10 Reasons Why Embracing Steam Is a Move That Could Improve Your Gaming Experience

The most widely used PC game store and multiplayer network is called Steam. Users find it easy to use and very accessible, but many are unaware of the features that can greatly enhance their gaming experience with Steam.

Ten recurring characteristics that you may not have noticed on Steam are listed below.

1. Utilize “Storage Manager”

It can be challenging to determine which games are occupying the most room in your collection at times. For this check, a Storage Manager exists.

You must select Downloads > Steam Library Folders from the Steam settings screen. All of the installed games are listed, along with their sizes, in Storage Manager. Additionally, a graph indicating the remaining space for the user is located in the same location. Even the size disparity between the initially released title and any extra downloadable content will be shown by Steam. You can choose to move or remove any game from the list and put it in a different folder.

It should be remembered that not all files generated after installing a game are retained by Steam, particularly if a portion of them are kept in locations other than Steam’s folders. For instance, configuration data files or screenshots may be examples of this. Steam is unable to track files saved in the My Games folder by many Windows games.

2. Check Out the Beta Updates

Known as “beta update” programs, some Steam games allow you to select and test new features and modifications prior to their official release.

To access Properties > Beta, right-click on any title in your library. The drop-down menu will display beta programs if there are any available.

3. Trading Card Sales

Every user has the possibility to receive trading cards for the games they enjoy on Steam on a regular basis. You can earn badges on your Steam account by collecting such cards. You’re able to offer cards on the Steam Marketplace if you don’t care to upgrade your Steam profile. Usually, a few cents are the worth of each card.

Hovering your cursor over the username you use at your screen’s top and choosing Inventory from the pop-up menu will allow you to view all of your trading cards. You can find out a card’s price tag, which can be bargained, on the community market by clicking on it below. The game determines the cards’ worth. Click Put it up for sale after entering the card’s price in the Buyer pays field.

4. Make the Game a “Wishlist” Item

It’s likely that you’re already aware of Steam’s Wishlist feature, which is a wish list of games you’ve saved to be viewed or bought at a later time. It’s something we consider a special feature because it’s more than just a list.

Steam will notify you via email when a game you added to the list of games that haven’t been yet available on the market becomes available. In the same manner, if a title on your wish list is currently on sale, Steam will let you know. Hover your cursor over the sizable Store URL at the top of your screen, then select Wishlist from the drop-down menu to access the Wishlist feature.

5. Verify the Compatibility of Steam Deck with Linux

The Steam OS platform, that runs the Steam Deck portable console, is compatible with Linux and can be downloaded via Steam. There are a few resources you can check to find out which games won’t work with this console or if you’re considering purchasing a Steam Deck.

You must first review the details for every Steam store’s game. To the right of the Add to Cart and Play Now buttons is a list of the platforms that the game is compatible with. The Linux platform will have an icon displaying the Steam logo, but the Mac and Windows platforms can be easily identified by their logos. You are also able to see similar details in the Steam store by navigating to the System Requirements section at the bottom of your screen.

It’s crucial to remember that the Steam icon appears only in cases where the game developer fully supports Linux. But many games require Proton, the integrated Steam tool from Valve, to run on Linux.

At the bottom right of every game page is a box labeled Steam Deck Compatibility, which allows you to see which games are compatible with the Steam Deck console. You can also look for this information on Steam by conducting a filtered search.

6. Look Up Any Person’s Previous Name(s)

You have the option to modify your Steam username at any moment, which may cause issues with your Friends List. Thankfully, it’s possible to swiftly look up someone’s username history.

Locate a particular individual on the Friends List, click the little downward-pointing icon, and choose View Profile. If you select the downward-pointing icon following the username below once more, a list of the user’s recent usernames will appear.

7. Assign Nicknames to Your Friends

The option to assign a nickname to friends on Steam offers an additional remedy for potential issues with friend recognition. You’ll be the only one who can see the nickname; the other person won’t.

Launch the Friends List and select Manage > Change Nickname by clicking the down arrow icon.

8. Steam Store’s Initial Loading Can Be Skipped

For the sole purpose of encouraging users to buy games, the Store opens first when you launch Steam. To modify this, select the Interface tab from the Settings menu.

In order to have immediate access to your collection of games when you launch Steam, you must now choose the Library option.

9. Review the Game’s Price History

Every day, new deals are posted on Steam, and you might be offered special discounts as a one-time, limited-time chance to purchase a particular game. It’s advisable to exercise patience when purchasing games, though, as it’s fairly simple to track a game’s price history and fluctuations.

Steam doesn’t feature this particular capability. To accomplish this, visit the SteamDB website, where you can view a history of game prices broken down by region. By the way, this website is an excellent source of gaming statistics and charts based on a variety of factors, including player counts, video game genres, acclaim, and charts like “Most played eSports games”. For example, this can assist players who are unsure of their options, statisticians, and even eSports tournament bettors who, upon viewing SteamDB charts, may decide to move from placing bets on the top EU betting sites to online operators who offer more extensive selections of more well-liked competitive video game tournaments.

10. Install More Than One Game Simultaneously

After installing Steam for the first time, or later, you’re likely to begin downloading more than just one game. It’s helpful to know that you don’t have to click on each title in the list to accomplish this.

To highlight each game you proceed to, you must hold down the Ctrl key. An alternative method is to select the first game name while holding down the Shift key. Then, select the last game name to highlight them all in a row. After marking every game you want to play, tap on any one of them and choose Install Selected.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



