3rd Digital Revolution In Connected Cars

- Slogan: Let’s Drive the Future
- Date: 13-14 March 2024
- Location: Munich Marriott Hotel City West Germany
These are the topics which will be discus on the 3rd DRCC Conference Event.
- Evolution Of Connected Cars: Past, Present, And Future
- Driving Digitalization To Engage The Modern Customer
- The Future Of Mobility Will Be Passenger Centric And It Is Quickly Evolving To Be A $1 Trillion Economy
- Data Privacy And Regulatory Considerations In Connected Cars
- How Data Can Help Everyone Navigate The Transition To Zero Emissions, Focusing On Governments, Automotive & Energy Industry, And Consumers
- Entertainment For The Connected Car – What Can We Expect?
- Generative AI: A Catalyst For Digital Transformation
- Neurodiversity As A Catalyst For Innovation
- Urban Development For Intelligent Mobility & Innovation
- Transport & Vehicle Regulations, Activities Covering Automated & Connected Vehicles, Global Guidelines For ADS & UN Regulations
- The Rapidly Evolving Landscape Of Human-Machine Interfaces In The Automotive Industry
- How Customers Respond To The Connect Car Movement
- Implications Of Cyber Security For Connected Vehicles