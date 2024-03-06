3rd Digital Revolution In Connected Cars

Here is the website of 3rd DRCC: https://worldbigroup.com/3rd-Digital-Revolution/#supporters

Here is the official website of World BI: https://worldbigroup.com/

These are the topics which will be discus on the 3 rd DRCC Conference Event.

Evolution Of Connected Cars: Past, Present, And Future

Driving Digitalization To Engage The Modern Customer

The Future Of Mobility Will Be Passenger Centric And It Is Quickly Evolving To Be A $1 Trillion Economy

Data Privacy And Regulatory Considerations In Connected Cars

How Data Can Help Everyone Navigate The Transition To Zero Emissions, Focusing On Governments, Automotive & Energy Industry, And Consumers

Entertainment For The Connected Car – What Can We Expect?

Generative AI: A Catalyst For Digital Transformation

Neurodiversity As A Catalyst For Innovation

Urban Development For Intelligent Mobility & Innovation

Transport & Vehicle Regulations, Activities Covering Automated & Connected Vehicles, Global Guidelines For ADS & UN Regulations

The Rapidly Evolving Landscape Of Human-Machine Interfaces In The Automotive Industry

How Customers Respond To The Connect Car Movement