are far less likely to look for a new job if their current one fits around their childcare or personal commitments. You should focus on output rather than hours spent at a desk. Business owners who embrace this shift often see a boost in morale and a reduction in staff turnover.

Benefit 2: Launch a Salary Exchange EV Scheme

Transport costs are a major concern for many workers, especially with the rising cost of living. You can help your team by introducing a car benefit that only costs the business a negligible amount to run. A salary exchange electric car scheme allows employees to pay for a new electric vehicle (EV) out of their gross salary.

This is a very effective way to provide a high-value perk while actually saving the company money on National Insurance contributions.

These schemes are particularly attractive because they usually include insurance, maintenance and breakdown cover in one monthly payment. From a business owner’s perspective, it’s a great way to promote a green image while providing a benefit that’s worth thousands of pounds to the employee.

You can even install workplace charging points to make the transition to EVs even easier for your staff. This creates a tangible link between the workplace and a significant lifestyle upgrade.

Here are some of the main reasons why business owners are choosing these vehicle schemes:

They reduce the company’s overall National Insurance liability.

The schemes are fully managed, so there’s very little administration for your HR team.

Employees can access brand new or used electric vehicles at much lower rates than a private lease.

It helps the business meet its corporate social responsibility and carbon reduction targets.

Benefit 3: Provide Enhanced Parental Support

Statutory parental leave in the UK is often quite basic. If you want to stand out as a top-tier employer, you should consider offering an enhanced package. This might mean paying full salary for a certain number of months instead of the statutory minimum. It’s an investment in the long-term future of your workforce. When an employee feels supported during a major life event like having a child, they’re much more likely to return to work with a sense of loyalty.

You can also look at “returnships” or phased returns to help parents transition back into their roles. This reduces the stress of coming back to a full-time workload after a long break. It also helps you keep experienced staff who might otherwise decide that working isn’t financially viable for them. By supporting families, you’ll build a more diverse and committed team that stays with you for years.

Benefit 4: Use Pension Matching to Secure Staff

Many employees don’t think about their pension until they’re older, but it’s a powerful retention tool. Most companies only contribute the legal minimum of 3%. If you offer to match employee contributions up to 6% or 8%, you’re providing a huge long-term financial incentive. This is a very clear signal that you’re invested in their life after they leave the workplace.

Benefit 5: Deliver Practical Wellbeing Resources

Wellbeing support has moved on from simple gym discounts or bowls of fruit in the office. To really impact retention, you need to offer resources that solve actual problems. This could include private medical insurance, access to mental health professionals or 24/7 virtual GP services. These are the things that people truly value when they or their families are unwell.

When you provide these services, you’re reducing the amount of time people spend off sick or worrying about health issues. It’s a proactive approach that keeps your team healthy and focused.

Business owners find that these benefits are often cited as a key reason why people choose to stay. It shows that you value them as human beings, not just as workers. This emotional connection is often what keeps people from looking at other job adverts.

To Summarise

Retaining staff in a competitive market requires more than just a decent salary. You have to look at the whole package and how it improves the lives of your employees. Whether it’s through flexibility, a smart vehicle scheme or better family support, these benefits create a workplace where people feel valued.

When you invest in your team, they’ll be much more likely to invest their future in your business. This will save you the high costs of recruitment and help your company grow steadily.